So this thread is from 2012. Neither of the videos are functional but perhaps something like them can be added by someone with something at hand.Anyway, I was looking for an image I had seen some time ago to illustrate the relationship of the masculine and the feminine in the family relationship as it had evolved over hundreds and thousands of years.It was of a neolithic family huddled around a fire in a hollow in a rise. The man was dozing on post while the woman and child were curled up in deep sleep.Above them was a predatory cat looming over them waiting to pounce. Things looked pretty pessimistic for the observer.Now I thought it was a fine art painting but perhaps it was just an illustration from a book. I had a look around for something along the lines and found the below two images.Now if you saw the image I originally had in mind there's a couple of questions I'd like to ask. Which of them would the predator go for first? Do you think that the same dynamic isn't at work among predatory groups in human society?Separating out men from women and children removes their protection and makes them easier to process into protein (or cash). Something to bear in mind. There is no society where there is not a fundamental bond between men and women. Accept no substitutes - they're just placebos.In my search I found the below link, it's good. Read through a few responses to get the full value.Some humans occupy niches similar to those on the Savanna. Don't think there aren't hyenas out there and the world is without aggressive hazards. That's not innocent, it's naive. Men and women have sorely abused the trust and respect for each other. It undoes us both.