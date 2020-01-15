Introduction of overdue congestion charges in Dublin could be facilitated by reduction in road tax

Dublin's rush hour traffic is plagued by gridlock and very slow speeds. This seriously impacts the quality of life for drivers with long commutes to work. For instance,a recent report that one in four Irish children lacks the motor skills to kick a football properly blames lack of time parents spend with children in physical activity.

The obvious solution is increased use of public transport in buses and trains but people are addicted to travel by car even when good public transport is available. So drivers will need a strong financial disincentive to change behaviour in the form of a congestion charge. Politically,introduction of the charge would be facilitated by reduction or abolition of the road tax on cars. Ideally, the charge should not apply in areas that lack good public transport links to Dublin but preventing cheating would be difficult.

Owners of cars who rarely travel to Dublin might claim the reduction in road tax. Such a reduction should require proof of a minimal mileage travel to Dublin,possibly monitored by GPS on mobile phones. A reduction in car insurance is available to drivers who sign up for such monitoring.