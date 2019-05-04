Invasion 1169

The 850th anniversary of the landing at Bannow Bay passed a few days ago(1st of May). Today saw the conclusion of an excellent 3 day TCD conference addressing the invasion. Unfortunately I don’t have the time or talent to do the subject justice but given the absence of any other thread marking the occasion I thought I should at least make some token effort.



One particularly interesting speaker at the conference treated the subject within its wider European context. Prof Bruce Campbell of Queens University focussed on the economic aspects of the invasion in a lecture titled “From Boom to Bust: the Lordship of Ireland and the European Commercial Revolution”. He started off by countering the romantic narrative of the events leading up to the invasion, Diarmuid McMurrogh’s love life etc being just a ripple that happened to coincide with a high tide of other far more powerful but indirect factors.



The invasion, rather than primarily being the result of actions of individuals, was part of the European economic boom than lasted from the 1000 until the late 1200s. The boom was primarily the result of major growth in trade. The period saw a period of relative European unity with concept of Christendom or Pax Christiana helping to form a pan European context within which previously very belligerent territories were able to interact commercially. One could say that Christendom acted in a way as an early forerunner of the EU by establishing a continental network of standards, law and communication. Increased trade went hand in hand with monetisation and increased tax raising ability of the various kingdoms and the Church. The crusades establishment of Christian states in the Holy Lands also saw the development of new trade routes and perhaps more importantly trade routes controlled by Christian powers. As an indicator of increasing economic growth the period saw church building increase dramatically, in number, size and quality. This flourishing of ecclesiastical construction was also seen in this period in Ireland too and the upward trend was well established here before the invasion.



European growth resulted in a push to exploit the lesser developed margins of Europe, for example the Hansa domination of trade with Scandinavia with the German merchants enriching themselves at the expense of their northern cousins. Likewise with the German crusading push into the the pagan Baltic territories. The potential for opportunities in Ireland was part of that trend, be it for the benefit of ambitious independent minded barons in the marcher territories of Wales or by a expansionist king. Barons who would be kings or a King would be emperor. New money sought out new opportunities and fostered high ambition.



The professor set out his key points of the birth, boom and bust of the economic factors affecting Anglo-Norman Ireland......



“1. For 130 years prior to the English invasion the expansion of European trade and commerce had fed a corresponding expansion of the Irish economy and especially its Norse trading ports.



2. In the 1170s and 1180s the English invasion and conquest inflicted a significant but temporary shock upon that nascent commercial economy.



3. The 1190s brought renewed expansion along more commercial lines. Spurred by a significant injection of resources, this lasted until the 1250s. These were the boom years of the Lordship of Ireland.



4. By the 1250s the possibility that English rule might make Ireland prosperous had passed. External demands by the papacy and Crown were mounting, Gaelic opposition was stiffening and, more generally, the commercial revolution was running out of steam.



5. Like other geographically peripheral regions, Ireland functioned with the international commercial economy as a producer of cheap raw materials.



6. Politically and commercially it remained subordinate to powerful external vested interest groups. It’s port towns were instruments of extraction rather than spearheads of growth.



7. The Lordship’s shallow economic prosperity was contingent upon the enduring vitality of European commerce. Recession set in fromthe 1280s when, across Europe the commercial tide turned and began fast to ebb.



8. As commercial opportunities and revenues shrank, increasing resort was made to plundering, rustling and raiding as means of securing resources. Economic decline thereby became self perpetuating.



9. By the 1310s the Lordship was bust. It is the mounting chaos of the 14th C which makes the 13th C look prosperous but, in truth, the Lordship of Ireland was never an economic success story.”