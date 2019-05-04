Invasion 1169

Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

The 850th anniversary of the landing at Bannow Bay passed a few days ago(1st of May). Today saw the conclusion of an excellent 3 day TCD conference addressing the invasion. Unfortunately I don’t have the time or talent to do the subject justice but given the absence of any other thread marking the occasion I thought I should at least make some token effort.

One particularly interesting speaker at the conference treated the subject within its wider European context. Prof Bruce Campbell of Queens University focussed on the economic aspects of the invasion in a lecture titled “From Boom to Bust: the Lordship of Ireland and the European Commercial Revolution”. He started off by countering the romantic narrative of the events leading up to the invasion, Diarmuid McMurrogh’s love life etc being just a ripple that happened to coincide with a high tide of other far more powerful but indirect factors.

The invasion, rather than primarily being the result of actions of individuals, was part of the European economic boom than lasted from the 1000 until the late 1200s. The boom was primarily the result of major growth in trade. The period saw a period of relative European unity with concept of Christendom or Pax Christiana helping to form a pan European context within which previously very belligerent territories were able to interact commercially. One could say that Christendom acted in a way as an early forerunner of the EU by establishing a continental network of standards, law and communication. Increased trade went hand in hand with monetisation and increased tax raising ability of the various kingdoms and the Church. The crusades establishment of Christian states in the Holy Lands also saw the development of new trade routes and perhaps more importantly trade routes controlled by Christian powers. As an indicator of increasing economic growth the period saw church building increase dramatically, in number, size and quality. This flourishing of ecclesiastical construction was also seen in this period in Ireland too and the upward trend was well established here before the invasion.

European growth resulted in a push to exploit the lesser developed margins of Europe, for example the Hansa domination of trade with Scandinavia with the German merchants enriching themselves at the expense of their northern cousins. Likewise with the German crusading push into the the pagan Baltic territories. The potential for opportunities in Ireland was part of that trend, be it for the benefit of ambitious independent minded barons in the marcher territories of Wales or by a expansionist king. Barons who would be kings or a King would be emperor. New money sought out new opportunities and fostered high ambition.

The professor set out his key points of the birth, boom and bust of the economic factors affecting Anglo-Norman Ireland......

“1. For 130 years prior to the English invasion the expansion of European trade and commerce had fed a corresponding expansion of the Irish economy and especially its Norse trading ports.

2. In the 1170s and 1180s the English invasion and conquest inflicted a significant but temporary shock upon that nascent commercial economy.

3. The 1190s brought renewed expansion along more commercial lines. Spurred by a significant injection of resources, this lasted until the 1250s. These were the boom years of the Lordship of Ireland.

4. By the 1250s the possibility that English rule might make Ireland prosperous had passed. External demands by the papacy and Crown were mounting, Gaelic opposition was stiffening and, more generally, the commercial revolution was running out of steam.

5. Like other geographically peripheral regions, Ireland functioned with the international commercial economy as a producer of cheap raw materials.

6. Politically and commercially it remained subordinate to powerful external vested interest groups. It’s port towns were instruments of extraction rather than spearheads of growth.

7. The Lordship’s shallow economic prosperity was contingent upon the enduring vitality of European commerce. Recession set in fromthe 1280s when, across Europe the commercial tide turned and began fast to ebb.

8. As commercial opportunities and revenues shrank, increasing resort was made to plundering, rustling and raiding as means of securing resources. Economic decline thereby became self perpetuating.

9. By the 1310s the Lordship was bust. It is the mounting chaos of the 14th C which makes the 13th C look prosperous but, in truth, the Lordship of Ireland was never an economic success story.”
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

King Henry II’s arrival in Ireland in 1171 was partly to forestall any possibility of Strongbow etc drifting out of his orbit as had happened with some of the Norman lords in Northumbria and the Scottish lowlands. However, another intriguing possibility for the emergence of at least a quasi independent Norman Ireland revolves around Henry’s youngest son (last of 4), John “Lackland”.

His three older brothers were assigned extensive territories to control but as last in line no such territories remained for John. The invasion of Ireland changed that and his father intended John to be named King of Ireland. John at was dispatched to Ireland in 1185 as Lord of Ireland to serve “apprenticeship” however things did not go well, the young John alienated both the Gaelic chieftains and the recently arrived Norman lords. Pope Lucius III refused to recognise any such new kingship and John retuned to England within a year. A few months later a golden crown adorned with peacock feathers arrived from the Pope after a seeming change of heart.

John went on to succeed to the throne of England after the death of his brother Richard the Lionheart on crusade.

But for his brothers’ deaths one of England’s most reviled kings could have been the founding father of a Norman Irish kingdom.

17956CD998C09-37B8-4935-A594-D48E2E976F5F.jpeg

800th ANNIVERSARY: King John († 1216) and the origins of colonial rule in Ireland - History Ireland
 
redneck

redneck

It apparently was the soldiers of King Henry 2nd who brought the English language to Ireland. Bíonn na saighdoirí Rí Sasana a thugann an Béarla go dtí Eireann. To think that our language today comes from the invasion at Bannow, I think the Normans spoke French? But there must have been some English.
Ireland was also covered with forests of Oak and Ash. The English/Normans used these for their ship and Cathedral building. Ireland had the raw material- Wood, and was major producer of it. Slán
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

One point is that this period of European economic prosperity coincides with the climatic period known popularly as the Medieval Warm Period, or the North Atlantic Climate Anomaly when the North Atlantic experienced a period of warm weather from 950 - 1250, almost exactly the same period as the "commercial boom" mentioned in the OP.

medieval-warm-period.jpg

In that period, agriculture probably produced a surplus, population rose, productivity rose, but the excess population probably fueled armies and wars like the Crusades. The Crusades captured Jerusalem with great slaughter in 1099, though they lost it 80 years later.

European colonists also reached the continent of America for the first time. Norse colonists settled in Greenland in ~980 and their colony was helped by the warmer climate.

The end of this period would have been marked in Ireland by colder winters and summers, with a contraction in agriculture, the basis for the medieval economy.

Recent research has associated the end of the Roman Empire with climate disruption, and there may be another example here.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

redneck said:
It apparently was the soldiers of King Henry 2nd who brought the English language to Ireland. Bíonn na saighdoirí Rí Sasana a thugann an Béarla go dtí Eireann. To think that our language today comes from the invasion at Bannow, I think the Normans spoke French? But there must have been some English.
Ireland was also covered with forests of Oak and Ash. The English/Normans used these for their ship and Cathedral building. Ireland had the raw material- Wood, and was major producer of it. Slán
Several speakers at the conference addressed the question of language. The invaders were probably a very polyglot group. A significant proportion of them seem to have been Flemish speakers via the Flemish settlements in the south west corner of Wales....eg the men of Maurice de Pendergast of Haverfordwest. The Yola dialect of Wexford is largely a form of Middle English but Professor Seán Duffy, TCD said that it may have some Flemish elements in it too.

 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

redneck said:
It apparently was the soldiers of King Henry 2nd who brought the English language to Ireland. Bíonn na saighdoirí Rí Sasana a thugann an Béarla go dtí Eireann. To think that our language today comes from the invasion at Bannow, I think the Normans spoke French? But there must have been some English.
Ireland was also covered with forests of Oak and Ash. The English/Normans used these for their ship and Cathedral building. Ireland had the raw material- Wood, and was major producer of it. Slán
Henry came to Ireland because it looked as if his vassals were about to set up an independent kingdom. His mission was to bring them under control and he succeeded.

Kings in Ireland had used warriors from the Viking cities as mercenaries at first, and later as vassal warriors. They must have also used their cousins from Scotland and the Isle of Man. Using landless and impecunious Norman knights from England was a logical progression, and Diarmuid MacMurrough was only the first to bring a large squad.

There is no doubt that, after spending some time here, the Normans saw they could dispense with the Irish, and go into business on their own. As the biggest Mafia Don in these parts, Henry was naturally going to demand a piece of the action, both to enrich himself, and protect his own domain.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

owedtojoy said:
Henry came to Ireland because it looked as if his vassals were about to set up an independent kingdom. His mission was to bring them under control and he succeeded.

Kings in Ireland had used warriors from the Viking cities as mercenaries at first, and later as vassal warriors. They must have also used their cousins from Scotland and the Isle of Man. Using landless and impecunious Norman knights from England was a logical progression, and Diarmuid MacMurrough was only the first to bring a large squad.

There is no doubt that, after spending some time here, the Normans saw they could dispense with the Irish, and go into business on their own. As the biggest Mafia Don in these parts, Henry was naturally going to demand a piece of the action, both to enrich himself, and protect his own domain.
As a reaction action to keep control over his footloose barons is only part of the reason. Henry had ambitions over Ireland that well predate 1169. One of his first royal councils, held in Winchester in Sept 1155 within the first year of his accession, was called for the specific purpose of planning the conquest of Ireland. It was intended at that time that Henry’s brother William would reign as King of Ireland. The plan was postponed apparently due to to intervention of their mother, the Empress Matilda.

Henry’s interest in Ireland seems to have been deep and early.
 
T

Talk Back

Nebuchadnezzar said:
King Henry II’s arrival in Ireland in 1171 was partly to forestall any possibility of Strongbow etc drifting out of his orbit as had happened with some of the Norman lords in Northumbria and the Scottish lowlands. However, another intriguing possibility for the emergence of at least a quasi independent Norman Ireland revolves around Henry’s youngest son (last of 4), John “Lackland”.

His three older brothers were assigned extensive territories to control but as last in line no such territories remained for John. The invasion of Ireland changed that and his father intended John to be named King of Ireland. John at was dispatched to Ireland in 1185 as Lord of Ireland to serve “apprenticeship” however things did not go well, the young John alienated both the Gaelic chieftains and the recently arrived Norman lords. Pope Lucius III refused to recognise any such new kingship and John retuned to England within a year. A few months later a golden crown adorned with peacock feathers arrived from the Pope after a seeming change of heart.

John went on to succeed to the throne of England after the death of his brother Richard the Lionheart on crusade.

But for his brothers’ deaths one of England’s most reviled kings could have been the founding father of a Norman Irish kingdom.

17956CD998C09-37B8-4935-A594-D48E2E976F5F.jpeg

800th ANNIVERSARY: King John († 1216) and the origins of colonial rule in Ireland - History Ireland
Dermot MacMurragh, the ousted RI of Leinster, who sought England's help in regaining the land he once ruled, had no right under Irish Law to offer any Irish land to Strongbow - because under Irish law, the land belonged to the Sept/Clan, and Kingship was not hereditary.

Therefore the military invasion with the backing of King Henry II of England had NO authority, moral or legal.

Let us be crystal-clear about this - England has no legal claim to Ireland - it never had.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Talk Back said:
Dermot MacMurragh, the ousted RI of Leinster, who sought England's help in regaining the land he once ruled, had no right under Irish Law to offer any Irish land to Strongbow - because under Irish law, the land belonged to the Sept/Clan, and Kingship was not hereditary.

Therefore the military invasion with the backing of King Henry II of England had NO authority, moral or legal.

Let us be crystal-clear about this - England has no legal claim to Ireland - it never had.
I don’t think McMurrough’s deal with Strongbow is relevant. AFAIK the English claim to Ireland wasnt ever based upon it. The question of the authenticity of Pope Adrian’s Laudabiliter is a long running argument. There is also the Treaty of Windsor of 1175 to consider. There is no argument about its authenicity and in it, unfortunately, Rory O’Connor, recognised Henry II as his overlord.

The king of England has granted to Roderic, his liegeman, king of Connacht, as long as he shall faithfully serve him, that he shall be king under him, ready to his service, as his man. And he shall hold his land as fully and as peacefully as he held it before the lord king entered Ireland, rendering him tribute. And that he shall have all the rest of the land and its inhabitants under him and shall bring them to account [justiciet eos ], so that they shall pay their full tribute to the king of England through him, and so that they shall maintain their rights. And those who are now in possession of their lands and rights shall hold them in peace as long as they remain in the fealty of the king of England, and continue to pay him faithfully and fully his tribute and the other rights which they owe to him, by the hand of the king of Connaught, saving in all things the right and honour of the king of England and of Roderic.
Click to expand...
The Norman lords continued to seize lands from the Irish in violation of this treaty but as far as the English were concerned that did not negate the English crown’s claim of primacy over all Irish kings.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

History Ireland is devoted to the Norman Invasion of Ireland this month.

It always struck me that the Normans were "Land Vikings", but had better learned how to conquer a country from their activities in England, Wales, and even in Italy, and on the First Crusade - capture key strongholds, build castles, intermarry and make alliances with the locals.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,167
Nebuchadnezzar said:
As a reaction action to keep control over his footloose barons is only part of the reason. Henry had ambitions over Ireland that well predate 1169. One of his first royal councils, held in Winchester in Sept 1155 within the first year of his accession, was called for the specific purpose of planning the conquest of Ireland. It was intended at that time that Henry’s brother William would reign as King of Ireland. The plan was postponed apparently due to to intervention of their mother, the Empress Matilda.

Henry’s interest in Ireland seems to have been deep and early.
That does not preclude him hastening to Ireland to bring uppity barons and soldiers of fortune into line. He must have felt that if the likes of Strongbow or John de Courcy became too strong and settled, they might create a dynasty.
 
T

Talk Back

Nebuchadnezzar said:
I don’t think McMurrough’s deal with Strongbow is relevant. AFAIK the English claim to Ireland wasnt ever based upon it. The question of the authenticity of Pope Adrian’s Laudabiliter is a long running argument. There is also the Treaty of Windsor of 1175 to consider. There is no argument about its authenicity and in it, unfortunately, Rory O’Connor, recognised Henry II as his overlord.



The Norman lords continued to seize lands from the Irish in violation of this treaty but as far as the English were concerned that did not negate the English crown’s claim of primacy over all Irish kings.
Why are you looking at the invasion and ongoing occupation of Ireland by England from an English point of view?

It's Irish law at that time that matters - and England broke the windsor treaty of 1175, making the treaty null and void.

The parasite that is England has NO mandate in Ireland - it never did.
 
T

Talk Back

Nebuchadnezzar said:
I don’t think McMurrough’s deal with Strongbow is relevant. AFAIK the English claim to Ireland wasnt ever based upon it. The question of the authenticity of Pope Adrian’s Laudabiliter is a long running argument. There is also the Treaty of Windsor of 1175 to consider. There is no argument about its authenicity and in it, unfortunately, Rory O’Connor, recognised Henry II as his overlord.



The Norman lords continued to seize lands from the Irish in violation of this treaty but as far as the English were concerned that did not negate the English crown’s claim of primacy over all Irish kings.
Also, the Laudabiliter doesn't even exist.

Bull is the right word for England's fake claim on Ireland.

Even the scrap of paper England claimed was a papal Bull was deemed a forgery - and now is nowhere to be found.

Francis Aidan Gasquet writes that during the residence of the pontifical Court at Avignon, two Lives of the English Pope Adrian IV were written. One was composed in 1331 and the second in 1356. In neither is there any mention of this important act of the Pope (Laudabiliter), although the authors find a place for many less important documents.

The Laudabiliter was denounced as a forgery by Stephen White in 1615, to be followed by John Lynch in 1662 and later still by Abbé Mac Geoghegan.

Anyway, Ireland was not a Pope's country to give to another country. King Henry II of England and an English Pope, Adrian IV, conspiring to steal Irish land, had NO authority, moral or legal.

As I say, England has no legal claim to Ireland - it never had."
 
McTell

McTell

Talk Back said:
Dermot MacMurragh, the ousted RI of Leinster, who sought England's help in regaining the land he once ruled, had no right under Irish Law to offer any Irish land to Strongbow - because under Irish law, the land belonged to the Sept/Clan, and Kingship was not hereditary.

//
If you're "Strongbow" marrying Miss Aoife of Leinster, daughter of Dermot, you're in the clan.

Dermot's cuige, being the smallest province, was always a target for the others, and that's life. Every now and then the weak will get help from elsewhere.

Laudabiliter could well have been a fake, but the next pope Alexander III was also happy with any change that would see us start paying our dues after 800 years of free riding on the christian story.

Privilege of Pope Alexander III to Henry II - Wikisource, the free online library

en.wikisource.org en.wikisource.org
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

The dirty brits nicked our stones,.....again.

Further justifications of England’s claim to Ireland....

@ Talk Back, this is primarily for your enjoyment.....

One of Gerald of Wales’ 5 justifications relates to King Arthur and thereby touches indirectly on Stonehenge......

Expugnatio Hibernica

The same history informs us
also that Arthur, the renowned king of Britain, had kings of Ireland tributary to him, and that Gillomarus, king of Ireland, with other kings of the isles, came to his court at Caerleon.
Click to expand...
This Gillomarus is styled by Geoffrey of Monmouth as King Gillomanius in his earlier work The History of the Kings of Britain.

In this work there’s an account of how Arthur’s father Uther Pendragon and Merlin were sent to Ireland on a mission by King Ambrosius Aurelianus. The mission being to seize the stones of the Giants Ring in Kildare and to bring them to Britain.

The King…spoke to him about the monument which he was planning. ‘If you want to grace the burial-place of these men with some lasting monument,’ replied Merlin, ‘send for the Giants’ Ring which is on Mount Killaraus in Ireland. In that place there is a stone construction which no man of this period could ever erect, unless he combined great skill and artistry. The stones are enormous and there is no one alive strong enough to move them. If they are placed in position round this site, in the way in which they are erected over there, they will stand for ever.’

When the Britons heard all this, they made up their minds to send for the stones and to make war on the people of Ireland if they tried to hold them back. In the end the King’s brother, Utherpendragon, and fifteen thousand men, were chosen to carry out the task…They made ready their ships and they put to sea. The winds were favourable and they arrived in Ireland.
Click to expand...
However, King Gillomarus as a true blood Irishman wasn’t going to let the Brits get away with that without lobbing a few petrolbombs in their direction first....

I am not surprised that a race of cowards has been able to devastate the island of the Britons,’ said he, ‘for the Britons are dolts and fools. Who ever heard of such folly? Surely the stones of Ireland aren’t so much better than those of Britain that our realm has to be invaded for their sake! Arm yourselves, men, and defend your fatherland, for as long as life remains in my body they shall not steal from us the minutest fragment of the Ring.
Click to expand...
Fine fighting talk.....but seemingly the brits beat us without too much ado, brought the stones over to Britain and set them up on Salisbury Plain with the kind assistance of some obliging giants.

Aurelius ordered Merlin to erect round the burial place the stones which he had brought from Ireland. Merlin obeyed the King’s orders and put the stones up in a circle round the sepulchre, in exactly the same way as they had been arranged on Mount Killaraus in Ireland, thus proving that his artistry was worth more than any brute strength.
Click to expand...


Merlin directing at giant, construction of Stonehenge.

18364
 
C

Catahualpa

The book the OP needs here is

The Making of Europe: Conquest, Colonization and Cultural Change 950 - 1350


Robert Bartlett

A well written book on the early century's of Europe's development. A powerful account of Europe in the making. It describes the expansion of Christendom into into the European periphery from its established base in France, western regions of Germany and from northern Italy. He emphasised the importance period of history in the future history of the world

The Making of Europe: Conquest, Colonization and Cultural Change 950 - 1350: Amazon.co.uk: Robert Bartlett: 9780140154092: Books

Buy The Making of Europe: Conquest, Colonization and Cultural Change 950 - 1350 by Robert Bartlett (ISBN: 9780140154092) from Amazon's Book Store. Everyday low prices and free delivery on eligible orders.
www.amazon.co.uk

I read it myself many years ago and its an eye opener

The author had lived in Dublin before so Ireland and how we fitted into European History gets a decent amount of coverage.
 
T

Talk Back

McTell said:
If you're "Strongbow" marrying Miss Aoife of Leinster, daughter of Dermot, you're in the clan.

Dermot's cuige, being the smallest province, was always a target for the others, and that's life. Every now and then the weak will get help from elsewhere.

Laudabiliter could well have been a fake, but the next pope Alexander III was also happy with any change that would see us start paying our dues after 800 years of free riding on the christian story.

Privilege of Pope Alexander III to Henry II - Wikisource, the free online library

en.wikisource.org en.wikisource.org
As for the Pope Alexander link - you got that from another link to the works of the discredited liar Giraldus Cambrensis. Gerald of Wales was the royal clerk and chaplain to the English King Henry ll who invaded and occupied Ireland (think of Goebbels, Hitler's Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany, and you'll get the picture).

Like you, Gerald of Wales attempted to justify England's invasion and occupation of Ireland. His fantasy novel on Ireland, 'Topographia Hibernica' written to depict us Irish as savage and primitive and ignorant of Christianity was even panned at the time as being the ravings of a madman.
 
McTell

McTell

You'll find that Henri was made "Dominus Hiberniae" by the pope, Lord of Ireland. A new feather in his cap.
 
T

Talk Back

McTell said:
You'll find that Henri was made "Dominus Hiberniae" by the pope, Lord of Ireland. A new feather in his cap.
According to who???

Ireland was not a Pope's country to give to another country. King Henry II of England and an English Pope, Adrian IV, conspiring to steal Irish land, had NO authority, moral or legal.
 
McTell

McTell

Talk Back said:
According to who???

Ireland was not a Pope's country to give to another country. King Henry II of England and an English Pope, Adrian IV, conspiring to steal Irish land, had NO authority, moral or legal.
According to pope al the third.

Adrian was dead before 1172. Al was the pope in 1172. Probably Adrian never had issued laudabiliter, and so it's interesting that everyone carried on as if he had. They were all delusional and making it up as they went along.

So meet the new guy in Irish history, Roland, Roland Bandinelli. Ring a bell? Roland of Siena. No?

en.wikipedia.org

Pope Alexander III - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
