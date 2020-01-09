Iowa opines…. 2020 Caucuses

NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,692
The Iowa caucuses on today, will formally kick off the 2020 nomination contests for President of the United States. Voters assemble in about 1,700 precincts and caucus for their preferred candidates. Candidates that don’t reach a 15% threshold of voters in the first round of balloting will be deemed not viable in that precinct. Their supporters can then move to a new candidate in the second and final round. However, the raw vote for each candidate will for the first time also be released.

With former Congressman John Delaneys dropout on Friday, there are 10 candidates from the Democratic party competing for votes here. Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg is not in the race for Iowa, having decided to forego the first four early voting states.

The candidates are

Former VP Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Michael Bennet

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Bernie Sanders

Former Governor Deval Patrick

Businessman Tom Steyer

Businessman Andrew Yang


The caucuses begin at 7 pm local time (GMT-6) and early results should come in after about an hour but final results will take a few hours.

President Trump who is running against former Congressman Joe Walsh and former Governor Bill Weld is expected to easily win his race.

Sanders, Warren, Biden and Buttigieg have been closely bunched at the top of the polls here for a while, with Sanders and Biden generally faring better. Kloubacher has improved her polling recently and really needs a good performance her to continue, given that this is on paper hospitable territory for her. That said, the contest has in the past thrown up surprises and even a tie can’t be ruled out. In 2016, Clinton shaded it over Sanders but it was effectively a tie and in 2012, Romney was initially declared the winner but when full results came in, it went to Santorum but again effectively a tie.

In any event tonight should see the field winnow with a few of the lowly polling candidates dropping out.

www.cnn.com

Candidates make frenetic push to an unpredictable finish in Iowa

Iowans will choose between a crowded field of top candidates on Monday night in the first opportunity for voters to weigh in on who should face President Donald Trump in November.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 


O'Sullivan Bere

O'Sullivan Bere

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 14, 2005
Messages
15,613
NYCKY said:
The Iowa caucuses on today, will formally kick off the 2020 nomination contests for President of the United States. Voters assemble in about 1,700 precincts and caucus for their preferred candidates. Candidates that don’t reach a 15% threshold of voters in the first round of balloting will be deemed not viable in that precinct. Their supporters can then move to a new candidate in the second and final round. However, the raw vote for each candidate will for the first time also be released.

With former Congressman John Delaneys dropout on Friday, there are 10 candidates from the Democratic party competing for votes here. Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg is not in the race for Iowa, having decided to forego the first four early voting states.

The candidates are

Former VP Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Michael Bennet

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Bernie Sanders

Former Governor Deval Patrick

Businessman Tom Steyer

Businessman Andrew Yang


The caucuses begin at 7 pm local time (GMT-6) and early results should come in after about an hour but final results will take a few hours.

President Trump who is running against former Congressman Joe Walsh and former Governor Bill Weld is expected to easily win his race.

Sanders, Warren, Biden and Buttigieg have been closely bunched at the top of the polls here for a while, with Sanders and Biden generally faring better. Kloubacher has improved her polling recently and really needs a good performance her to continue, given that this is on paper hospitable territory for her. That said, the contest has in the past thrown up surprises and even a tie can’t be ruled out. In 2016, Clinton shaded it over Sanders but it was effectively a tie and in 2012, Romney was initially declared the winner but when full results came in, it went to Santorum but again effectively a tie.

In any event tonight should see the field winnow with a few of the lowly polling candidates dropping out.

www.cnn.com

Candidates make frenetic push to an unpredictable finish in Iowa

Iowans will choose between a crowded field of top candidates on Monday night in the first opportunity for voters to weigh in on who should face President Donald Trump in November.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
Click to expand...
I'll find it interesting how Bloomberg's strategy pans out.

The 2020 Democratic presidential race kicks off Monday in Iowa, but Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was half a country away campaigning in California, a make-or-break state for his unconventional run. . . . Bloomberg is skipping Iowa and the other three contests in February and focusing on California and the other 13 states voting March 3 on so-called Super Tuesday and beyond. Monday was the start of early voting in California.
Click to expand...

I'd also be interested in observing the GOP caucus voters as who considers themselves not only unhappy with Trump but also brave enough to attend and stand publicly with Walsh or Weld and face the wrath of the Trump thumping base and watchful party apparatus.

IMO, the Iowa caucus approach has some 'wild child' aspects for good and bad. On the positive side, I much prefer the Irish proportional voting single transferable vote (PR-STV) system and can't stand the American EC system and typical 'first past the post' system that produces insufficiency democratic results through public mandate, entrenches and protects the de facto two party system, etc. The Iowa caucus method better reflects the PR-STV system.

On the other hand, I agree with this Iowa letter writer regarding the drawbacks of the Iowa caucus method where the author would likely seem satisfied with the Irish system where you can quickly and privately file your vote without having to be available only in the evening and then spend the entire evening to get the job done, do it publicly where everyone for good and bad knows your voting preferences, and amongst a market square of high pressure voters and campaigners.
Sounds like an excellent way to make people's voices heard, but in reality most of the people who show up to caucus are either extremists or have the time and money to set aside three hours. That's not a fair system to shift workers, to families, to students and to those who want to make a better world for themselves and their families but have to deal with the realities of everyday life. I'm not sure what the best answer is to solve these problems. Maybe it's ranked voting where voters can submit their second and third choices in advance, maybe it's caucuses that work like phone conferences so you don't have to physically be there, maybe it's something else entirely.
Click to expand...
www.iowastatedaily.com

Letter: Iowa caucuses need a better system

The Iowa caucus system is a road block for voter turn out. Will you be voting in the caucus? That's a question I've asked my friends, neighbors and colleges and
www.iowastatedaily.com www.iowastatedaily.com
 
Last edited:
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,692
O'Sullivan Bere said:
I'll find it interesting how Bloomberg's strategy pans out.



I'd also be interested in observing the GOP caucus voters as who considers themselves not only unhappy with Trump but also brave enough to attend and stand publicly with Walsh or Weld and face the wrath of the Trump thumping base and watchful party apparatus.

IMO, the Iowa caucus approach has some 'wild child' aspects for good and bad. On the positive side, I much prefer the Irish proportional voting single transferable vote (PR-STV) system and can't stand the American EC system and typical 'first past the post' system that produces insufficiency democratic results through public mandate, entrenches and protects the de facto two party system, etc. The Iowa caucus method better reflects the PR-STV system.

On the other hand, I agree with this Iowa letter writer regarding the drawbacks of the Iowa caucus method where the author would likely seem satisfied with the Irish system where you can quickly and privately file your vote without having to be available and spend an entire evening to get the job done, publicly, and amongst a market square of high pressure voters and campaigners.

www.iowastatedaily.com

Letter: Iowa caucuses need a better system

The Iowa caucus system is a road block for voter turn out. Will you be voting in the caucus? That's a question I've asked my friends, neighbors and colleges and
www.iowastatedaily.com www.iowastatedaily.com
Click to expand...

I agree with you on Bloombergs strategy. His predecessor as NYC Mayor, Rudy Guiliani tried something a bit similar in his 2008 Presidential run, foregoing the early states to bank on winner takes all Florida, which had he won, would have likely moved him to number 1 in the delegate count. Giuliani did things differently though and got on the ballot in the early states but due to lack of campaigning did terribly and people saw him losing and coming in nearly last in these states. Bloomberg isn't even on the ballot in these early states, so they can't say that about him, he is banking on the Super Tuesday states to pick up delegates and see where the chips fall; perhaps a brokered convention.

Also agree on the caucus method itself, it's not by any means perfect, it does reward grassroots enthusiasm but to your point favors, college kids and those with lots of free time and energy on their hands which is why I think Bernie will do well here. That said, as I noted on another thread, while not perfect, it's better than having old men in smoke filled back rooms deciding who the nominee is.
 
O'Sullivan Bere

O'Sullivan Bere

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 14, 2005
Messages
15,613
NYCKY said:
I agree with you on Bloombergs strategy. His predecessor as NYC Mayor, Rudy Guiliani tried something a bit similar in his 2008 Presidential run, foregoing the early states to bank on winner takes all Florida, which had he won, would have likely moved him to number 1 in the delegate count. Giuliani did things differently though and got on the ballot in the early states but due to lack of campaigning did terribly and people saw him losing and coming in nearly last in these states. Bloomberg isn't even on the ballot in these early states, so they can't say that about him, he is banking on the Super Tuesday states to pick up delegates and see where the chips fall; perhaps a brokered convention.

Also agree on the caucus method itself, it's not by any means perfect, it does reward grassroots enthusiasm but to your point favors, college kids and those with lots of free time and energy on their hands which is why I think Bernie will do well here. That said, as I noted on another thread, while not perfect, it's better than having old men in smoke filled back rooms deciding who the nominee is.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I'll just add the mastery of the obvious that Bloomberg is banking that spending a gazillion quid on advertising is going to be the difference between Rudy's gambit and his. In fairness, it has been effective for his late bid in getting himself onto voter radars. The question is will it be enough this late in the game and with that strategy, also considering how many it might also put off him by using his method.
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,692
O'Sullivan Bere said:
Agreed. I'll just add the mastery of the obvious that Bloomberg is banking that spending a gazillion quid on advertising is going to be the difference between Rudy's gambit and his.
Click to expand...

That's a great point and the distinction is Rudy didn't have it to spend, Bloomberg does. When Rudy came third in Florida, he quickly dropped out and endorsed McCain. My hunch is that if Sanders (and/or Warren) does well, that Bloomberg will stay in the race but if a centrist does better, than he may drop out.

Bloomberg was absolutely apoplectic at how well Trump did in the campaign in 2016 and when he won the Presidency itself. Bloomberg felt (and rightly so) that he was a real businessman with real political experience, and couldn't believe how well Trump did. Of course Bloomberg has his own baggage too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top