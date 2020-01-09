Iowa opines…. 2020 Caucuses

Candidates make frenetic push to an unpredictable finish in Iowa Iowans will choose between a crowded field of top candidates on Monday night in the first opportunity for voters to weigh in on who should face President Donald Trump in November.

The Iowa caucuses on today, will formally kick off the 2020 nomination contests for President of the United States. Voters assemble in about 1,700 precincts and caucus for their preferred candidates. Candidates that don’t reach a 15% threshold of voters in the first round of balloting will be deemed not viable in that precinct. Their supporters can then move to a new candidate in the second and final round. However, the raw vote for each candidate will for the first time also be released.With former Congressman John Delaneys dropout on Friday, there are 10 candidates from the Democratic party competing for votes here. Former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg is not in the race for Iowa, having decided to forego the first four early voting states.The candidates areFormer VP Joe BidenMayor Pete ButtigiegCongresswoman Tulsi GabbardSenator Amy KlobucharSenator Michael BennetSenator Elizabeth WarrenSenator Bernie SandersFormer Governor Deval PatrickBusinessman Tom SteyerBusinessman Andrew YangThe caucuses begin at 7 pm local time (GMT-6) and early results should come in after about an hour but final results will take a few hours.President Trump who is running against former Congressman Joe Walsh and former Governor Bill Weld is expected to easily win his race.Sanders, Warren, Biden and Buttigieg have been closely bunched at the top of the polls here for a while, with Sanders and Biden generally faring better. Kloubacher has improved her polling recently and really needs a good performance her to continue, given that this is on paper hospitable territory for her. That said, the contest has in the past thrown up surprises and even a tie can’t be ruled out. In 2016, Clinton shaded it over Sanders but it was effectively a tie and in 2012, Romney was initially declared the winner but when full results came in, it went to Santorum but again effectively a tie.In any event tonight should see the field winnow with a few of the lowly polling candidates dropping out.