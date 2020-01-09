IRA Victims Family Call For SF Ministers Resignation

The mother of an IRA murder victim has demanded that Sinn Fein sack one of its Stormont ministers for accusing her son of being a criminal.

Mother of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn calls on Sinn Fein to sack Conor Murphy The mother of an IRA murder victim has demanded that Sinn Fein sack one of its Stormont ministers for accusing her son of being a criminal.

Calls for Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy to resign after SF leader reveals he will apologise to family of murdered Paul Quinn for saying he was involved in 'smuggling and criminality' Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said Conor Murphy will apologise to the family Paul Quinn who was murdered in 2007.

Conor Murphy apology to Quinns 'must be public' Sinn Féin's leader says Mr Murphy will apologise for comments he made about murder victim Paul Quinn.

13 years on from the brutal murder of Paul Quinn by the IRA,his family have called on Connor Murphy to resign for being unfit for government...As part of SF's election PR campaign the Sf Southern leader replied to questions on his comments at the time...So 13 years later MLMcD has to announce that Murphy will apologise? Lets remember that for 13 years Sf have maintained that Murphy had said nothing wrong and therefore had nothing to apologise for...At first MLMcD towed the party line...The next day the shinner spin went into o election overload...So now that the party machine has decided that Murphy should apologise for what they had defended for 13 years, isn't it also time he told the PSNI ( that crowd that SF werethe other day) just who in the IRA did he meet with and what information on the brutal murder did they give him...