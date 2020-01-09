IRA Victims Family Call For SF Ministers Resignation

between the bridges
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2011
- Messages
- 45,307
13 years on from the brutal murder of Paul Quinn by the IRA, (The gang who murdered Mr Quinn used nail-studded clubs and iron bars to beat him for upwards of half an hour, breaking every major bone in his body) his family have called on Connor Murphy to resign for being unfit for government...
The mother of an IRA murder victim has demanded that Sinn Fein sack one of its Stormont ministers for accusing her son of being a criminal.
Breege Quinn called for the removal of Conor Murphy from his position as Finance Minister after Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald admitted he had been wrong to brand her son Paul a smuggler and criminal.
As part of SF's election PR campaign the Sf Southern leader replied to questions on his comments at the time...
During the Prime Time Leaders' debate on RTÉ, Mary Lou McDonald said she was aware that Mr Murphy's comments caused hurt and that he would apologise.
So 13 years later MLMcD has to announce that Murphy will apologise? Lets remember that for 13 years Sf have maintained that Murphy had said nothing wrong and therefore had nothing to apologise for...
“The flailing spin into which Sinn Fein has descended over the Paul Quinn murder is a vivid illustration that in time the truth catches out even the most accomplished liar," he said.
“For years Conor Murphy and Sinn Fein have denied Murphy’s calculated slur on this murder victim as a ‘criminal’ and belligerently refused to apologise."
At first MLMcD towed the party line...
Speaking on RTÉ the previous night, she had said Mr Murphy had assured her he had never linked Mr Quinn to criminality.
However, BBC footage was produced that proved he had done so.
Speaking to the BBC in November 2007, Mr Murphy said: "Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality - I think everyone accepts that.
The next day the shinner spin went into o election overload...
The victims mother said she would not meet Mr Murphy until he apologises publicly.
"I welcome Mary Lou's apology last night of saying Paul was not a criminal even though she had kept it up for 13 years," she told BBC Radio Ulster.
"Conor Murphy still has to do his part, he has to come out publicly and apologise to us, and I mean publicly, on national television, because that is where he put the slur on our son and for 13 years we have endured and cried and fought for justice to get the truth."
Mrs Quinn said Mr Murphy needed to tell the authorities north and south of the border the names of the IRA members who he said told him the organisation was not involved in the murder.
"We have got the half truth and I thank Mary Lou for her part last night, and Conor Murphy, we are waiting for him to publicly apologise and go to the gardai and PSNI and give the names of the IRA people he said he spoke to in Cullyhanna," she said.
"We could have justice tonight if Conor Murphy decided to give it to us.
"If he doesn't do that, I will not be meeting him."
So now that the party machine has decided that Murphy should apologise for what they had defended for 13 years, isn't it also time he told the PSNI ( that crowd that SF were ' promoting' the other day) just who in the IRA did he meet with and what information on the brutal murder did they give him...
The mother of an IRA murder victim has demanded that Sinn Fein sack one of its Stormont ministers for accusing her son of being a criminal.
Breege Quinn called for the removal of Conor Murphy from his position as Finance Minister after Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald admitted he had been wrong to brand her son Paul a smuggler and criminal.
Mother of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn calls on Sinn Fein to sack Conor Murphy
The mother of an IRA murder victim has demanded that Sinn Fein sack one of its Stormont ministers for accusing her son of being a criminal.
www.newsletter.co.uk
As part of SF's election PR campaign the Sf Southern leader replied to questions on his comments at the time...
During the Prime Time Leaders' debate on RTÉ, Mary Lou McDonald said she was aware that Mr Murphy's comments caused hurt and that he would apologise.
Calls for Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy to resign after SF leader reveals he will apologise to family of murdered Paul Quinn for saying he was involved in 'smuggling and criminality'
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said Conor Murphy will apologise to the family Paul Quinn who was murdered in 2007.
www.newsletter.co.uk
So 13 years later MLMcD has to announce that Murphy will apologise? Lets remember that for 13 years Sf have maintained that Murphy had said nothing wrong and therefore had nothing to apologise for...
“The flailing spin into which Sinn Fein has descended over the Paul Quinn murder is a vivid illustration that in time the truth catches out even the most accomplished liar," he said.
“For years Conor Murphy and Sinn Fein have denied Murphy’s calculated slur on this murder victim as a ‘criminal’ and belligerently refused to apologise."
At first MLMcD towed the party line...
Speaking on RTÉ the previous night, she had said Mr Murphy had assured her he had never linked Mr Quinn to criminality.
However, BBC footage was produced that proved he had done so.
Speaking to the BBC in November 2007, Mr Murphy said: "Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality - I think everyone accepts that.
The next day the shinner spin went into o election overload...
The victims mother said she would not meet Mr Murphy until he apologises publicly.
"I welcome Mary Lou's apology last night of saying Paul was not a criminal even though she had kept it up for 13 years," she told BBC Radio Ulster.
"Conor Murphy still has to do his part, he has to come out publicly and apologise to us, and I mean publicly, on national television, because that is where he put the slur on our son and for 13 years we have endured and cried and fought for justice to get the truth."
Mrs Quinn said Mr Murphy needed to tell the authorities north and south of the border the names of the IRA members who he said told him the organisation was not involved in the murder.
"We have got the half truth and I thank Mary Lou for her part last night, and Conor Murphy, we are waiting for him to publicly apologise and go to the gardai and PSNI and give the names of the IRA people he said he spoke to in Cullyhanna," she said.
"We could have justice tonight if Conor Murphy decided to give it to us.
"If he doesn't do that, I will not be meeting him."
Conor Murphy apology to Quinns 'must be public'
Sinn Féin's leader says Mr Murphy will apologise for comments he made about murder victim Paul Quinn.
www.bbc.co.uk
So now that the party machine has decided that Murphy should apologise for what they had defended for 13 years, isn't it also time he told the PSNI ( that crowd that SF were ' promoting' the other day) just who in the IRA did he meet with and what information on the brutal murder did they give him...