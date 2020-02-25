Ireland and 8 Other Eurozone Countries call for Eurobonds

Covid-19: EU leaders discuss emergency assistance European Union leaders will hold a virtual summit this afternoon on the coronavirus emergency, with one of the main tasks being how to mobilise huge levels of financial support to help the most vulnerable member states tackle the crisis.

The Guardian seems to think this is a significant developmentIreland and 8 other Euro states call for a 'common debt instrument' ( eurobonds) to help their economies through and after the coronavirus crisis; the euro stability mechanism will not be enough.Can't say I follow much of this fiscal/monetary distinction, but the key things are, surely, 12 years after the 2008 crisis, the UK ( Ireland's biggest trading partner) is completely outside the tent, and down in Club Med, the Italian economy had not fully recovered to 2007 levels, and is now hit with the most severe coronavirus epidemic of any country so far.( I don't see that the Italian economy being 4% smaller than in 2007, is much of a problem if the population is 4% smaller too)Sterling buys €1.08 today, because , presumably, the money markets are unimpressed by humungous Johnsonian borrowing, and brave British talk about walking away with 'no deal' in June; just a few weeks of lockdown away. Are these eurobonds good, or neccessary, or a distraction from the crisis in hand?