Ireland and 8 Other Eurozone Countries call for Eurobonds

JacquesHughes

JacquesHughes

Feb 16, 2013
The Guardian seems to think this is a significant development

Ireland and 8 other Euro states call for a 'common debt instrument' ( eurobonds) to help their economies through and after the coronavirus crisis; the euro stability mechanism will not be enough.
www.rte.ie

Covid-19: EU leaders discuss emergency assistance

European Union leaders will hold a virtual summit this afternoon on the coronavirus emergency, with one of the main tasks being how to mobilise huge levels of financial support to help the most vulnerable member states tackle the crisis.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

Can't say I follow much of this fiscal/monetary distinction, but the key things are, surely, 12 years after the 2008 crisis, the UK ( Ireland's biggest trading partner) is completely outside the tent, and down in Club Med, the Italian economy had not fully recovered to 2007 levels, and is now hit with the most severe coronavirus epidemic of any country so far.
( I don't see that the Italian economy being 4% smaller than in 2007, is much of a problem if the population is 4% smaller too)

Sterling buys €1.08 today, because , presumably, the money markets are unimpressed by humungous Johnsonian borrowing, and brave British talk about walking away with 'no deal' in June; just a few weeks of lockdown away. Are these eurobonds good, or neccessary, or a distraction from the crisis in hand?
 


YouKnowWhatIMeanLike

YouKnowWhatIMeanLike

Apr 13, 2011
Italy wants them be known as Corona-Bonds or if this crisis is not sufficient to justify Euro-Bonds to tap the ESM emergency credit line to the tune of 450bn euro.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Feb 27, 2010
Not just "the Guardian", the article is by Adam Tooze, possibly the world's foremost economic historian, and author of a much-read book about the 2008 financial crash.

Tooze is worth listening to - Eurobonds are needed (he argues) to stave off another debt crisis. Italy, for example. can only stump up 24bn euros of a stimulus, small compared to the UK. Italian banks have always been shaky, and now they will be shakier than before. The piecemeal approach of 2008 and after must be avoided, Tooze says, and some debt-sharing mechanism must be found to help the weaker partners.

Germany is against Eurobonds, which offends their natural inclination to parsimony over debt. But there may be a way around by special "coronabonds" tailored for the current crisis.

www.reuters.com

UPDATE 1-German minister rejects euro bonds - "It's a phantom debate"

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has dismissed calls by Italy and other Eu...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.euractiv.com

EU open to 'coronabonds' to cushion economic fallout - von der Leyen

The European Commission is ready to consider backing common debt issuance in the eurozone to help the bloc weather the massive economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, its president said on Friday (20 March).
www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Mar 19, 2018
The argument is simple. Lets not repeat 2008 and get organised ahead of the inevitable crunch that is coming. Who could be opposed to that?
 
