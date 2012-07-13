Ireland and CERN - whats the story?

just watched a piece on the news on about Irelands continued long distance relationship with CERN

Ireland could join CERN for €1m says director general Rolf-Dieter Heuer - RT News

what is stopping us going for full membership? - at a cost of 20-30 million a year - thats peanuts in the grand scheme of things - Forfas has a budget of 2.5 billion a year approx - can they not find even 1 million for this gig as associate members?

Admittedly Ireland has probably one of the lowest levels of funding in the EU when it comes to state backed R&D

http://www.forfas.ie/media/FF11062012-Science_Budget_2010-2011-Publication.pdf


Is the fact that the word "nuclear" is in the title? - and that is one sacred cow we daren't cross?

afraid of black holes? - well with the financial black holes we've created in the last 4 years - that should really be the last of our worries.

for a country whose future is going to be built for the most part on high level value added science based manufacturing and technology - I find it more than a little disturbing that we are not involved here at the core.

I've two cousins who are both involved in CERN at their respective universities - Wolfsburg and Aachen - both of them should be here doing the same thing in Ireland.

I just dont buy the " its too expensive for us" - if the Greeks, Spanish and Portugese , let alone the bulgarians and the Slovaks can afford full membership - more short-term penny-wise, pound-foolish nonsense or are Forfas afraid that we might look too closely at their budget and find that the vast amount of it is spent on bureaucrats who wouldn't know a petri-dish from a pizza dish................

http://www.fun-engineering.net/blog...-participation-in-cern-as-a-member-state.html

http://coraifeartaigh.wordpress.com/2008/04/11/ireland-and-cern/

http://trueeconomics.blogspot.ie/2012/07/1372012-cern-and-other-alternatives.html
 


Edo said:
Is the fact that the word "nuclear" is in the title? - and that is one sacred cow we daren't cross?
I think that was the original excuse
 
I was watching the news aswell. It was another one of those "ah,here why not" moments only us Irish know.

You know the moment when you hear about something happening or being done that could have been avoided or that we should have taken part in and didn't?
 
It's very disappointing and even in the celtic tiger years they wouldn't contribute. You'd think this might embarrass them into it but nothing would embarrass this lot or the last.
 
It really is a matter of focus in Irish Universities themselves. UCD are involved in collaborations on the LHCb and CMS projects at CERN.
This begs the question though, what potential benefits would the 20 million grant us? Would it be a better investment than, say, funding indigenous research programs?
 
Should have signed up to it originally. Knowledge economy my arse. Successive governments going back to the formation of CERN have shirked responsibility.

However tonight's focus on it by RTE on 6.1, 9 o clock and on Radio 1's drive time and hourly news updates leads me to believe that such an announcement is imminent and that RTE were asked to run this story. Sean Sherlock can now swoop in and get some positive press after alienating the scientific community with his SOPA-esque law last year. FG/Lab can portray themselves as the saviours of the knowledge economy etc...

I reckon it's all very choreographed anyway.
 
Munnkeyman said:
It really is a matter of focus in Irish Universities themselves. UCD are involved in collaborations on the LHCb and CMS projects at CERN.
This begs the question though, what potential benefits would the €20 million grant us? Would it be a better investment than, say, funding indigenous research programs?
thats a fair point - and should be discussed more.

on the other hand - science is not done in isolation - why do the rest of Europe think it is worth it and we dont?

Or - is our scientific output so sh^te or so different that we dont see the need for it?

on the levels of interaction with CERN - full,associate,observer, etc etc - we are on the same level as Venezuela,Cuba,Malawi,Togo,Madagascar, Thailand and the Philipines............nowhere near the first 3 levels.

CERN - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
blegg said:
Should have signed up to it originally. Knowledge economy my arse. Successive governments going back to the formation of CERN have shirked responsibility.

However tonight's focus on it by RTE on 6.1, 9 o clock and on Radio 1's drive time and hourly news updates leads me to believe that such an announcement is imminent and that RTE were asked to run this story. Sean Sherlock can now swoop in and get some positive press after alienating the scientific community with his SOPA-esque law last year. FG/Lab can portray themselves as the saviours of the knowledge economy etc...

I reckon it's all very choreographed anyway.
I would hope so - it would be the very least they could do - on the other hand.......they are feckin off on holidays in a couple of weeks..........
 
Interesting piece putting the case for membership

http://www.iopireland.org/policy/submissions/file_48918.pdf

In the 2006 report, ‘Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation’, the Irish Government
stated that its vision is that ‘Ireland by 2013 will be internationally renowned for the excellence
of its research, and will be at the forefront in generating and using new knowledge for economic
and social progress, within an innovation driven culture’
Non-membership of CERN, however, sends a clear signal that in reality Ireland is not fully
committed to transforming itself to a knowledge based economy.
Click to expand...
 
Edo said:
thats a fair point - and should be discussed more.

on the other hand - science is not done in isolation - why do the rest of Europe think it is worth it and we dont?

Or - is our scientific output so sh^te or so different that we dont see the need for it?

on the levels of interaction with CERN - full,associate,observer, etc etc - we are on the same level as Venezuela,Cuba,Malawi,Togo,Madagascar, Thailand and the Philipines............nowhere near the first 3 levels.

CERN - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
This is the real issue, if we were to sign up as a member we really would want to maximise the benefits gained from such a program.
When we look at Irish Universities, their research groups are invariably focused in certain areas such as; Photonics, Applied Optics, Laser Spectroscopy/Applications, Astrophysics and a reasonable bit of Cosmology. We do produce very good researchers in these fields and gain a wealth of knowledge from participation in worldwide collaborations so when we look at diverting our attention to Particle Physics as a research focus it would certainly take more than just the money. A lot of other ground work would have to covered.

Don't get me wrong though, I'm all for it and have said so on more than one occasion on this site but I am still unconvinced as to the major benefit of jumping in two feet first and dropping 20million a year.
I would love to see UCD continue with their efforts though and I would really like to see them receive more funding, and if the time is right and if we have enough of an impetus and, to be honest, the bodies, I would be all for the Irish State participating.
 
I think we should become full members forthwith.

Then, when the Physicists unlock the key to time travel we can go back to September 27 2008 and tell Brian Lenihan - 'The banks are coming to you tomorrow to tell you a bunch of lies. Tell em to feck off'

It would be the best 20 million we ever spent.:eek:
 
cabledude said:
I think we should become full members forthwith.

Then, when the Physicists unlock the key to time travel we can go back to September 27 2008 and tell Brian Lenihan - 'The banks are coming to you tomorrow to tell you a bunch of lies. Tell em to feck off'

It would be the best 20 million we ever spent.:eek:
I seriously do not think that would have made the slightest bit of a difference. And, anyway, it probably would have been this guy who came back again - John Titor - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. There's no way Brian Cowen would have believed him.
 
I open a thread on this years ago and some Fukken idiot of a mod moved it to Chat.
 
Munnkeyman said:
I seriously do not think that would have made the slightest bit of a difference.
Well that's true, you'd have to go back to April 2008 at least if you wanted to stop the Guarantee. No power on earth could have stopped the Irish banks going spectacularly insolvent after about 2003 though. Some would argue 1998/9.

I genuinely can't fathom how skull-deep in Denial about the whole thing most Irish people really are.
 
Edo said:
Interesting piece putting the case for membership

http://www.iopireland.org/policy/submissions/file_48918.pdf

Non-membership of CERN, however, sends a clear signal that in reality Ireland is not fully
committed to transforming itself to a knowledge based economy.
Completely sick of this type of argument, typical of why we are where we are.
Building a knowledge-based economy is not about big ticket headline acts like joining CERN at a whopping cost. It's about building into the operation of the country at all levels simple but better ways of doing things that affect each one of us every day. It's about first removing more and more of the illogicalities of Irish life that can and should be straightened out, often for no cost at all but simply by dealing with the people who seem to get a sugar rush out of screwing with so many of our lives, people who won't realise they are not solving the problem, they ARE the problem!
So to hell with CERN. Let's have a knowledge economy built on Ireland's knowledge of how we made our little corner of the world a better place to live and do business.
 
