Ireland and CERN - whats the story?

just watched a piece on the news on about Irelands continued long distance relationship with CERNwhat is stopping us going for full membership? - at a cost of 20-30 million a year - thats peanuts in the grand scheme of things - Forfas has a budget of 2.5 billion a year approx - can they not find even 1 million for this gig as associate members?Admittedly Ireland has probably one of the lowest levels of funding in the EU when it comes to state backed R&DIs the fact that the word "nuclear" is in the title? - and that is one sacred cow we daren't cross?afraid of black holes? - well with the financial black holes we've created in the last 4 years - that should really be the last of our worries.for a country whose future is going to be built for the most part on high level value added science based manufacturing and technology - I find it more than a little disturbing that we are not involved here at the core.I've two cousins who are both involved in CERN at their respective universities - Wolfsburg and Aachen - both of them should be here doing the same thing in Ireland.I just dont buy the " its too expensive for us" - if the Greeks, Spanish and Portugese , let alone the bulgarians and the Slovaks can afford full membership - more short-term penny-wise, pound-foolish nonsense or are Forfas afraid that we might look too closely at their budget and find that the vast amount of it is spent on bureaucrats who wouldn't know a petri-dish from a pizza dish................