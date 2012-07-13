Ireland and CERN - whats the story?

just watched a piece on the news on about Irelands continued long distance relationship with CERN
Ireland could join CERN for €1m says director general Rolf-Dieter Heuer - RT News
what is stopping us going for full membership? - at a cost of 20-30 million a year - thats peanuts in the grand scheme of things - Forfas has a budget of 2.5 billion a year approx - can they not find even 1 million for this gig as associate members?
Admittedly Ireland has probably one of the lowest levels of funding in the EU when it comes to state backed R&D
http://www.forfas.ie/media/FF11062012-Science_Budget_2010-2011-Publication.pdf
Is the fact that the word "nuclear" is in the title? - and that is one sacred cow we daren't cross?
afraid of black holes? - well with the financial black holes we've created in the last 4 years - that should really be the last of our worries.
for a country whose future is going to be built for the most part on high level value added science based manufacturing and technology - I find it more than a little disturbing that we are not involved here at the core.
I've two cousins who are both involved in CERN at their respective universities - Wolfsburg and Aachen - both of them should be here doing the same thing in Ireland.
I just dont buy the " its too expensive for us" - if the Greeks, Spanish and Portugese , let alone the bulgarians and the Slovaks can afford full membership - more short-term penny-wise, pound-foolish nonsense or are Forfas afraid that we might look too closely at their budget and find that the vast amount of it is spent on bureaucrats who wouldn't know a petri-dish from a pizza dish................
http://www.fun-engineering.net/blog...-participation-in-cern-as-a-member-state.html
http://coraifeartaigh.wordpress.com/2008/04/11/ireland-and-cern/
http://trueeconomics.blogspot.ie/2012/07/1372012-cern-and-other-alternatives.html
