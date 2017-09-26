Ireland announces abortion referendum to be held 1 month before Pope's visit

My .02€.



The abortion debate is one of competing rights. The right of a woman to choose whether or not to pregnant and the right of the unborn to life itself.



Both are compelling and convincing but crucially competing. Therefore only one can win out. In cases where the life and health of the woman is not an issue, then I find it hard to justify that the right to not be pregnant trumps the right to life.



However, I still don't consider my opinion on the matter should be used to prevent a woman from making that choice. That choice is for one to make. And therefore I'll probably vote to repeal the 8th while personally being against abortion in most cases.