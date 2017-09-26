Ireland announces abortion referendum to be held 1 month before Pope's visit

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/26/ireland-abortion-referendum-pope-visit

Ireland will hold a referendum next year on whether to repeal its constitutional ban on abortion in almost all cases, a few weeks before Pope Francis visits.

The prime minister, Leo Varadkar, has previously said the eighth amendment, which makes abortion illegal unless there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother, is “too restrictive”.

The Irish government said the vote would be held in May or June 2018. The pope is due to visit in August to attend the World Meeting of Families.

Abortion has always been illegal in Ireland, but a ban was inserted into the constitution in 1983 after a referendum in which 67% of voters were in favour and 33% against.
So no word on the phrasing of the question yet, which you'd imagine will be key. Halfway house between on demand and the current situation you'd imagine. The softest version would seem to include defects, rape, incest clauses etc.

Polling's in the favour of reform, but you would think those opposed will be more likely to come out and vote on the day.

Interesting to see if the Pope sticks with his schedule.
 


The political side of things of course is that FG are presenting this amendment to the people. FF know there's HUGE grey vote against it, significant youth support for it. Will they wait for the wording, wait for FG to be in favour of it and then go "Jam today please" and trigger an election?
 
It's as good a time as any to hold the referendum I suppose. It's an issue where I'd imagine that people have made up their minds already.
 
What's the Pope got to do with it? Their influence died some time ago.
 
L'Chaim said:
It's as good a time as any to hold the referendum I suppose. It's an issue where I'd imagine that people have made up their minds already.
They've made up their minds I reckon, having gotten one side for the last two years when they read a paper, turn on the TV/Radio or go online to Irish media outlets.

Politics is a dirty business.
 
ger12 said:
What's the Pope got to do with it? Their influence died some time ago.
It might make the Catholics get all uppity.
 
My .02€.

The abortion debate is one of competing rights. The right of a woman to choose whether or not to pregnant and the right of the unborn to life itself.

Both are compelling and convincing but crucially competing. Therefore only one can win out. In cases where the life and health of the woman is not an issue, then I find it hard to justify that the right to not be pregnant trumps the right to life.

However, I still don't consider my opinion on the matter should be used to prevent a woman from making that choice. That choice is for one to make. And therefore I'll probably vote to repeal the 8th while personally being against abortion in most cases.
 
Travis Bickle said:
It might make the Catholics get all uppity.
Not too many left judging by mass attendances despite what the census might say.

They really have no influence, though dragging them into it will be of the tactics of the pro choice side, ya know, the legacy of the nasty nuns etc etc. Better off if there'd a been abortion available back then. Nasty stuff really.
 
ger12 said:
They've made up their minds I reckon, having gotten one side for the last two years when they read a paper, turn on the TV/Radio or go online to Irish media outlets.

Politics is a dirty business.
Yes, the poor old sheep.

What hope have they got in understanding both sides when the MSM has been banging the feminazi baby killing drum for two years solid Eh?

It's not as if any are new to abortion referenda ffs I'm forty and I think this will be my what third I think abortion referendum.
 
Sync said:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/26/ireland-abortion-referendum-pope-visit



So no word on the phrasing of the question yet, which you'd imagine will be key. Halfway house between on demand and the current situation you'd imagine. The softest version would seem to include defects, rape, incest clauses etc.

Polling's in the favour of reform, but you would think those opposed will be more likely to come out and vote on the day.

Interesting to see if the Pope sticks with his schedule.
My money's on that.

Baby steps.
 
ruserious said:
My .02€.

The abortion debate is one of competing rights. The right of a woman to choose whether or not to pregnant and the right of the unborn to life itself.

Both are compelling and convincing but crucially competing. Therefore only one can win out. In cases where the life and health of the woman is not an issue, then I find it hard to justify that the right to not be pregnant trumps the right to life.

However, I still don't consider my opinion on the matter should be used to prevent a woman from making that choice. That choice is for one to make. And therefore I'll probably vote to repeal the 8th while personally being against abortion in most cases.
So back in the day you'd not have kept a slave, 'cos morally it doesn't sit with you, but it's up to the rest of us as to the choice we make eh ...

That's not logical, it's cowardly imo, no offence intended.
 
ger12 said:
Not too many left judging by mass attendances despite what the census might say.

They really have no influence, though dragging them into it will be of the tactics of the pro choice side, ya know, the legacy of the nasty nuns etc etc. Better off if there'd a been abortion available back then. Nasty stuff really.
I know because malnutrition, neglect and the final indignity of being "interned" in a cess pit/water tank/mausoleum if they hadn't of managed to flog you off to some yanks was so much more wholesome.
 
ruserious said:
My .02.

The abortion debate is one of competing rights. The right of a woman to choose whether or not to pregnant and the right of the unborn to life itself.

Both are compelling and convincing but crucially competing. Therefore only one can win out. In cases where the life and health of the woman is not an issue, then I find it hard to justify that the right to not be pregnant trumps the right to life.

However, I still don't consider my opinion on the matter should be used to prevent a woman from making that choice. That choice is for one to make. And therefore I'll probably vote to repeal the 8th while personally being against abortion in most cases.
Do you think it should be funded by the taxpayer?
 
eoghanacht said:
Yes, the poor old sheep.

What hope have they got in understanding both sides when the MSM has been banging the feminazi baby killing drum for two years solid Eh?

It's not as if any are new to abortion referenda ffs I'm forty and I think this will be my what third I think abortion referendum.
You couldn't vote in 1983 if you're forty.

The sheep think Ireland doesn't carry out terminations where there's a risk to a woman, they think it's what stopped the termination in Galway.
 
ger12 said:
So back in the day you'd not have kept a slave, 'cos morally it doesn't sit with you, but it's up to the rest of us as to the choice we make eh ...

That's not logical, it's cowardly imo, no offence intended.
I know it is. It's not an easy topic. I've changed my views over the years. I still am. Just my honest, naked opinion.
 
Calculusmadeeasy said:
My money's on that.

Baby steps.
Really, the thin edge of the wedge argument?

A bit stale since no one has tried marrying their dog, after all it wasonly a matter of time after divorce of sorts was legalised here that we were told that would start happening.

Let's not even go near the crap that was peddled by the thin edge brigade during the SSM referendum.
 
