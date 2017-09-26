Ireland announces abortion referendum to be held 1 month before Pope's visit

Sync
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/26/ireland-abortion-referendum-pope-visit
Polling's in the favour of reform, but you would think those opposed will be more likely to come out and vote on the day.
Interesting to see if the Pope sticks with his schedule.
So no word on the phrasing of the question yet, which you'd imagine will be key. Halfway house between on demand and the current situation you'd imagine. The softest version would seem to include defects, rape, incest clauses etc.Ireland will hold a referendum next year on whether to repeal its constitutional ban on abortion in almost all cases, a few weeks before Pope Francis visits.
The prime minister, Leo Varadkar, has previously said the eighth amendment, which makes abortion illegal unless there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother, is “too restrictive”.
The Irish government said the vote would be held in May or June 2018. The pope is due to visit in August to attend the World Meeting of Families.
Abortion has always been illegal in Ireland, but a ban was inserted into the constitution in 1983 after a referendum in which 67% of voters were in favour and 33% against.
