Ireland General election 2020: Voting Day and Results.

Storm Ciara reaches landfall just in time for Ireland’s first ever Saturday election.
The last 4 polls carried out this week average out at SF at 24, FF at 23, FG at 19, Greens at 9 and Labour (apparently still a thing) at 5.
Voting has already begun in the North West islands and it’s positive there’s been no noise yet about the weather impacting them voting.
RTE’s coverage is here Election 2020 | General election 2020, politics | RTÉ
And the Times is here: Election 2020: Finish line in sight for campaigns
International coverage has very much focused on SF’s rise (lots of Syriza references) and Leo’s demise. FF, still most likely to be the biggest party aren’t getting much international ink.
It’s not terribly exciting. There’s 30 years of FF and FG saying they’ll never work with SF before an election and 30 years of FF and FG not working with SF after elections: FF and FG will not work with SF after this election, and whichever party ends up with most seats will take their turn in charge. 9 years for FG is an historic run for them. Everything about Ireland’s history points to it being FF’s turn to be in charge.
While polling has historically overstated their support compared to the eventual results, unless the late (pretty weak) mud throwing at SF works, the party’s on track for historic highs in seats and support.
The most likely outcome now is an FF led govt with FG support and a very strong SF opposition.
The hope for people tired of the FF/FG duopoly will be that SF’s likely success will prompt the left in Ireland to unite wit SF in the front to provide a possible future coalition govt.
