Ireland has rejected Anglo-America & chosen Europe: Where do we go from here?

The UK - EU Free Trade Agreement : Critical over the next year, probably for even longer, and Ireland has a key role. Differently to the Withdrawal Agreement, when Ireland needed the EU to be tough with the UK in order to preserve a frictionless border and the Good Friday Agreement, it is now (paradoxically) in our interests for the UK to get a good Agreement, consistent with the Single Market. No matter what, the UK is our major trading partner. This will mean a new Irish strategy.

Anglo-America's Best Friend in the EU : Building on the above, we are still culturally aligned with the US and the UK, and the only English-speaking country in the EU, unless Scotland joins us. This is an opportunity for Ireland to be a link into the EU for the US and the UK. We can be a bridge, and offer advice to all parties. This does not mean that we are anyone's "inside man". Smooth US-EU and UK-EU relationships are in our interest, and our diplomacy should always facilitate that.

Hanseatic League 2.0: The UK was our major ally in EU councils, and a firm opponent of French-led reform. Now that we have no geographical neighbour in the EU (again, unless Scotland finds a way to join), our alignment is with the Hanseatic League 2.0, an alliance of Netherlands, Scandinavia and the Baltic States, smaller states with which we share many interests. Our attitude to issues like reforms proposed by Emanuel Macron, like a European Border Force, on Banking, on Taxation, on Climate Change .. will be co-ordinated with these countries. What is really important is that we not let ourselves get isolated, but play the fullest role possible in the EU.

The EU as a Worldwide Trading Bloc: In a dawning era of trade wars, Ireland is too small to operate outside of a major trading bloc, which is why membership of the EU is a valuable asset. As the EU makes more trade deals with other countries and trading blocs (e.g. China, India, Mercosur ..), Ireland must be sure its needs are catered for.

European Security: Cyber-security will be a key concern. As will EU Security along the Mediterranean, in the Middle East and in Eastern Europe. Ireland will have to be ready to play its role.

Well, the deed is done. The UK will leave the EU, and the US has the most anti-EU President it has ever had. The two main "Anglosphere" countries will cleave closer together, if the advance publicity is anything to go by. And Ireland, by its actions, has voted "No" to any closer relationship with that alignment. We will not be following, and neither (possibly) will Scotland. Northern Ireland will be in a sort of limbo, neither in nor out of the EU, something not yet fully realised.What are the implications and future directions for Ireland?It is both scary and exciting that we have cut loose (not altogether of our own volition) from the countries that we formerly looked upon as exemplars or mentors. The EU has been a liberating experience for the Republic of Ireland, and we have come of age within it, hard as it is for anyone not from this country to understand. There is no option but to move on to another level.