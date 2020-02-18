Ireland must impose border controls with the UK now!

So we hear that deaths from Covid 19 have now spiked over 100 in the UK. And UK experts have warned that the true number of Covid 19 infections in the UK may be higher than 70,000. This is a truly huge number and indicates the virus is already multiplying out of control in the UK. The crisis in the UK must be partly blamed on a very confused and tardy response by the British government. And we have seen media pictures of British revellers still partying in crowded pubs and clubs.



Ireland's response to the virus has, so far, been markedly better than that of the British. This is reflected in a seemingly lower death-rate so far.



But Ireland must now face the reality that our control measures will count for nothing unless our government imposes some control measures on entry points from the UK. I think all non-essential travel between the UK should be discouraged. Obviously some travel will have to be allowed for important business or personal reasons. All travellers coming in from Britain should be asked if they are feeling any symptoms and also have their temperatures taken. If symptoms are detected, then travellers will have to be quarantined.



Imposing border controls may seem anathema to our present government leaders but I believe the present crisis now necessitates it.