Ireland must impose border controls with the UK now!

So we hear that deaths from Covid 19 have now spiked over 100 in the UK. And UK experts have warned that the true number of Covid 19 infections in the UK may be higher than 70,000. This is a truly huge number and indicates the virus is already multiplying out of control in the UK. The crisis in the UK must be partly blamed on a very confused and tardy response by the British government. And we have seen media pictures of British revellers still partying in crowded pubs and clubs.

Ireland's response to the virus has, so far, been markedly better than that of the British. This is reflected in a seemingly lower death-rate so far.

But Ireland must now face the reality that our control measures will count for nothing unless our government imposes some control measures on entry points from the UK. I think all non-essential travel between the UK should be discouraged. Obviously some travel will have to be allowed for important business or personal reasons. All travellers coming in from Britain should be asked if they are feeling any symptoms and also have their temperatures taken. If symptoms are detected, then travellers will have to be quarantined.

Imposing border controls may seem anathema to our present government leaders but I believe the present crisis now necessitates it.
 


"Border controls" is surely overkill. We know it is impossible to close the border with Northern Ireland, or control it, so that is out. There is already a joint North-South approach to the virus, so that should not be ditched overnight.

I am not sure if the absolute numbers count for all that much. Scotland, comparable to Ireland, has had 195 cases and 1 death. Wales has had 149 cases, not sure about deaths. Should they close their border? In the UK, London and the South East are the black spots.

Given the Free Travel Area, a co-operative approach with the British would work much better. Perhaps travelers from London and the South East should be checked for symptoms, and for the virus if we have the capability.

But a unilateral hasty move might do more harm than good in the longer term.
 
A 21 day lockdown here could put this entire thing to a halt. Look at how S Korea and (eventually) China succeeded. Save months of severe pain and damage to health and economy by 21 days of short sharp shock.
We would however have to lock our borders with the UK until they cop on.
 
stray creditor

The UK response has improved significantly over the last two days, but they need to improve their testing and follow up. If they don't have an idea where the disease is, it is it is difficult to deal with it.
 
