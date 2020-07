Page 2 todays Irish Times--Student arrivesDublin Airport 2 July--refused entry and committed the Dochas Centre---refusal on the basis that she represented a real and immediate threat to the fundamental policy interest of the State---released yesterday following an appeal to the High Court when the State did not contest the case. No apology from the State--student awarded her legal costs---No sign of any apology--any word from the new Minister for Justice?