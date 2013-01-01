Ireland: one of the safest countries in the world in which to drive.

Whilst not seeking in any way to diminish the heartbreak of the families and friends of the 161 people who died tragically on our roads in 2012, there is no denying that there has been a dramatic improvement in the number of deaths due to traffic accidents. As recently as 2001, fatalities were well in excess of 400. In 1999, they were nearer 500.

There was a drop of roughly 15% between 2011 and 2012. Plugging these figures into the statistics in the table shown in Source 1 indicates that under the category of "Road fatalities per 100,000 Vehicles", Ireland might be safer than anywhere apart from Malta and Iceland. Of course, we'd need to see if countries such as Germany, the UK, Netherlands and Sweden experience a similar sharp fall in 2012 before we can say that for sure.

The same applies for the "Road fatalities per 1 billion vehicle-km" category, the 2011-12 improvement would make Ireland the safest country in the world after Iceland. However, the number of countries not reporting figures under this category means we can't rely too heavily on them.

All in all, the number of lives saved relative to the 1999 figures and since that year amount to the population of a small Irish town. That's a lot of tears and mourning that has, thankfully, been avoided.

Sources.
1. List of countries by traffic-related death rate
2. 161 people died on the roads in 2012 - RTÉ News
3. http://www.nra.ie/Publications/DownloadableDocumentation/RoadSafety/file,3633,en.PDF
4. http://www.nra.ie/Publications/DownloadableDocumentation/RoadSafety/file,3644,en.PDF
 


The Gardaí have done an excellent job in regards to drive awareness campaigns.
 
And all achieved by the hated quango.
 
Better roads, better traffic control - simple, wasn't it?

Now, if we could tackle faded road markings, six-inch drops on road verges and idiotic signposting.
 
The Gardaí have done an excellent job in regards to drive awareness campaigns.
They have. Ads depicting the grim results of road traffic accidents (RTAs) especially those including catastrophic spinal injuries have concentrated minds, I think.
 
Interesting statistic for a country in which large numbers of drivers have never passed a test or even taken proper driving lessons. What I will say is that compared to most European countries ( i drove in the UK for 30 yrs and all around Europe for my job at times ) the Irish are extremely patient and most of the time drive at a reasonable speeds which helps . What I do find amazing is the tolerance shown to the " hatchback heroes " and those that obviously drive unaccompanied without a full license . This would never be tolerated abroad.
 
Better roads, better traffic control - simple, wasn't it?

Now, if we could tackle faded road markings, six-inch drops on road verges and idiotic signposting.
Driver behaviour has improved too though we can't discount the sharp increase in kms of motorway and dual carriageway.

The gradual dying off of Sylvester Barrett's amnesty demographic might be helping too. :)
 
Can we stop tightening up on laws that are tight enough now?
We don't need to keep raising points, fines and reducing blood alcohol levels.

The next step is to keep young drivers out of powerful cars. The Cult of the Boy Racer needs to be dismantled.
 
The death rate is 1/3 that on US roads. For all the criticism we throw at the government, they are doing something right here and let's hope it improves.
 
Would like to see more analysis, we know accidents have a demographic component but what about income? maybe we are exporting the wide boy bad drivers to Australia and pricing po' folk off the road?
 
One of the safest countries yet probably the most expensive for car insurance. Ireland is truly a country of contrasts.

Perhaps fewer accidents is because there are fewer people on the roads lately. Drivers and highly salaried ''educators'' cannot take any responsibility for more and better roads paid for out of the extortionate taxes of drivers. It is impossible for many people to afford the extortionate taxes on a car and on it's fuel. Sure isn't even bathing a ''luxury'' for the plebs. Expect a soap tax to follow.
 
One of the safest countries yet probably the most expensive for car insurance. Ireland is truly a country of contrasts.

Perhaps it is because there are fewer people on the roads lately. It is impossible for many people to afford the extortionate taxes on a car and on it's fuel. Sure isn't even bathing a ''luxury'' for the plebs. Expect a soap tax to follow.
Nope. Going by the deaths by 1 billion vehicle-km. we come out even better.
 
The death rate is 1/3 that on US roads. For all the criticism we throw at the government, they are doing something right here and let's hope it improves.
But over there the prospective Organ Donors like to ride their Harley Davidsons sans helmet, to show how macho they are.

And I agee, job well done, congrats to all (even the FFers) responsible.
 
Nope. Going by the deaths by 1 billion vehicle-km. we come out even better.
but again Ireland is losing young people compared to a country like Germany. The makeup of drivers on Irish roads will have changed in the last 5 years.
 
Nope. Going by the deaths by 1 billion vehicle-km. we come out even better.
How many thousands of former drivers emigrated recently ? Did we export all the bad drivers ? Does someone suddenly become a good driver after years of being a bad one ?
 
How many thousands of former drivers emigrated recently ? Did we export all the bad drivers ? Does someone suddenly become a good driver after years of being a bad one ?
I suppose if you can show that bad drivers are more likely to emigrate and that recent Irish emigrants are disproportionately responsible for RTAs in the USA, Canada, Australia etc. then you might be on to something.

Whatcha got?
 
but again Ireland is losing young people compared to a country like Germany. The makeup of drivers on Irish roads will have changed in the last 5 years.
Remember.....you're trying to account for a 66% drop in RTA deaths since 2001.
 
How many thousands of former drivers emigrated recently ? Did we export all the bad drivers ? Does someone suddenly become a good driver after years of being a bad one ?
Drink driving laws...penalty points...more road checks...all helps.
 
