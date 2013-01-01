Ireland: one of the safest countries in the world in which to drive.

Interesting statistic for a country in which large numbers of drivers have never passed a test or even taken proper driving lessons. What I will say is that compared to most European countries ( i drove in the UK for 30 yrs and all around Europe for my job at times ) the Irish are extremely patient and most of the time drive at a reasonable speeds which helps . What I do find amazing is the tolerance shown to the " hatchback heroes " and those that obviously drive unaccompanied without a full license . This would never be tolerated abroad.