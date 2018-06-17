Ireland Seeking A Seat On UN Security Council

General Urko

General Urko

Oct 24, 2012
15,857
We are once again seeking a place on the security council of the UN and as of today are substantially upping our game, apparently to secure it, emphasizing our unparalleled record in UN Peacekeeping Efforts.

Our direct competition is apparently and ironically from 2 nations which are genuinely civilized - Canada and Norway!

https://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/ireland-seeks-seat-on-un-security-council-467910.html

The vote is still 2 years away and it's for term 2021 and 2022.

We are also deploying our massive weapon to help us - The Big Boner -

https://www.independent.ie/irish-ne...ht-for-un-security-council-seat-36994003.html

:roll:
 


Lord Talbot

Lord Talbot

May 29, 2013
4,903
We'd have a permanent seat if we hadn't gone off on a temper tantrum 100 years ago.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Bertie-Ahern-esque posturing. This really is the sort of thing that is better suited to clowns like Justin Turdeau. (spelling mistake, was deliberate).

It would come as a relief to me if Canada got it, and engaged in superficial silliness instead.

More "punching above our weight" nonsense, while the security condition of most people in this country deteriorates as a resulf of incompetence in the insitutional state.

Soon, the authoritarian edge of veneer liberalism will come along to shot down the naysayers. "don on the green jersey".....
 
T

Trainwreck

Sep 6, 2012
26,416
The US just stood down from this execrable committee within that irrevocably corrupt organisation. Why the fúck would any civilised nation want to join it?

One thing is unarguable. If Bono thinks its a good idea, we are best staying miles away form it.
 
Nemesiscorporation

Nemesiscorporation

Oct 2, 2011
13,878
Why?
 
T

Telstar 62

May 28, 2013
26,604
We would feel at home - what with our visceral hatred of Israel.

Definite brownie points with all those sh it hole Islamic countries.:roll:
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
We have a tax stingy patronizing little Bonox leading the campaign.

Should he not be campaigning for his resident tax domicile choice ?

Why does he have to insult our intelligence with his latest phucking pr stunt ?

Do us a favour, Bonox, pay your PAYE like everybody else, before claiming to be "Irish". Obnoxious little pr1ck.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
This promises to be vomit inducing.

The Bonox, The ISIS times, PRAVDA-rte, The media oligopoly owned by the three tax - non docmicile billionaires, all "wearing the green jersey".

Plus FG ( Angela's Asses).
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
I have a proposal. Put Israel on the UN Security council. They know something about security.
 
PC Principle

PC Principle

Jul 12, 2016
4,828
Oh Füûčk off Ireland.

You can’t even sort your own shît out and now you want to join the largest left-wing circle-jerking convention on the planet.

No way your’ll be allowed in, despite your cringy efforts to be another twisted liberal/progressive shîthole.

Dunno, maybe ireland would fit in well with all the other useless grandstanding kips.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Feb 14, 2011
45,623
And the Bonox does not speak for Ireland - he speaks for his own stingy bank account, and the money contained in it. He always represented his own pocket. Which is his right.

And we also have a right to call him out on his stinking hypocrisy.
 
S

SweenyTodd

Apr 21, 2018
1,601
After just having stripped unborn children of their right to life... Does Ireland have any moral authority left?
 
