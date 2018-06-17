Ireland Seeking A Seat On UN Security Council

General Urko
We are once again seeking a place on the security council of the UN and as of today are substantially upping our game, apparently to secure it, emphasizing our unparalleled record in UN Peacekeeping Efforts.
Our direct competition is apparently and ironically from 2 nations which are genuinely civilized - Canada and Norway!
https://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/ireland-seeks-seat-on-un-security-council-467910.html
The vote is still 2 years away and it's for term 2021 and 2022.
We are also deploying our massive weapon to help us - The Big Boner -
https://www.independent.ie/irish-ne...ht-for-un-security-council-seat-36994003.html
:roll:
