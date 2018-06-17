Ireland Seeking A Seat On UN Security Council

Bertie-Ahern-esque posturing. This really is the sort of thing that is better suited to clowns like Justin Turdeau. (spelling mistake, was deliberate).



It would come as a relief to me if Canada got it, and engaged in superficial silliness instead.



More "punching above our weight" nonsense, while the security condition of most people in this country deteriorates as a resulf of incompetence in the insitutional state.



Soon, the authoritarian edge of veneer liberalism will come along to shot down the naysayers. "don on the green jersey".....