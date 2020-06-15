Ireland wins Apple case



Could be some ructions yet in FFG as they were planning on how to spend that money.
 
Its probably going to be appealed by the Commission to the ECJ.
 
jmcc said:
Thank you for your contribution even if it is quite clueless.
Be honest, you were hoping Ireland lost this case so you could go off on one of your usual "FF/FG are idiots SF are great but I'm not a supporter" posts.

But now that Ireland have won you're laughably trying to argue it's bad news for the government
 
Good news for landlords in Dublin's docklands:)
 
I guess it means very little as the commission will appeal it to the ECJ, and frankly I'd be more worried about some of the judgments of the ECJ, than the general court.

But, at least it avoid some awkwardness between the Greens and the rest of the government for now
 
borntorum said:
Be honest, you were hoping Ireland lost this case so you could go off on one of your usual "FF/FG are idiots SF are great but I'm not a supporter" posts.
Come up with that yourself? You are obviously quite thick enough to attribute what you think other people will say as what they do say. It is a common thing with people like you. Since you are obviously stupid, it has escaped your notice that I don't agree with SF's position on this and I consider it overreach by the EU commission.

But now that Ireland have won you're laughably trying to argue it's bad news for the government
Again, you really are intellectually challenged and think that everyone is as thick as yourself. Some of the Greens aren't happy with the decision.
 
Orbit v2 said:
I guess it means very little as the commission will appeal it to the ECJ, and frankly I'd be more worried about some of the judgments of the ECJ, than the general court.

But, at least it avoid some awkwardness between the Greens and the rest of the government for now
Does the ECJ tend to uphold or disagree with General Court rulings?
 
Good result. Should have come about in the first place. Interesting though that while the appeal finds that every level of the original findings were flawed, it does kind of support the sovereignty issue as well, that once there wasn't evidence of the Irish tax authorities exercised discretion the case was dead. That's important.

Ultimately: Each EU state still fixes its own tax rate. That's what we've done. And as long as we apply that rate evenly, it's not an issue for anyone else.
 
Sync said:
Good result. Should have come about in the first place. Interesting though that while the appeal finds that every level of the original findings were flawed, it does kind of support the sovereignty issue as well, that once there wasn't evidence of the Irish tax authorities exercised discretion the case was dead. That's important.

Ultimately: Each EU state still fixes its own tax rate. That's what we've done. And as long as we apply that rate evenly, it's not an issue for anyone else.
There's a report in today's FT that the Commission is considering using qualified majority voting to pursue low tax member states. Now this might well be just more of the usual sabre rattling that doesn't ultimately go anywhere, but it's clear that the pressure on us as well as some of the other states isn't going to ease up.

On another point, this is another defeat for Margrethe Vestager, the competition commissioner. She should consider her position at this stage.
 
jmcc said:
Come up with that yourself? You are obviously quite thick enough to attribute what you think other people will say as what they do say. It is a common attribute of people like you. Since you are obviously stupid, it has escaped your notice that I don't agree with SF's position on this and I consider it overreach by the EU commission.

Again, you really are intellectually challenged and think that everyone is as thick as yourself. Some of the Greens aren't happy with the decision.
Your throwing around of insults at me can't disguise from the fact that you're a bullshitter extraordinaire
 
borntorum said:
Your throwing around of insults at me can't disguise from the fact that you're a bullshitter extraordinaire
You are an idiot who thinks that they know what people will say simply because you only think that's what they will say. You got it wrong. I've considered the Apple case to be overreach by the EU commission and have said so. But you, being the dimwitted individual that you are, had decided that I was an SFer and therefore supported SF's position on this.
 
