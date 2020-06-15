Ireland wins Apple case

Apple and Ireland win €13bn tax appeal
Apple and Ireland have won their appeal against the European Commission's €13.1 billion ruling.
Good news
Desperate stuff from youCould be some ructions yet in FFG as they were planning on how to spend that money.
Eerrrr.. no they weren't. SF had it rolled into their election promises iirc.Could be some ructions yet in FFG as they were planning on how to spend that money.
Does the ECJ tend to uphold or disagree with General Court rulings?I guess it means very little as the commission will appeal it to the ECJ, and frankly I'd be more worried about some of the judgments of the ECJ, than the general court.
But, at least it avoid some awkwardness between the Greens and the rest of the government for now
Read the ruling first:Does the ECJ tend to uphold or disagree with General Court rulings?
There's a report in today's FT that the Commission is considering using qualified majority voting to pursue low tax member states. Now this might well be just more of the usual sabre rattling that doesn't ultimately go anywhere, but it's clear that the pressure on us as well as some of the other states isn't going to ease up.Good result. Should have come about in the first place. Interesting though that while the appeal finds that every level of the original findings were flawed, it does kind of support the sovereignty issue as well, that once there wasn't evidence of the Irish tax authorities exercised discretion the case was dead. That's important.
Ultimately: Each EU state still fixes its own tax rate. That's what we've done. And as long as we apply that rate evenly, it's not an issue for anyone else.
