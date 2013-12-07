Ireland's best columnists

M

Mr Pseudonym

Nov 4, 2011
791
I've chosen four diverse ones whom I think worthy of being categorised as such:

Fintan O'Toole - Columnist with the Irish Times: O'Toole is one whom I always read, and with whom I almost never agree. It's not just his views - which I would describe as Intellectual Leftism. But, also the sometimes haughty way he delivers them. However, his intellect is unquestionable, and he is the premier voice of the sensible Left (the Polly Toynbee of Ireland, but with better hair). I also greatly admire that he is secure enough in himself to not attempt to force eloquence, a la a stable-mate of his.

Pat Leahy - Political Editor of the Sunday Business Post: in my humble opinion, he is the best political analyst in Ireland. He competes for that title with the likes of Noel Whelan, Stephen Collins, Fionnan Sheahan, etc. Only, whereas the first has political ties, the second is not always ambiguous in his allegiances, and the third was diminished, in my estimation, by his outburst on TWVB (not just for his petulance, but the lack of sophistication with which he did it!), Leahy remains free of obvious bias, and brings an almost academic air to his columns. And, best of all, according to the Phoenix, he rejected a move from the Indo, who would probably have paid him better, and would have given him job security.

Kevin Myers - Columnist with the Irish edition of the Sunday Times: loathed by loads, Myers is certainly the most prominent polemicist of the last decade. Fulfilling his aforementioned role admirably, his articles are always contentious and compel the reader to come down on one side or the other. Since moving to the ST, where his articles are not available for free online, and going from as may as three articles a week to one, that prominence has probably waned. But his prose and style remain superior (IMO!) to everyone else's, bar none.

Miriam Lord - Sketch Writer with the Irish Times: Johnny, Vinnie, Finny...let's be honest, their articles are rarely full of laughs. Miriam Lord does her damndest to counter that, though. Utilising amusing imagery, delightful word-play, and more than a hint of mockery, her style is unique in Ireland, and her column is one of few examples of intelligent satire here.


This is meant as a sister thread to "Ireland's worst columnist", and I imagine that many will have the distinction of appearing on both!
 
Last edited:


D

dara celery

Jul 13, 2013
862
no scribes in the indo

[video=youtube;rX7wtNOkuHo]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX7wtNOkuHo[/video]
 
Fodhla Dhearg

Fodhla Dhearg

Aug 6, 2013
4,663
Cruimh said:
Eamonn McCann. None better.
Eamonn McCann is an imperialist lapdog. He supported the racist lynch mobs in Libya, and he still supports the sectarian rapist cannibals in Syria.
 
Fodhla Dhearg

Fodhla Dhearg

Aug 6, 2013
4,663
Cruimh said:
Hardly. I'm beginning to think you have picked up the Gorbachev virus!
Gorbachev was also an imperialist lapdog - just like McCann.
 
Fodhla Dhearg

Fodhla Dhearg

Aug 6, 2013
4,663
Cruimh said:
Eamonn is a man cast from the same mould as Comrade Lenin.
You are very much mistaken. Lenin would never have supported a gang that called themselves The Brigades for the Purging of Black Skins. McCann did.
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Jun 16, 2012
16,561
I think Matt Cooper is the best columnist in Ireland, also the best radio interviewer.
 
M

Mr Pseudonym

Nov 4, 2011
791
dara celery said:
No scribes in the indo.
Two former ones. But, if you insist:

Shane Ross - writes well, and with an almost constant air of outrage.

Dan O'Brien - one of few columnists with an advanced degree!

(this one won't be popular!) Eilis O'Hanlon's Radio column in the Sindo is very good!
 
redneck

redneck

May 5, 2007
8,133
Harry McGee.
Shane Ross is ok on business insofar as he tries to see both sides of the story.
Jody Corcororan was ok in the Sindo: ie he was'nt as indoctrinated as the others.
 
G

Glenshane4

Sep 5, 2012
10,287
Before forming an opinion of any journalist one should always remember the explanation of a prominent journalist with Independent Newspapers when defending himself on a televised discussion "I was merely articulating the policy of my newspaper."

Eire journalists write what they are paid to write. Most of them are employed on short, fixed term contracts. If "their owner" does not like what they write, their contracts will not be renewed.
 
Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Jun 4, 2010
13,104
Gene Kerrigan is scoring a good few goals of late. I liked his piece on Sunday:

Forget Keaveney, think about Callinan - Independent.ie

It's a funny piece that asks a serious question - is it time for a new Commissioner who is willing to tackle the problems in the force? We are in serious need of about thirty Martin Luthers to sort out our great little country.
 
