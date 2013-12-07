Ireland's best columnists

I've chosen four diverse ones whom I think worthy of being categorised as such:



Fintan O'Toole - Columnist with the Irish Times : O'Toole is one whom I always read, and with whom I almost never agree. It's not just his views - which I would describe as Intellectual Leftism. But, also the sometimes haughty way he delivers them. However, his intellect is unquestionable, and he is the premier voice of the sensible Left (the Polly Toynbee of Ireland, but with better hair). I also greatly admire that he is secure enough in himself to not attempt to force eloquence, a la a stable-mate of his.



Pat Leahy - Political Editor of the Sunday Business Post : in my humble opinion, he is the best political analyst in Ireland. He competes for that title with the likes of Noel Whelan, Stephen Collins, Fionnan Sheahan, etc. Only, whereas the first has political ties, the second is not always ambiguous in his allegiances, and the third was diminished, in my estimation, by his outburst on TWVB (not just for his petulance, but the lack of sophistication with which he did it!), Leahy remains free of obvious bias, and brings an almost academic air to his columns. And, best of all, according to the Phoenix, he rejected a move from the Indo, who would probably have paid him better, and would have given him job security.



Kevin Myers - Columnist with the Irish edition of the Sunday Times : loathed by loads, Myers is certainly the most prominent polemicist of the last decade. Fulfilling his aforementioned role admirably, his articles are always contentious and compel the reader to come down on one side or the other. Since moving to the ST, where his articles are not available for free online, and going from as may as three articles a week to one, that prominence has probably waned. But his prose and style remain superior (IMO!) to everyone else's, bar none.



Miriam Lord - Sketch Writer with the Irish Times : Johnny, Vinnie, Finny...let's be honest, their articles are rarely full of laughs. Miriam Lord does her damndest to counter that, though. Utilising amusing imagery, delightful word-play, and more than a hint of mockery, her style is unique in Ireland, and her column is one of few examples of intelligent satire here.





This is meant as a sister thread to "Ireland's worst columnist", and I imagine that many will have the distinction of appearing on both!