Ireland's Response to the Virus

Its certainly possible that we will get on top of this by the 29th of March, which is the government deadline for their crackdown, so I am not trying to add to any alarm but for what its worth I think there are least three genuine criticisms that can be made about the Coronavirus response in Ireland to date:
Low Amount of Testing
1. As of last weekend the total number of people tested for Coronavirus, the cumulative figure throughout this whole emergency, was only about 400 ( Coronavirus testing to rise sharply in Ireland as treatment streamlined ). In fact it seems there are serious restrictions on the amount of testing that the Irish state will agree to do, even that seriously ill patients are denied tests requested by their doctors:
Obviously this is a tiny number of people in a country of our size. Look at it this way, if we were to compare that to politics, would you make much out of an Irish opinion poll which only asked 400 people their opinions across the whole of Ireland over about a month or so?
How does anybody know anything solid about the extent of the virus in Ireland on the basis of such a tiny amount of testing? And why is this so, considering that South Korea is testing something like 20,000 people a day is it not possible to seriously ramp up the amount of testing to Ireland to give us something like a true picture of what's going on?
Bad advice on transmission method
2. Secondly it is very widely distributed advice in Ireland, that the virus is spread via droplets that land on surfaces which you then pick up on your hands and from hands to your mouth or eyes etc if you touch them. That thats how you get it is broadcast high and low morning noon and night in Ireland (as you can see here: Protect yourself and others ). But its strikes me as a rather long winded and not all that plausible a way of transmitting it, the virus cannot stay live on your hands for long, somebody said 10 minutes or so, and do people really stick their hands in their mouth in a way that would transmit it all that often?
The point is that actually it seems its just transmitted over the air, and this hand washing over emphasis etc, is actually just bad advice or at least leading to too much complacency:
So therefore the government's crackdown on indoor meetings of 100 people or more and outdoor meetings of 500 or more is probably a good idea for the few weeks before the 29th of March.
Public Transport must be included in lockdown
3. But, I don't understand why that crackdown does not extend to public transport? If you think of stagnant air where that aerosol could linger I respectfully submit that a Dublin Bus rush hour commute, and the other trains and buses, has got to be the real way that the virus will spread? The maximum capacity of those buses is about 125 (and in rush hour they routinely if anything exceed that) yet a simple meeting you cannot hold in Ireland, until the 29th of March, if there is more than 100 people? And look at the amount of air circulating in a bus like that for that number of people, its a vastly more likely way to transmit the virus than say a Church with its, sometimes, very high ceiling and dispersed people?
So I think that this crackdown looks like a waste of time if it doesn't include the mass public transport systems (I suppose private cars and taxis could spread it to some degree, but to a vast degree less than crowded buses and trains and indeed aeroplanes).
Such are my thoughts anyway on what looks like some genuinely difficult few weeks ahead of us in Ireland.
