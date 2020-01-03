Ireland's sex trade Vs Germany's sex trade

English subtitles appear at the bottom.

Let me tell you, this video paints a depraved picture.I'm not gonna quote some of the terms of endearment but, I'll just give warning - they're NSFW.Disgusting, frankly.And I'm pretty open minded, but that video is either a sorry reflection of an otherwise highly productive culture, or is skewed to make German sex buyers look like some creepy sumbitches.My question is - is the Irish sex trade like this?Crunching the numbers, about 1 in every 20 Irish men visits ladies of the night, and it's not me (anymore) - so out of the next 19 male viewers, it's gotta be one of ya'll.Tell us, does this form of oppression that's supposedly rife in the German sex trade (as reflected on websites such as "German Goo Girls" and "Sticky Boy Daily"), has it contaminated Irish shores?Naturally sex purchase is always gonna be a contentious topic, not least of all cause it completely thumbs its nose at a range of well entrenched societal conventions, but the reality remains that it always has the potential to facilitate some sick ass behavior (according to that video at least), that no self respecting society could possibly condone.TLDR: Are Irish sex purchasers as desperate and pathetic as German sex purchasers (how they're made out to be in that video at least)?