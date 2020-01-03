Ireland's sex trade Vs Germany's sex trade

English subtitles appear at the bottom.

Let me tell you, this video paints a depraved picture.

I'm not gonna quote some of the terms of endearment but, I'll just give warning - they're NSFW.

Disgusting, frankly.

And I'm pretty open minded, but that video is either a sorry reflection of an otherwise highly productive culture, or is skewed to make German sex buyers look like some creepy sumbitches.

My question is - is the Irish sex trade like this?

Crunching the numbers, about 1 in every 20 Irish men visits ladies of the night, and it's not me (anymore) - so out of the next 19 male viewers, it's gotta be one of ya'll.

Tell us, does this form of oppression that's supposedly rife in the German sex trade (as reflected on websites such as "German Goo Girls" and "Sticky Boy Daily"), has it contaminated Irish shores?

Naturally sex purchase is always gonna be a contentious topic, not least of all cause it completely thumbs its nose at a range of well entrenched societal conventions, but the reality remains that it always has the potential to facilitate some sick ass behavior (according to that video at least), that no self respecting society could possibly condone.


TLDR: Are Irish sex purchasers as desperate and pathetic as German sex purchasers (how they're made out to be in that video at least)?
 
Last edited:


No, that video is a bunch of nonsense. Men who buy sex are no different to anyone else. You will always have Jack the lads ready to give a few quotes for videos like this.

Groups against prostitution often say it's normal every day men and expect you to be shocked by that. Then other times they will suggest like here it's only the worst most terrible men.

I don't know what to make of the passionate appeals against prostitution but there is something really wrong with it.
 
In summary, do you sound as pathetic as the fellas in the video? Is that what you're asking?
 
Interesting viewpoint.

I'm sure it's not coincidental that most spokes groups against hooking are comprised almost exclusively of radical feminists.

Still though, when complaints like this are raised, somewhere there must be some sort of validity to them.

I could imagine the line of work would suit strong and nasty personalities - they can handle horny men.

Weaker characters and trauma?
Yeah I mean, can't rule it out.
 
Well about 7 mins in one of the supposed clients mentions that he turns around and leaves if the sex worker refuses to perform an act. That sounds like consent being respected.

It should be a private matter, other than being regulated and taxed. Driving it underground just makes it harder for sex workers to report abusive clients. That's why in Ireland 85 out of 86 prosecuted for brothel keeping under the new law are women.
 
Ireland's sex trade Vs Germany's sex trade

Which side will you be cheering for?
 
HomeSlice said:
I'm sure it's not coincidental that most spokes groups against hooking are comprised almost exclusively of radical feminists
Not all feminists take that view. I'm pretty certain the religious minded would make up most of the professionally outraged mob on this subject though.
 
It's ridiculous that in 2020 the state is still trying to stop women from cashing in on one of their main powers. Imagine telling a man great at maths that he couldn't do engineering. Leave them make their money - but tax them.
 
