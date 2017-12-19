Irish Air Corps to get new aircraft

The Air Corps is being supplied with new aircraft, which will provide a generational boost to its capabilities to operate more closely with the Army and the Naval Service and act as "an eye in the sky".



The three fixed wing utility craft will be equipped for intelligence gathering, targeting and reconnaissance tasks.



And they will also improve the Air Corp capacity to ferry troops and equipment. Each craft can carry nine passengers or in the case of a medical evacuation, two stretcher patients and support staff.



Minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe today signed a contract for the provision of the three Pilatus PC-12 NG, manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd in Stans, Switzerland.



They will replace the five Cessna aircraft, purchased for the Air Corps in 1972.