Irish Air Corps to get new aircraft

belfast1981

belfast1981

Aug 23, 2012
3,614
Irish Air Corps will be getting 3 new PC-12 aircraft. They will be replacing their old Cessna aircraft that have served them so well over the years. The IAC already operate the PC-9 aircraft.




The Air Corps is being supplied with new aircraft, which will provide a generational boost to its capabilities to operate more closely with the Army and the Naval Service and act as "an eye in the sky".

The three fixed wing utility craft will be equipped for intelligence gathering, targeting and reconnaissance tasks.

And they will also improve the Air Corp capacity to ferry troops and equipment. Each craft can carry nine passengers or in the case of a medical evacuation, two stretcher patients and support staff.

Minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe today signed a contract for the provision of the three Pilatus PC-12 NG, manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd in Stans, Switzerland.

They will replace the five Cessna aircraft, purchased for the Air Corps in 1972.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/air-corps-to-spend-32m-on-new-aircraft-to-act-as-an-eye-in-the-sky-36421630.html
 


Elvis jaffacake

Elvis jaffacake

Mar 28, 2011
5,874
32 mill for 3 would indicate a quite comprehensive ISTAR package...
 
PC Principle

PC Principle

Jul 12, 2016
4,828
All that’s needed now is some F22 Raptors.
 
S

sparky42

Jun 5, 2012
1,410
The 17 million is for the fit out of equipment along with spares supports etc.
 
O

Odyessus

May 16, 2007
12,890
O

OrderoftheDragon

Jan 10, 2016
1,927
That's an outrageous cost for 3 turbo props but typical of irish govt procurement, where the taxpayer gets rogered on every deal.
 
Black Swan

Black Swan

Jul 18, 2014
5,489
Phew!
 
Fritzbox

Fritzbox

Feb 9, 2012
2,590
drjimryan2 said:
and what will we buy to replace the two casas? and how much will they cost.....
A lot less than we paid for e-voting machines or the Ringsend Glass Bottle site I'd say.
 
S

sparky42

Jun 5, 2012
1,410
drjimryan2 said:
and what will we buy to replace the two casas? and how much will they cost.....
Right now it looks like we'll be replacing them with two Casa 295's in a couple of years, not much change out of 100 million looking at international sales.
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Mar 24, 2011
10,023
Fritzbox

Fritzbox

Feb 9, 2012
2,590
artfoley56 said:
that's great, now do they have the crew to run a 24/7 service instead of 9/5? and can they now offer top cover?
That's a good question.

BTW, that's 9/5 Monday to Friday only.

No doubt the drug smugglers regularly charter a container ship from Maersk to run some waccy-baccy to an undisclosed landing spot on the river Shannon every week outside these hours?
 
