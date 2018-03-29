Irish attitudes to Immigration poll

R

Roll_On

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
17,544
https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/0329/950816-attitudes_to_immigration/

Interesting poll today on RTÉ. 75% are opposed to Roma migrants, 59% are opposed to muslim migrants. Of course we still get both despite public opposition. I suspect it's a case of the Irish being too polite to say anything. In Spain and Eastern Europe things are very different, roma going around restaurants asking for money are told where to go in no uncertain terms.

"New research has found that attitudes to immigration in Ireland deteriorated during the recession, and are now worse than the average in western Europe."

Is this fair reporting? having a contrary opinion to mass migration is 'worse' or that holding such opinions represents a 'deterioration'. Maybe we just don't want to live in dystopias like Malmo, Luton or Marseille, given all the crap going on there and there is nothing 'worse' about that. By the Middle of this century France will be a nuclear armed Islamic Republic at the center of Europe. This is a serious issue and being opposed to that can't be judged to be 'bad' by the media. What do they want, the end of civilization or something?

Another curiosity, who are these 25% of people who WANT Roma migration and even stranger who are the 41% of people who want muslim migration (I know single women of a certain age and body type like going on trips to north Africa to visit prostitutes) but surely they are not 41% of the pop. Perhaps the poll was bias in it's questioning.
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,371
RTE has a leftwing culture inherited from the WP infiltration of the channel. Their dislike of SF is also in part a reflection of the presence of former Stickies in the station. (Im not a great fan of SF either but in RTE's case its partly for the aforementioned reason).
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
It is within our remit to be picky about whether other EU citizens should get social welfare and supports, and it is also within out remit to pick people with needed skills from outside the EU for jobs. Fear of outsiders, specifically brown muslim people in recent times, is not a new phenomenon.
 
HenryHorace

HenryHorace

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 22, 2017
Messages
2,999
Positive stats. We can't become what Sweden, Germany and the UK have. We must preserve our heritage and culture. There is hope for us yet BUT we must remember to transfer our feeling to the political class on this matter at every opportunity.
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,502
HenryHorace said:
Positive stats. We can't become what Sweden, Germany and the UK have. We must preserve our heritage and culture. There is hope for us yet BUT we must remember to transfer our feeling to the political class on this matter at every opportunity.
Click to expand...
Heritage and culture must be living and evolving, not "preserved", only dead things need preservation.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Roll_On said:
https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/0329/950816-attitudes_to_immigration/

Interesting poll today on RTÉ. 75% are opposed to Roma migrants, 59% are opposed to muslim migrants. Of course we still get both despite public opposition. I suspect it's a case of the Irish being too polite to say anything. In Spain and Eastern Europe things are very different, roma going around restaurants asking for money are told where to go in no uncertain terms.

"New research has found that attitudes to immigration in Ireland deteriorated during the recession, and are now worse than the average in western Europe."

Is this fair reporting? having a contrary opinion to mass migration is 'worse' or that holding such opinions represents a 'deterioration'. Maybe we just don't want to live in dystopias like Malmo, Luton or Marseille, given all the crap going on there and there is nothing 'worse' about that. By the Middle of this century France will be a nuclear armed Islamic Republic at the center of Europe. This is a serious issue and being opposed to that can't be judged to be 'bad' by the media. What do they want, the end of civilization or something?

Another curiosity, who are these 25% of people who WANT Roma migration and even stranger who are the 41% of people who want muslim migration (I know single women of a certain age and body type like going on trips to north Africa to visit prostitutes) but surely they are not 41% of the pop. Perhaps the poll was bias in it's questioning.
Click to expand...
Maybe we just don't want to live in dystopias like Malmo, Luton or Marseille,

You forgot to mention Blanchardstown!
 
R

Roll_On

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
17,544
Hillmanhunter1 said:
Heritage and culture must be living and evolving, not "preserved", only dead things need preservation.
Click to expand...
Indeed, and nothing 'evolves' in Islam, only regression is possible, it's a dead end ideology, has been for about 500 years. Mustaffa Ataturk was about the best thing to happen to the muslim world in terms of modernization, alas that is being dismantled by regressive elements. Indigenous Irish culture has evolved very rapidly over the past hundred years, that progress won't be possible in the France of the next century for example.
 
R

Roll_On

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
17,544
Catalpast said:
Maybe we just don't want to live in dystopias like Malmo, Luton or Marseille,

You forgot to mention Blanchardstown!
Click to expand...
Blanchardstown hasn't a patch on those other places, but it is a key indicator of how things can go. Look at Balbriggan for a better example of how things could end up, gorgeous sea side town, half an hour commute to Dublin City Centre, yet some of the cheapest property in the country.
 
ireallyshouldknowbetter

ireallyshouldknowbetter

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2014
Messages
10,015
It's interesting that the report notes a big difference between "more educated" people and "less educated" people: that is because for these "more educated" people, the notion of multiculturalism is basically an abstraction. It's not Foxrock that has been subject to the sort of massive demographic change I've seen in the less leafy locales of north county Dublin.
 
Last edited:
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
Roll_On said:
Blanchardstown hasn't a patch on those other places, but it is a key indicator of how things can go. Look at Balbriggan for a better example of how things could end up, gorgeous sea side town, half an hour commute to Dublin City Centre, yet some of the cheapest property in the country.
Click to expand...
Tyrellstown is believed to have the most multi cultural population in Western Europe!
 
ireallyshouldknowbetter

ireallyshouldknowbetter

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2014
Messages
10,015
Roll_On said:
Blanchardstown hasn't a patch on those other places, but it is a key indicator of how things can go. Look at Balbriggan for a better example of how things could end up, gorgeous sea side town, half an hour commute to Dublin City Centre, yet some of the cheapest property in the country.
Click to expand...
Yeah, and areas that taxis have stopped serving because gangs of black youths were robbing so many of them. The local police report that crack now has a growing foothold in the area as well. Those at the sharp end of multiculturalism understandably have a more negative view than those in the safe white suburbs.
 
H

Hitchcock

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
8,796
Dame_Enda said:
RTE has a leftwing culture inherited from the WP infiltration of the channel. Their dislike of SF is also in part a reflection of the presence of former Stickies in the station. (Im not a great fan of SF either but in RTE's case its partly for the aforementioned reason).
Click to expand...
RTE has a leftwing culture
Click to expand...
Must be a different RTE to the one I listen/watch.

from the WP infiltration of the channel
Click to expand...
This has always been utterly overstated.
 
R

Roll_On

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
17,544
ireallyshouldknowbetter said:
It's interesting that the report notes a big difference between "more educated" people: that is because for these people, the notion of multiculturalism is basically an abstraction. It's not Foxrock that has been subject to the sort of massive demographic change I've seen in the less leafy locales of north county Dublin.
Click to expand...
I think that's part of it, there aren't many Roma or muslims living in Dalky so it's ok for those people to look at the boats full of youngfellas crossing the border and say ah god love them, sure isn't there loads of room in Balbriggan and Longford for them.
 
H

Hitchcock

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
8,796
HenryHorace said:
Positive stats. We can't become what Sweden, Germany and the UK have. We must preserve our heritage and culture. There is hope for us yet BUT we must remember to transfer our feeling to the political class on this matter at every opportunity.
Click to expand...
Positive stats.
Click to expand...
What exactly is positive about negative attitudes against people of different, colour/culture/race or religion...hardly something to be celebrated.

We can't become what Sweden, Germany and the UK have.
Click to expand...
Enlighten us with your wisdom?

We must preserve our heritage and culture.
Click to expand...
Who elected you and what is 'our' culture?

There is hope for us yet BUT we must remember to transfer our feeling to the political class on this matter at every opportunity.
Click to expand...
There you go agian.
 
H

Hitchcock

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
8,796
Catalpast said:
Tyrellstown is believed to have the most multi cultural population in Western Europe!
Click to expand...
Have you a point to make or just passing on information?
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
5,685
ted08 said:
It is within our remit to be picky about whether other EU citizens should get social welfare and supports, and it is also within out remit to pick people with needed skills from outside the EU for jobs. Fear of outsiders, specifically brown muslim people in recent times, is not a new phenomenon.
Click to expand...
Dislike of Salafists isn't racism, it is self defence.

Dislike of brown people is racism.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
Roll_On said:
https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/0329/950816-attitudes_to_immigration/

Interesting poll today on RTÉ. 75% are opposed to Roma migrants, 59% are opposed to muslim migrants. Of course we still get both despite public opposition. I suspect it's a case of the Irish being too polite to say anything. In Spain and Eastern Europe things are very different, roma going around restaurants asking for money are told where to go in no uncertain terms.

"New research has found that attitudes to immigration in Ireland deteriorated during the recession, and are now worse than the average in western Europe."

Is this fair reporting? having a contrary opinion to mass migration is 'worse' or that holding such opinions represents a 'deterioration'. Maybe we just don't want to live in dystopias like Malmo, Luton or Marseille, given all the crap going on there and there is nothing 'worse' about that. By the Middle of this century France will be a nuclear armed Islamic Republic at the center of Europe. This is a serious issue and being opposed to that can't be judged to be 'bad' by the media. What do they want, the end of civilization or something?

Another curiosity, who are these 25% of people who WANT Roma migration and even stranger who are the 41% of people who want muslim migration (I know single women of a certain age and body type like going on trips to north Africa to visit prostitutes) but surely they are not 41% of the pop. Perhaps the poll was bias in it's questioning.
Click to expand...
The attitudes were measured between 2002 and 2014 which is odd in itself... that it's taken 4 years to collate... perhaps things weren't as positive economically 4 years ago...

Not sure if the suggestion is that the recession was the reason... I suspect ISIS and various terrorist atrocities during that time, many of which have been in Europe probably have something to do with it...

Personally... I've no problem with immigration as long as it's sustainable and as long as immigrants integrate...
 
L

londonpride

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 18, 2016
Messages
647
HenryHorace said:
Positive stats. We can't become what Sweden, Germany and the UK have. We must preserve our heritage and culture. There is hope for us yet BUT we must remember to transfer our feeling to the political class on this matter at every opportunity.
Click to expand...
Who cares about heritage and culture
Just live on this planet as a normal human being struggling to feed the family instead of immersing yourself in some mythical mind controlling cultural belief
The republic and Northern Ireland are considered to be the most racist of all European countries
Not a good promotion for our self obsessed illusion as being a friendly nation.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Vega1447 said:
Dislike of Salafists isn't racism, it is self defence.

Dislike of brown people is racism.
Click to expand...
I guess I'm trying to say, take the emotion out of our immigration policy, look at the facts (including likelihood of integration or acceptance of our society), and make decisions accordingly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top