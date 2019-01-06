Irish citizen captured fighting with ISIS

Kevin Parlon
Irish citizen captured in Syria by group fighting ISIS
Two talking points here I think. The first was this was inevitable and is interesting because it confirms a pattern so many have denied or poo-poo'd. The pattern I am talking about is the kind of guff uttered around the time of Margret Hassan's kidnap and murder. It went along the lines of "Once they see her Irish passport sure they'll leave her alone". Or "We support the Palestinians, they won't attack us". or "We're not bombing their countries". The general conceit here is that Islamic extremism is nothing but the blind reaction of some Muslims to Western aggression. Ireland is not immune to, and should expect every aspect and consequence of significant muslim population as has been felt by other countries. We're just behind the curve.
The second point is the citizenship revocation angle. There's another thread on the legality and ethics of it here. It should be noted that convicted Irish-Libyan terrorist referred to that thread still has his passport. We've not had such a clear cut example of someone failing in their loyalty to the State. If this case is what it looks like, I'll be watching the DOJ to see if they're going to do what Canada, Aus and the UK routinely do.
