Irish Clubs in Europe

A bit late, but the one legged games have begun.



In the Champions League Dundalk went in a shambles. Terrible form since the restart and got thumped 3-0, and were lucky to get the nil, by Slovakian champions Celje in a game they would have walked 2 years ago. Into the EL. Perth is a dead man walking.



Linfield beat Tre Fiore of San Marino 2-0, were awarded a 3-0 walkover against FC Drita of Kosovo after players were tested positive for the C word and ran Legia Wasaw very close and were unlucky to lose 1-0, with Boruc motm. Also into the EL.



In the Europa League, Shamrock Rovers have a home tie against Tampere of Finland, if they can travel, and are very much expected to progress. Bohs are away to Fehérvár, formerly known as Videoton, in Hungary. Tough, but doable. Derry are in Lithuania against Riteriai, who are apparently struggling domestically, but unclear if they are allowed travel. Rovers and Derry are expected to progress, Bohs have a tougher tie and its their first foray into Europe in 8 years, but they are flying form wise.



Glentoran are at home to HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands and Coleraine at home to La Fiorita from San Marino. If they both cannot handle that caliber of opposition with ease...