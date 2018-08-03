Irish food security post Brexit

Almostly comically, the topic of Post Brexit UK food security has been given an airing. Here, we've the usual complacency
Well, no, actually. The food value of what we import exceeds the food value of what we export.
Our food security depends on the UK, same as the security of the medicine supply chain that we've already admitted is a potential problem.
Sure, Irish agriculture is terrifically productive, innit?Sandwich ingredients safe: Taoiseach rules out 'food stockpiling' in the case of a hard Brexit
TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has ruled out the need for Ireland to stockpile food in the case of a hard Brexit.
Well, no, actually. The food value of what we import exceeds the food value of what we export.
Half of us would starve if we depended on current domestic food production.Ireland has been net importer of food since 2000, UN data reveals
Contrary to the prevailing opinion in Irish agriculture, both Ireland and the EU are net importers of food energy.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, data from 1960 to 2011 (the most recently available data) reveal that while Ireland was a net importer of calories until the mid-1970s, it then became a net exporter until 2000.
Since then, however, the value of this countrys food energy net imports in calories has at times exceeded the equivalent of the calorie intake of 2.5 million people.
Our food security depends on the UK, same as the security of the medicine supply chain that we've already admitted is a potential problem.
Domestic supply is wrongly structured, in any eventIndeed and, while UK as at least conscious of its strategic weakness in food production, we also have a potential supply issue that we're completely unaware of. We import about £3 billion worth of food and drink from the UK:
https://www.pwc.nl/nl/brexit/documents/pwc-brexit-monitor-the-impact-on-agrifood.pdf
We actually import more of the food that we actually eat than the UK - while picturing ourselves as not having a food security problem.
Why the blind spot around food? No similar blind spot around medicines; no-one suggesting our large value pharma sector will carry us through.<...>
Goods Exports and Imports March 2017 - CSO - Central Statistics Office<...>
Our exports have no domestic market. If there was an interruption in access to international markets, there would be no-one that producers could sell their products to. The food would be useless to us.
Overproducing useless food woudn't constitute security.