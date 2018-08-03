Irish food security post Brexit

The world is not going to end on March 30th... either here or in the UK...



The world will keep on turning and if there's a no deal outcome... the critical stuff will be sorted quick enough with a more comprehensive trade deal being done over the next decade or so... because it will have to be regardless of what either side thinks...



Unless things are allowed to get really really stupid and politicians put their own egos and arrogance and stupidity ahead of everything else and allow those things to dictate things... which of course can never be ruled out...



How long voters would tolerate this in the midst of a more chaotic no deal environment is debatable...