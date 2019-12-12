Irish General Election 2020 - Candidates, Polls, Predictions and Results

Looks like it is game-on for the Irish 2020 General Election. There hasn't been a poll since the FG/Black and Tans disaster but it is likely to hit FG support and at least one of next Sunday's newspapers may have a poll. The stream of TDs standing down has already started and Jonathan O'Brien/SF has stood down as has Brendan Ryan/Labour. John Deasy/FG has retired and his likely successor announced in December that he too was retiring. On the Tonight with the two Dinnies show, Daniel O'Connell said that FG is down at least 10 seats already with retirements and other things.



Will FF become the largest party after the GE?

This is a major question for P.iesters and the electorate. Has FF been detoxified after the destruction of the Celtic Tiger? Can FF manage to overtake FG in the seat count?



Is FG now the Black and Tans party and has this PR disaster damaged it?

Even FG councillors were up in arms about the commemoration of the RIC and the Black and Tans. John "Unionist" Bruton said that the Black and Tans should be commemorated. He was also critical of 2016 claiming that the British were nice enough to offer Home Rule. Varadkar seems to be more knowledgeable about the timing of the next Kylie Minogue concert than Irish history. Has this destroyed FG's hopes for more seats?



SF - they haven't gone away

The results in the NI election show a very different SF from the past in that the Unionist majority of MPs is gone. Some of that was due to the cooperation of SF with other parties. Could this more cooperative SF be an indication of things to come with SF? Will SF move to the centre of Irish politics?



The Labour zombie resurrection

Already down one TD (Ryan), how many more Labour TDs will retire in the next few days? Can Labour actually gain more seats in this GE or will it lose its speaking rights as a party in the Dail? Who will survive? Where could Labour actually gain seats and where will it lose?



Is the future Green?

With excellent Local Elections and Euros results, the Greens look like they have been recycled and are ready for new challenges. Has the electorate forgiven them for keeping FF in power? Will the Greens damage FG and take seats from FG?



The SocDems: Two leaders but no other TDs

They are almost a Provisional Labour Party and appeal to the same demographics but they've failed to make any impact. Can the SocDems managed to get at least one more TD so that they can have two leaders and a TD?



Independents

Could these candidates, after the FG/Black and Tans disaster, take seats from FG candidates or at least gain more seats than they have already?