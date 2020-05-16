Irish Govt 2020 Agreed: Welcome to our new coalition overlords

The negotiations are done and it's going to be an FF/FG/Green coalition for 5 years.
Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have formally agreed on a programme for government.

The three party leaders met in Government Building and signed off on a document which will pave the way for a historic coalition.

After months of negotiation Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan agreed to enter government pending the approval of their parties.
Key things agreed:

Climate change: Ireland’s carbon emissions targets will be accelerated to an average annual reduction of 7 per cent to 2030, with agriculture emissions set to be treated differently.

Carbon tax will rise to €100 per tonne by 2030, up from the current target of €80. There will be a package for farmers to encourage the sustainable use of land.

Transport: Cycling and walking infrastructure will be allocated 10 per cent each from the transport capital investment budget, or at least €360 million, every year.

Housing: The Land Development Agency will develop cost rental housing, as well as affordable purchase homes, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land.

50k social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new builds.

A new scheme will seek to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 on a “aggregated” model – which means certain towns or areas will be retrofitted at the same time to achieve economies of scale.

Direct provision: End it and replace it with international protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach.

Economy: New economic stimulus programme for the retail and tourism sectors in July, with a wider national recovery plan following in October.

The greens have gotten a lot for their agreement. Hard to see areas where FF can say they won or FG can say they won.

SF will be happy. There's a recession coming, much of the above will come crashing up against the reality of reduced tax income and If you're not happy with the govt come the next election, they'll be the beneficiaries.
 


The document notes that taxation as well as expenditure measures will be used to close the deficit and fund public services if required.

It says any tax rises would be focused on taxes like the carbon tax, sugar tax and a possible plastics tax.

The document commits to maintaining the 12.5% corporation tax and to continue co-operation on tax reform with the OECD.
I mean we're expecting an 8% GDP drop. So we're gonna have tax a loooooot of sugar.
 
The burning question is have they agreed a position on face masks?
 
A lot of it does appear to be a long list of things the next government will spend money on and leaving aside the Carbon Tax, no way in which that government will raise more money. Of course most of the opposition to the proposal already is that it they are not promising to send even more money.

On the SF point, FF thought that after 2011 and definitely after 2016, as they were the largest opposition party. Of course there were reasons why FF didn't simply benefit from the current government's struggles, but of course there are reasons why SF may not too.
 
The same bunch of lefties are about to form the government, increase taxes, and keep looking after the most privileged part of our society (welfare recipients), while we’re in urgent need of the centre-right political parties/government, which would finally look after our hard-working middle-class and substantially slash personal taxes and welfare.
 
...Same as the old coalition con and supply overlords.
 
Sync said:
The negotiations are done and it's going to be an FF/FG/Green coalition for 5 years.
Aside from the real possibility that the Green membership reject the deal. (I'm assuming the FGers will toe the line, and the whiff of power is impossible for FFers to resist).

If the Greens say yes, that's the starting gun for FF and FG grassroots to delay, obfuscate and deny-on-a-technicality whatever they don't like in the programme (i.e. the Green stuff).

Other than that, best of luck to them for all our sakes.
 
A new scheme will seek to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 on a “aggregated” model – which means certain towns or areas will be retrofitted at the same time to achieve economies of scale.
That only works in council estates.
Everywhere else, some houses have already been done up, some have not. There is already a system of grants.
 
No change here. The scumbags that are fg and ff continue on, and they add the bloody greens.
You really cannot believe any politician . Scumbags.
 
I wouldn't call it too soon. Any programme between Tweedledum, Tweedledee would effectively have to be ratified by party members, including the green party membership.

I suppose there is a strategy agreed to flog whatever is envisaged to the base but I wouldn't say this will be easy in FF, FG or the Greens.

Great news for Sinn Fein because if this three cornered hat takes shape that leaves Sinn Fein as the official opposition, where they can gather momentum for a landslide and probably ultimately at a time of their choosing.

The La may well be on its way to being tiocfaidhed alright.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
I wouldn't call it too soon. Any programme between Tweedledum, Tweedledee would effectively have to be ratified by party members, including the green party membership.

I suppose there is a strategy agreed to flog whatever is envisaged to the base but I wouldn't say this will be easy in FF, FG or the Greens.

Great news for Sinn Fein because if this three cornered hat takes shape that leaves Sinn Fein as the official opposition, where they can gather momentum for a landslide and probably ultimately at a time of their choosing.

The La may well be on its way to being tiocfaidhed alright.
A landslide as in an overall majority?
 
