Irish Govt 2020 Agreed: Welcome to our new coalition overlords

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have formally agreed on a programme for government.



The three party leaders met in Government Building and signed off on a document which will pave the way for a historic coalition.



After months of negotiation Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan agreed to enter government pending the approval of their parties.

The negotiations are done and it's going to be an FF/FG/Green coalition for 5 years.Key things agreed:Ireland’s carbon emissions targets will be accelerated to an average annual reduction of 7 per cent to 2030, with agriculture emissions set to be treated differently.Carbon tax will rise to €100 per tonne by 2030, up from the current target of €80. There will be a package for farmers to encourage the sustainable use of land.Cycling and walking infrastructure will be allocated 10 per cent each from the transport capital investment budget, or at least €360 million, every year.The Land Development Agency will develop cost rental housing, as well as affordable purchase homes, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land.50k social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new builds.A new scheme will seek to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030 on a “aggregated” model – which means certain towns or areas will be retrofitted at the same time to achieve economies of scale.nd it and replace it with international protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach.ew economic stimulus programme for the retail and tourism sectors in July, with a wider national recovery plan following in October.The greens have gotten a lot for their agreement. Hard to see areas where FF can say they won or FG can say they won.SF will be happy. There's a recession coming, much of the above will come crashing up against the reality of reduced tax income and If you're not happy with the govt come the next election, they'll be the beneficiaries.