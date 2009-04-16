Irish 'involved' in Bolivia 'assassination attempt' (Second thread)

- Joined
- Jun 9, 2007
- Messages
- 18,714
Apparently there has been a shoot out in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz between 'foreign mercenaries' of a right-wing hue and Bolivian security forces, after President Morales was allegedly targeted in an assaination plot. There had previously been an attack on a Bolivian Cardinal's home with dynamite. Three dead, two arrested, no word yet on who might have been Irish, what they were doing there, and whether they're alive or dead...
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "That cuddly, innocent Michael Dwyer story - another perspective". </Mod>
BBC NEWS | Americas | Police 'stop attempt on Morales'Security forces killed three alleged international mercenaries in the city of Santa Cruz, Mr Morales said.
He said intelligence reports had warned of a plot by a group comprising Irish, Hungarian and Bolivian attackers.
Arriving in Venezuela for a summit, Mr Morales said two people had been arrested over the alleged plot.
The three were killed in a half-hour shootout at the hotel in Santa Cruz, some 900km (620 miles) east of the capital La Paz, Mr Morales said.
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "That cuddly, innocent Michael Dwyer story - another perspective". </Mod>