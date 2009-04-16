Irish 'involved' in Bolivia 'assassination attempt' (Second thread)

Apparently there has been a shoot out in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz between 'foreign mercenaries' of a right-wing hue and Bolivian security forces, after President Morales was allegedly targeted in an assaination plot. There had previously been an attack on a Bolivian Cardinal's home with dynamite. Three dead, two arrested, no word yet on who might have been Irish, what they were doing there, and whether they're alive or dead...

Security forces killed three alleged international mercenaries in the city of Santa Cruz, Mr Morales said.
He said intelligence reports had warned of a plot by a group comprising Irish, Hungarian and Bolivian attackers.
Arriving in Venezuela for a summit, Mr Morales said two people had been arrested over the alleged plot.
The three were killed in a half-hour shootout at the hotel in Santa Cruz, some 900km (620 miles) east of the capital La Paz, Mr Morales said.
BBC NEWS | Americas | Police 'stop attempt on Morales'

<Mod> This thread has been merged with "That cuddly, innocent Michael Dwyer story - another perspective". </Mod>
 


toxic avenger said:
Police chief Hugo Escobar said two Hungarians and one Bolivian were killed in the shootout in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz.
He also said an Irish person may have been among what he called foreign mercenaries involved in the alleged plot. He said two people had been arrested.
Morales claims assassination bid - The Irish Times - Thu, Apr 16, 2009
 
"I had information several days ago that they were preparing an assassination attempt," Morales told journalists in Venezuela's seaside city of Cumana, where he is attending a summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Nations of Our America. "Yesterday, I gave the vice president and the commander of the national police instructions to stage an operation and detain those mercenaries."

Police confiscated explosives, high-caliber weapons and plans to follow the president's motorcade, Police Commander Victor Hugo Escobar said in a news conference.

They included C-4 explosives "that don't exist in Bolivia," Vice President Alvaro Garcia said.

Escobar said that among those killed were Hungarians, while Garcia said in a statement that the band was composed of Croatians, Irish and Bolivian "far right."

Among the seized weapons in the 4 a.m. raid were rifles with telescopic sights. Documents were seized "pertaining not only to past events but future attacks against the highest authorities of the national government," Garcia said.

Police are searching for other suspects. "There are other cells," Garcia said.
Bolivian police uncover plot against president - Boston.com


Some opposition politicians, including the governor of Santa Cruz, are suggesting that these operations, which didn't involve local police units, were staged to discredit them and their calls for increased autonomy. But then, knowing that region of Latin America, a right-wing assassination plot is not beyond the realms of possibility.


On Prime Time now...
 
On prime time now.... 3 killed and large stash of weapons etc and plans from other aborted assasination plans...Irish man killed!
2 captured...1 croation...one unknown!
 
merle haggard said:
i hope whoever it is shot dead and then dumped in a bolivian jail to rot alongside the survivors . Any citizenship should be posthumously revoked and the body barred from return
Cough...cough...human rights...cough
 
merle haggard said:
i hope whoever it is shot dead and then dumped in a bolivian jail to rot alongside the survivors . Any citizenship should be posthumously revoked and the body barred from return
What's the betting that he is 'former' Brit forces?
 
merle haggard said:
for mercenaries ? are you kidding ? a mercenary is no different than a spy . Good enough for the fecker .
Quite right.

Of course we had 3 Irishmen involved as some kind of mercenaries for the Colombian narcos the FARC a few years back.

They got off pretty lightly.
 
Horace Horse said:
Quite right.

Of course we had 3 Irishmen involved as some kind of mercenaries for the Colombian narcos the FARC a few years back.

They got off pretty lightly.
You got there before me. I've love the way so-called Irish republicans squeal about human rights when any action is directed towards them, but over-look such considerations when they, or those the sympathize with, are acting.

Not just scum, but hypocritical scum.
 
Mr Crowley said:
What's the betting that he is 'former' Brit forces?
id say thats a high likelihood

another possibility is he isnt irish at all but a beneficiary of the irish governments co-operation with agencies such as the CIA which certainly involved passports in the past , such as in the amrs to contras in Nicaragua . An Irish passport was a lot more handy than a US one for visiting iran .

I imagine it would not be agood thing for the Irish governemnt if a mercenary involved in a plot to kill a head of state had been facilitated with an Irish passport .
 
merle haggard said:
id say thats a high likelihood

another possibility is he isnt irish at all but a beneficiary of the irish governments co-operation with agencies such as the CIA which certainly involved passports in the past , such as in the amrs to contras in Nicaragua . An Irish passport was a lot more handy than a US one for visiting iran .

.
Maybe he's "new Irish"?

In other words a Russian or Pole who has spent a few days in Dublin.
 
Horace Horse said:
Quite right.

Of course we had 3 Irishmen involved as some kind of mercenaries for the Colombian narcos the FARC a few years back.

They got off pretty lightly.
And they were traveling on false passports but then demanded protection (from a state they probably did not recognise for most of their lives) once they were caught....

Priceless stuff...
 
merle haggard said:
id say thats a high likelihood

another possibility is he isnt irish at all but a beneficiary of the irish governments co-operation with agencies such as the CIA which certainly involved passports in the past , such as in the amrs to contras in Nicaragua . An Irish passport was a lot more handy than a US one for visiting iran .

I imagine it would not be agood thing for the Irish governemnt if a mercenary involved in a plot to kill a head of state had been facilitated with an Irish passport .
Primetime said that they knew the identity of the person killed but were not releasing it i.e. all relatives may not yet be informed. So you can scrub that theory.
 
