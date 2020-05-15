Irish Media Bias

I was struck today by a story missing from the front of the irish Times and RTEs website page.(I could see it on Broadsheets Indo and Examiner print front pages)



On neither could a find any reference to a Car that was part of evidence being set alight IN a Garda station.

Now that in itself is probably only slightly newsworthy , but when that Car is part of the prosecution case in the kidnapping of Quinn executives , a story that

captivated (and appalled and disgusted) the nation just last year it strikes me as being VERY VERY newsworthy indeed.



Yet the IT thinks home pedicures and migrating to the country or what the federal reserve has to say is more deserving , while the RTE News page has more about Lufthansa employees and no site on the evidence burning.



Legitimate editorial decision ...or an attempt to downplay and ignore what is either incompetence or worse corruption?