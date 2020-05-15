Irish Media Bias

I was struck today by a story missing from the front of the irish Times and RTEs website page.(I could see it on Broadsheets Indo and Examiner print front pages)

On neither could a find any reference to a Car that was part of evidence being set alight IN a Garda station.
Now that in itself is probably only slightly newsworthy , but when that Car is part of the prosecution case in the kidnapping of Quinn executives , a story that
captivated (and appalled and disgusted) the nation just last year it strikes me as being VERY VERY newsworthy indeed.

Yet the IT thinks home pedicures and migrating to the country or what the federal reserve has to say is more deserving , while the RTE News page has more about Lufthansa employees and no site on the evidence burning.

Legitimate editorial decision ...or an attempt to downplay and ignore what is either incompetence or worse corruption?
 


FFS how hard did you look.

Vehicle held by gardaí in Lunney inquiry burned

A vehicle recovered in the investigation into the alleged abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was "burned, apparently accidentally" while it was being held in evidence by gardaí, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
Vehicle recovered in Lunney investigation ‘burned’ in garda custody, court hears

Special Criminal Court fixes date for trial of four accused of false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm
I don't see either of them on the front of the front of those webpages...that seems to be the observation
 
Thats in the News and Courts section ..

Front - as in Headline News
Courts section . buried inn the back

To me the story is worthy of FRONT PAGE News
Far more worthy than Lufthansa job losses or home pedicures!

FFS how bad are your comprehension "skills"? :rolleyes:

Although that your knee jerk reaction is to defend such bastions of preserving the status quo will suprise absolutely no one
 
