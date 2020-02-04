Irish Nationalist Snowflakes Attack MS Charity For Using Themuns Colours

between the bridges
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2011
- Messages
- 45,411
Irish Nationalist Snowflakes Attack MS Charity over the use of the colour Orange...
Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds – who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013 – said that a backlash against the charity from many Irish nationalists was “a real shame”.
Orange is the MS Society’s brand colour, and this campaign was used to promote our MS fundraiser across the whole of the UK. We appreciate the sensitivities in Northern Ireland, this was an honest mistake and the advert has now been taken down.”
Responding to the online backlash, Cllr McReynolds said the scathing online comments “descended into silliness”.
He said: “I just think it is a real shame. I do a lot of work with the MS Society, including runs wearing bright orange colours. That people would look at something like that and think that it was about malice aimed at a certain group in Northern Ireland...I just don’t understand that.
“The national MS Society has put together a campaign they thought was completely harmless and this should not take away from the event that is taking place. Social media amplifies things.”
One wonders will the use of a primary colour be banned in the methodological Utopian UI...
Be afeared, be very afeared...
And as for Terrys well they're rubber ducked...
Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds – who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013 – said that a backlash against the charity from many Irish nationalists was “a real shame”.
Orange is the MS Society’s brand colour, and this campaign was used to promote our MS fundraiser across the whole of the UK. We appreciate the sensitivities in Northern Ireland, this was an honest mistake and the advert has now been taken down.”
Responding to the online backlash, Cllr McReynolds said the scathing online comments “descended into silliness”.
He said: “I just think it is a real shame. I do a lot of work with the MS Society, including runs wearing bright orange colours. That people would look at something like that and think that it was about malice aimed at a certain group in Northern Ireland...I just don’t understand that.
“The national MS Society has put together a campaign they thought was completely harmless and this should not take away from the event that is taking place. Social media amplifies things.”
MS charity’s orange ad pulled after ‘silly’ online reaction
Belfast’s deputy mayor has hit out at the “silly” reaction on social media to an MS charity’s ‘turn Belfast orange’ fundraising publicity campaign.
www.newsletter.co.uk
One wonders will the use of a primary colour be banned in the methodological Utopian UI...
Be afeared, be very afeared...
And as for Terrys well they're rubber ducked...