Irish Nationwide, Michael Fingleton: Could it go bust?

zakalwe said: Cyp,



perhaps you've misunderstood my post.



there are trained bank auditors in the regulator, who's job was to assess and test the IT systems and controls with bank reporting systems. these guys are trained to test every bank, not just BOI or AIB's system. they've spent years delving into the systems of banks, insurance co's, finance vehicles, funds etc. finding the gaps and highlighting it to management, then increasing the audit fee for the subsequent year.



just because they haven't spent a year in the reconciliations dept in group finance in ballsbridge or baggot st or stephens green doesn't mean they know their business.



i know because i was one. i audited and was seconded to every major bank (and quite a few minor banks) in ireland and one in switzerland. do you think some guy in IT in a bank, by virtue that he worked for a bank, is more qualified than me? Click to expand...

Hmmmm my issue is that say taking level of audit:1) Regulator (who often designates someone else)2) Financial Auditor3) Internal AuditorIt has always been #3 that scares people the most. WIth good reason as they are way harder to bullshit because they know the ropes and have strong support (admittedly the banks nearly always fire them cos they find so much sh*t).The issue is not whether someone such as yourself is more/less qualified. This issue is whether you ought be doing the job alone. Modern banking is a multi-disciplinary business and a sucessful audit needs to reflect this.An audit certainly ought be led by someone with an accounting/regulatory background but as part of the team , subject matter experts with a deep understanding of area ought be deployed. For credit risk I would suggest a configuration of:1) Lead: regulatory accountant with experience of Basle etc2) Lender: a person with previous & recent senior lending experience3) Analyst: a person with previous & recent credit risk experience4) Systems: a business analyst with strong knowledge of credit operations and with some systems skills (e.g. SQL), possibly with experience of the package used in the bank (Fermat, SAS etc)Without something closer to these the audit is a joke, I know as I was on the far side of a number of audits which were precisely that. Admittedly they did find things but they always missed the elephants.This is why the Regulator ishiring in these areas.cYp