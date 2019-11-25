I really don't meant this to be a smartass thread. I felt Mary McAleese was a good President - and enough folk agreed with me for her to be elected to the job.
I think she has the same problem that we all do - finding a language and a way of talking about difficult issues. I just think she's succumbing to the temptation to avoid the discussion, which is not what's needed.
OK, so we've no right to be racist. Does that mean someone else does?
I'd say no-one has a right to be racist, and that's not the point at issue.
Irish people have no right to be racist, says McAleese
Former president Dr Mary McAleese has said Irish people have no right to behave in a racist fashion having been the victims of racism like ‘no Irish need apply’ in some countries to which they emigrated.
