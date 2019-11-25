Irish people have no right to be racist, says McAleese

I really don't meant this to be a smartass thread. I felt Mary McAleese was a good President - and enough folk agreed with me for her to be elected to the job.

I think she has the same problem that we all do - finding a language and a way of talking about difficult issues. I just think she's succumbing to the temptation to avoid the discussion, which is not what's needed.

Irish people have no right to be racist, says McAleese

Former president Dr Mary McAleese has said Irish people have no right to behave in a racist fashion having been the victims of racism like ‘no Irish need apply’ in some countries to which they emigrated.
OK, so we've no right to be racist. Does that mean someone else does?

I'd say no-one has a right to be racist, and that's not the point at issue.
 


So you're a racist now if you don't support mass immigration into this country from the third world.
McAleese has spent the last number of years studying RCC Canon Law in Rome, just so that she could become an even bigger pain in the arse for the Vatican.
That pretty much sums up her mindset. Now whenever the Vatican bans her from some conference, she can wave her doctorate in Canon Law while shouting "Oppression".
The reason she has been able to swan around Rome as a wealthy student of life, like some 20th century heir to an American fortune, is because us mugs are paying her an extremely lavish pension for the rest of her life. And now, taking a little break from annoying the Vatican establishment, she has the cheek to come back here and insult us. While at a conference with the ridiculous Archbishop of Canterbury. Now there's a guy who presides over a church whose membership has almost totally disappeared. I hope he's not over in Dublin to tell us what to do, he seems a bit confused himself.

Justin Welby unable to give 'straight answer' on whether gay sex is sinful

Archbishop admits he is struggling with issue, in interview where he also expresses hope of not having to oversee Queen’s funeral
It's an odd thing to say. I'm sure her heart's in the right place, but that statement seems to suggest that some nationalities do have the right to be racist.
 
It's an odd thing to say. I'm sure her heart's in the right place, but that statement seems to suggest that some nationalities do have the right to be racist.
A LOT of what she's been saying recently is odd - methinks she's missing being "someone" in Ireland.
 
It's an odd thing to say. I'm sure her heart's in the right place, but that statement seems to suggest that some nationalities do have the right to be racist.
Throwing out the racist word is just a lazy way of trying to end a or not start a debate and is only eventually going to polarize people and eventually drive some people towards the far right etc.

I have no issue with resettling refugee's , there was a resettlement program in a location near me and it is has gone off very well , albeit only a small number of families were resettled but they seem to have integrated well in the community with no issues, the resources in the locality were there to take these people in and not have an adverse effect on services for the wider community.

But I also don't think people who question these programs in their locality are inherently racist , some of these more isolated locations which already have capacity issues with school buildings and resources , doctors services etc do not seem like a well thought out fit but are still foisted on these comm unites with very little planning and consolidation with locals. Not fair to the locals and not fair to those seeking refuge.
 
Throwing out the racist word is just a lazy way of trying to end a or not start a debate and is only eventually going to polarize people and eventually drive some people towards the far right etc.

I have no issue with resettling refugee's , there was a resettlement program in a location near me and it is has gone off very well , albeit only a small number of families were resettled but they seem to have integrated well in the community with no issues, the resources in the locality were there to take these people in and not have an adverse effect on services for the wider community.

But I also don't think people who question these programs in their locality are inherently racist , some of these more isolated locations which already have capacity issues with school buildings and resources , doctors services etc do not seem like a well thought out fit but are still foisted on these comm unites with very little planning and consolidation with locals. Not fair to the locals and not fair to those seeking refuge.
That's fair comment, I don't see anything racist there. And as usual, it's our useless politicians who cause the problem not the immigrants themselves, they're just looking for a place to live.
 
It's an odd thing to say. I'm sure her heart's in the right place, but that statement seems to suggest that some nationalities do have the right to be racist.
Much as what I thought.

I reminded me a little of the folk condemning Noel Grealish, while at the same time dismissing Nigerian Central Bank figures on remittances presumably because you couldn't believe anything Dem Fellahs would say to you. Much better to run with a CSO guesstimate based on fresh air.

My reaction was really when can we leave the Father Ted levels of social anxiety behind, and start having a reasonable discussion.
 
How can she come out with this nonsense when the Irish laid out the red carpet for sixteen men who broke into a container full of drugs and destroyed them and while doing so couldnt even hitch a ride to the destination of their choice. We sent ambulances and doctors to Rosslare, and then we transported these men to accommodation and food and a roof over their head and without as much as a backward glance they just took off. We have no idea who they were because interpreters couldnt be found so they could be interviewed properly and now they could be anywhere in the country. If they managed to get to the UK undetected we can all give up completely on Border control, it will be proof that this whole asylum lark is a farce.

And anyone who questions this is called a racist and a far right freak, who is in charge of this country.

The asylum industry will never be sorted until the elite have Direct Provision centres in Dublin 4, in Sandymount and in Dalkey and Killiney. This will never, ever happen because the elite are close to those who may the decisions and they dont care about remote small towns because when the elite leave Dublin they go to Roundwood and Brittas Bay and West Cork for their holliers and no way are any Direct Provision centres going in where the wealthy have holiday homes either.

The RTE land is being sold for 75 million euros and it was an ideal site for a halting site and a Direct Provision centre combined. The Government could have compulsorily acquired the entire site and used it for social purposes but instead we have RTE selling off its assets because its broke. Its still paying some of its "stars" up to 500,000 euros and some in this organisation are heaping abuse on powerless people living in rural Ireland.

Donnybrook is a perfect setting for a Direct Provision centre, it has easy access to the city centre, there are plenty of schools nearby and plenty of buses to other areas to access other schools or services needed.
 
Virtue signaling will be judged by historians in centuries to come as heralding the end of western civilization.

It's not racist to want control and regulations at a time of economic and political uncertainly, it's logical.
Which historians will they be?
 
There are also lots of church buildings that are empty for most of the week and some are on huge site.

Why doesnt McAleese who is a thorn in the clergys side not suggest to the church leaders to divest some churches and offer the buildings to the Government for refugees. If Mc Aleese was to expend her energy on this proposal rather than screeching about Irish people being racist we would all be better off.
 
There are also lots of church buildings that are empty for most of the week and some are on huge site.
They are opting for some empty army barracks buildings instead of churches. Bunk beds already installed, and there is the added advantage that many of these young males coming over from places such as Somalia, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq are ex-army or militia anyway, so they should feel at home there.
They wouldn't feel right in a Christian church, even a disused one.

www.irishtimes.com

Vacant barracks could house asylum seekers, department says

Government currently looking at alternatives to privately sourced accommodation
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com
We could start our own Foreign Legion with them. Then send them off to recapture Rockall, or something.
 
So you're a racist now if you don't support mass immigration into this country from the third world.
McAleese has spent the last number of years studying RCC Canon Law in Rome, just so that she could become an even bigger pain in the arse for the Vatican.
That pretty much sums up her mindset. Now whenever the Vatican bans her from some conference, she can wave her doctorate in Canon Law while shouting "Oppression".
The reason she has been able to swan around Rome as a wealthy student of life, like some 20th century heir to an American fortune, is because us mugs are paying her an extremely lavish pension for the rest of her life. And now, taking a little break from annoying the Vatican establishment, she has the cheek to come back here and insult us. While at a conference with the ridiculous Archbishop of Canterbury. Now there's a guy who presides over a church whose membership has almost totally disappeared. I hope he's not over in Dublin to tell us what to do, he seems a bit confused himself.

www.theguardian.com

Justin Welby unable to give 'straight answer' on whether gay sex is sinful

Archbishop admits he is struggling with issue, in interview where he also expresses hope of not having to oversee Queen’s funeral
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Strawman comment.

What is "mass immigration"? How many immigrants are a "mass"? McAleese never mentioned "mass immigration" - that is just hyper-emotional hysteria like you would get in the the Sun.

And where is the third world? Is Albania the third world? Poland? Latvia?

What have gays to do with it? You are all over the shop, mate.
 
Strawman comment.

What is "mass immigration"? How many immigrants are a "mass"? McAleese never mentioned "mass immigration" - that is just hyper-emotional hysteria like you would get in the the Sun.
McAleese noting that 17% of the population in Ireland “comes from somewhere else”.
I'd call that fairly massive .
Is Albania the third world? Poland? Latvia?
Click to expand...
No. The former communist countries of eastern europe were the second world, but now they have more or less joined the first world.
What have gays to do with it? You are all over the shop, mate.
Click to expand...
Just pointing out that Welby is another confused hypocrite. Its pathetic that these people think they can get together and lecture the rest of us from their ivory tower. Neither of them can reconcile their virtue signalling with their own religion. But neither has the courage to leave their religion, instead they go about trying to change it, even if that means attacking and destroying it.
I'm not too bothered either way, I'm just an observer.
 
The reason she has been able to swan around Rome as a wealthy student of life, like some 20th century heir to an American fortune, is because us mugs are paying her an extremely lavish pension for the rest of her life.
That's simply not true. She'd be very well off anyway had she never worked a day in her life as she married a well heeled (is there any other type?) dentist. But she did also have a very successful career herself. Prior to becoming President she was already very well paid, as Vice Chancellor of Queen's, as well as sitting on the board of a number of companies. Her current successor at Queen's earns around £300K p/a which gives you an idea. Mary McAleese was a very capable and accomplished individual and could conceivably have earned a lot more had she forged a career as a barrister.
www.bbc.co.uk

Queen's new vice-chancellor paid £300k

Prof Ian Greer says he wants to be "open and transparent" and "transform lives" in Northern Ireland.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk
 
Throwing out the racist word is just a lazy way of trying to end a or not start a debate and is only eventually going to polarize people and eventually drive some people towards the far right etc.
So calling racists racists will drive them to the far right. Righto.

What else do you expect to call people who want to exclude non white people for fear of 'replacement' of the white race type, laughable garbage.

Such bizarre, bigoted ideas and hysterical fearmongering is not worthy of serious consideration, to be honest.
 
//

OK, so we've no right to be racist. Does that mean someone else does?

I'd say no-one has a right to be racist, and that's not the point at issue.
Yes, she's confusing skin-colour-racism with opposition to on-your-doorstep immigration.

We didn't have any slave plantations here, and none of us owned or traded any africans. We had no empires, unlike the UK and USA, which is where all this guilt tripping is coming from.

She and her husband trained as lawyers, so here's the answer: wander into any courthouse and any courtroom, and start talking about anything you like. What will happen? You'll be "removed". Why? Because you had no paperwork reason to sound off in court that day. You're not on the list.

Doesn't matter if you're purple, pink or lime coloured, you don't have the paperwork. You're annoying everyone else who does. Removing you from court is not racist. End of.
 
My reaction was really when can we leave the Father Ted levels of social anxiety behind, and start having a reasonable discussion.
What sort of 'reasonable' discussion do you have with someone who thinks black people need to be excluded because of some clandestine, race replacement plantation being perpetrated by a mysterious, global elite?

Before they had the internet such people were sensibly regarded as bigots and loons who are at best avoided and at worst should be selling pencils from a cup.

I don't think such ideas should be met with serious consideration simply because the cranks spouting them have a broadband connection.
 
