Irish people have no right to be racist, says McAleese

How can she come out with this nonsense when the Irish laid out the red carpet for sixteen men who broke into a container full of drugs and destroyed them and while doing so couldnt even hitch a ride to the destination of their choice. We sent ambulances and doctors to Rosslare, and then we transported these men to accommodation and food and a roof over their head and without as much as a backward glance they just took off. We have no idea who they were because interpreters couldnt be found so they could be interviewed properly and now they could be anywhere in the country. If they managed to get to the UK undetected we can all give up completely on Border control, it will be proof that this whole asylum lark is a farce.



And anyone who questions this is called a racist and a far right freak, who is in charge of this country.



The asylum industry will never be sorted until the elite have Direct Provision centres in Dublin 4, in Sandymount and in Dalkey and Killiney. This will never, ever happen because the elite are close to those who may the decisions and they dont care about remote small towns because when the elite leave Dublin they go to Roundwood and Brittas Bay and West Cork for their holliers and no way are any Direct Provision centres going in where the wealthy have holiday homes either.



The RTE land is being sold for 75 million euros and it was an ideal site for a halting site and a Direct Provision centre combined. The Government could have compulsorily acquired the entire site and used it for social purposes but instead we have RTE selling off its assets because its broke. Its still paying some of its "stars" up to 500,000 euros and some in this organisation are heaping abuse on powerless people living in rural Ireland.



Donnybrook is a perfect setting for a Direct Provision centre, it has easy access to the city centre, there are plenty of schools nearby and plenty of buses to other areas to access other schools or services needed.