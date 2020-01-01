Irish people were better looking in the 1950s -Dr Chris Luke

1950s Irish were much more attractive than today's generation due to healthier diet: top doctor - Independent.ie A top consultant has said Ireland's post-war generation were much more Instagram-friendly than the current generation because of their healthy, seasonal diet.

According to Dr Chris Luke our grandparents from 1950s were better looking than modern irish people, they were thinner ate less and were better dressed. I heard him discussing this with Pat Kenny , even the photos from Italia 90 show us as being thinner and healthier looking