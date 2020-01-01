Irish people were better looking in the 1950s -Dr Chris Luke

J

joe sod

Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2005
Messages
29
www.independent.ie

1950s Irish were much more attractive than today's generation due to healthier diet: top doctor - Independent.ie

A top consultant has said Ireland's post-war generation were much more Instagram-friendly than the current generation because of their healthy, seasonal diet.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

According to Dr Chris Luke our grandparents from 1950s were better looking than modern irish people, they were thinner ate less and were better dressed. I heard him discussing this with Pat Kenny , even the photos from Italia 90 show us as being thinner and healthier looking
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,966
I think they were certainly fitter, owing to the stigma surrounding wasting good food that may have resulted from ancestral memories of the famine.
 
C

Catahualpa

Well-known member
Joined
May 12, 2019
Messages
1,774
Website
irelandinhistory.blogspot.com
joe sod said:
www.independent.ie

1950s Irish were much more attractive than today's generation due to healthier diet: top doctor - Independent.ie

A top consultant has said Ireland's post-war generation were much more Instagram-friendly than the current generation because of their healthy, seasonal diet.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

According to Dr Chris Luke our grandparents from 1950s were better looking than modern irish people, they were thinner ate less and were better dressed. I heard him discussing this with Pat Kenny , even the photos from Italia 90 show us as being thinner and healthier looking
Click to expand...
We were certainly paler.....👶
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top