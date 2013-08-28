Irish Silence on Syria Indicative of our Place in the World?

ruserious
Jan 3, 2011
29,700
Since the chemical attacks in Syria, many countries around the world have come out with a reaction one way or another to the crimes against humanity delivered against the Syrian civilians.
Here are just a choice few:
So it begs the question, why has Ireland been so silent on the issue to date?
This is the Department of Foreign Affairs Press Release link: Department of Foreign Affairs - Press Releases
Not a Squib.
I am not calling for Ireland to come out with an opinion one way or the other on who caused the attacks but a reaction to the attacks.
Ireland is trying to punch above our weight economically but when it comes to international relations, we sink into a blackhole except to say for UN peacekeeping.
Today's financial system is intrinsically linked to the relations between nations and where a country portrays itself. Holding a tough stance or even any stance on the world happenings allows a country to be put on the main stage which has spin off effects for the national economy.
Yet, here in Ireland, not even a mention of Syria by the DFA. Must we depend on others to get our point across?
It would not take much to come out with a statement condemning the use of the weapons and urging a solution to the crisis. It's the business form of international networking. Getting your name out there and not sitting on your hands.
So what says the board?
Rus.
