Irish Silence on Syria Indicative of our Place in the World?

Since the chemical attacks in Syria, many countries around the world have come out with a reaction one way or another to the crimes against humanity delivered against the Syrian civilians.Here are just a choice few:There are many more reactions available here: 2013 Ghouta attacks - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia So it begs the question, why has Ireland been so silent on the issue to date?This is the Department of Foreign Affairs Press Release link: Department of Foreign Affairs - Press Releases Not a Squib.I am not calling for Ireland to come out with an opinion one way or the other on who caused the attacks but a reaction to the attacks.Ireland is trying to punch above our weight economically but when it comes to international relations, we sink into a blackhole except to say for UN peacekeeping.Today's financial system is intrinsically linked to the relations between nations and where a country portrays itself. Holding a tough stance or even any stance on the world happenings allows a country to be put on the main stage which has spin off effects for the national economy.Yet, here in Ireland, not even a mention of Syria by the DFA. Must we depend on others to get our point across?It would not take much to come out with a statement condemning the use of the weapons and urging a solution to the crisis. It's the business form of international networking. Getting your name out there and not sitting on your hands.So what says the board?Rus.