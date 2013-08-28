Irish Silence on Syria Indicative of our Place in the World?

Do you really want Ireland to support yet another war from the warmonger nations?The so called chemical attacks are nothing more than the usual media preperation for war. Que sick children, que thousands of deaths, que the plight of the rebels.IF there was an attack using chemicals the reality is the attack likely came from the rebels.The rebels in Syria are Al-Qaeda backed, that should tell you all you need to know.The coming attacks on Syria from the west are nothing more than a proxy war before the big boy Iran is targeted, America & Britain needs a war it is the only way to solve the economic crisis. It happpened before and it will happen again.Look at whats happening in the middle east, one by one the nations America hates are being regimmed changed, Iran is the final goal for all their oil.