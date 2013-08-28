Irish Silence on Syria Indicative of our Place in the World?

Since the chemical attacks in Syria, many countries around the world have come out with a reaction one way or another to the crimes against humanity delivered against the Syrian civilians.

Here are just a choice few:

Albania – Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha and Foreign Minister Aldo Bumçi blamed the Syrian government for the attacks and pledged Tirana's support for any NATO action against Syria.
Austria – In a statement issued by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger called reports that the Syrian Army used chemical weapons "extremely worrying", saying chemical weapons use would constitute a "glaring crime of the Assad regime". Spindelegger called for a UN investigation into the reports.
Brazil – Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Patriota called for an independent investigation into allegations that chemical weapons were used. He suggested any international action should wait until the chemical attacks are confirmed.
India – India is waiting for the UN investigation into the chemical attack on August 21, to better assess the origin of the attack, while describing it as a "grave concern". "We stress that the international legal norm against the use of chemical weapons anywhere and by anyone must not be breached."
Uruguay – The Uruguayan government called the attacks "an act of barbarism" and reiterated its condemnation of the violence in Syria "by the conflicting parties" in a statement issued through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
There are many more reactions available here: 2013 Ghouta attacks - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

So it begs the question, why has Ireland been so silent on the issue to date?
This is the Department of Foreign Affairs Press Release link: Department of Foreign Affairs - Press Releases

Not a Squib.

I am not calling for Ireland to come out with an opinion one way or the other on who caused the attacks but a reaction to the attacks.

Ireland is trying to punch above our weight economically but when it comes to international relations, we sink into a blackhole except to say for UN peacekeeping.

Today's financial system is intrinsically linked to the relations between nations and where a country portrays itself. Holding a tough stance or even any stance on the world happenings allows a country to be put on the main stage which has spin off effects for the national economy.

Yet, here in Ireland, not even a mention of Syria by the DFA. Must we depend on others to get our point across?

It would not take much to come out with a statement condemning the use of the weapons and urging a solution to the crisis. It's the business form of international networking. Getting your name out there and not sitting on your hands.

So what says the board?

How does Albania know who did this....could it be they are a poverty stricken country sucking up to the US and trying to get into NATO and the EU for all the free stuff :confused:
 
Sierra

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 26, 2007
Messages
3,483
Pat Rabitte was very hostile against the idea of western intervention in the conflict when asked about it last night on VinB. He was quite forceful on the issue when he could have just said nothing.
 
bye bye mubarak

bye bye mubarak

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2011
Messages
3,418
I know one of our soldiers heading off to the Golan Heights soon, into an area where Austrians thought it better to withdraw. They will be 50Km from Damascus, so a potentially very dangerous site.
Our position in being peace keepers and enforcers rely on our neutrality in given situation.
Should we put our young men at risk just to placate some sabre rattling which we cannot influence.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,700
Sierra said:
Pat Rabitte was very hostile against the idea of western intervention in the conflict when asked about it last night on VinB. He was quite forceful on the issue when he could have just said nothing.
I dunno why, it would make excellent TV and he would catch out more people for his broadcasting charge..
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,700
bye bye mubarak said:
I know one of our soldiers heading off to the Golan Heights soon, into an area where Austrians thought it better to withdraw. They will be 50Km from Damascus, so a potentially very dangerous site.
Our position in being peace keepers and enforcers rely on our neutrality in given situation.
Should we put our young men at risk just to placate some sabre rattling which we cannot influence.
Nope, I never suggested anything of the sort. I was asking for just a mere reaction to the attacks.
 
NewWorldOrder

NewWorldOrder

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 11, 2013
Messages
536
Do you really want Ireland to support yet another war from the warmonger nations?

The so called chemical attacks are nothing more than the usual media preperation for war. Que sick children, que thousands of deaths, que the plight of the rebels.

IF there was an attack using chemicals the reality is the attack likely came from the rebels.

The rebels in Syria are Al-Qaeda backed, that should tell you all you need to know.

The coming attacks on Syria from the west are nothing more than a proxy war before the big boy Iran is targeted, America & Britain needs a war it is the only way to solve the economic crisis. It happpened before and it will happen again.

Look at whats happening in the middle east, one by one the nations America hates are being regimmed changed, Iran is the final goal for all their oil.


BBC News uses 'Iraq photo to illustrate Syrian massacre'
The BBC is facing criticism after it accidentally used a picture taken in Iraq in 2003 to illustrate the senseless massacre of children in Syria.



BBC News uses 'Iraq photo to illustrate Syrian massacre' - Telegraph
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
29,044
RasherHash said:
How does Albania know who did this....could it be they are a poverty stricken country sucking up to the US and trying to get into NATO and the EU for all the free stuff :confused:
Exactly. These countries are just sucking up and doing what they're told so that the US can say 50 members of the UN agree with us. I'm glad Ireland has said nothing. We cant be 100% sure no matter what Fox News or al jazera say so why take a side? This is a big geopolitical game and a proxy war and we are as well to stay out of it.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
We're neutral don't you know?

No need to comment on any of it...

Plus rightly or wrongly I reckon crisis fatigue has set in across the world now...

It seems like we're never out of crisis and resolving anything in the Middle East just seems completely hopeless...
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,700
firefly123 said:
Exactly. These countries are just sucking up and doing what they're told so that the US can say 50 members of the UN agree with us. I'm glad Ireland has said nothing. We cant be 100% sure no matter what Fox News or al jazera say so why take a side? This is a big geopolitical game and a proxy war and we are as well to stay out of it.
I never said take a side.

From OP:
I am not calling for Ireland to come out with an opinion one way or the other on who caused the attacks but a reaction to the attacks....It would not take much to come out with a statement condemning the use of the weapons and urging a solution to the crisis.
Mackers

Mackers

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 24, 2011
Messages
5,453
I take it Ireland is still a Neutral Country? Well in name anyway. But I wouldn't worry too much as soon as they get a chance they will row in with the Coalition of the Willing. Whoever they are?
 
NewWorldOrder

NewWorldOrder

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 11, 2013
Messages
536
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
29,044
NewWorldOrder said:
Do you really want Ireland to support yet another war from the warmonger nations?

The so called chemical attacks are nothing more than the usual media preperation for war. Que sick children, que thousands of deaths, que the plight of the rebels.

IF there was an attack using chemicals the reality is the attack likely came from the rebels.

The rebels in Syria are Al-Qaeda backed, that should tell you all you need to know.

The coming attacks on Syria from the west are nothing more than the proxy start to going for Iran, America & Britain needs a war it is the only way to solve the economic crisis. It happpened before and it will happen again.


BBC News uses 'Iraq photo to illustrate Syrian massacre'
The BBC is facing criticism after it accidentally used a picture taken in Iraq in 2003 to illustrate the senseless massacre of children in Syria.



BBC News uses 'Iraq photo to illustrate Syrian massacre' - Telegraph
Not all of them. The FSA started off well but many jihadists have arrived to swell their ranks. Lately there has been as much fighting between the rebels than against Assad. The Kurds are yet again feeling the brunt of these Sunni lunatics.
 
Rocky

Rocky

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2004
Messages
8,584
It's a good question.

There is this whole neutrality and pacifistic element in our country, which Labour are big into and of course we have a Labour MOF and I think that's probably why we have been so quite. This mindset feels it's not our position to comment on world politics and that we just stay weak and out of it. That's a mindset I hate, but there you go.

The Fine Gael element to the cabinet in general wouldn't support that mindset, but at the same time, they're not going to get into a fight over it.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,700
Rocky said:
It's a good question.

There is this whole neutrality and pacifistic element in our country, which Labour are big into and of course we have a Labour MOF and I think that's probably why we have been so quite. This mindset feels it's not our position to comment on world politics and that we just stay weak and out of it. That's a mindset I hate, but there you go.

The Fine Gael element to the cabinet in general wouldn't support that mindset, but at the same time, they're not going to get into a fight over it.
Pretty much sums it up. As much as I hated FF, I'm sure if Mehole was still the Minister for FA, we would see a tougher reaction.
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,453
bye bye mubarak said:
I know one of our soldiers heading off to the Golan Heights soon, into an area where Austrians thought it better to withdraw. They will be 50Km from Damascus, so a potentially very dangerous site.
Our position in being peace keepers and enforcers rely on our neutrality in given situation.
Should we put our young men at risk just to placate some sabre rattling which we cannot influence.
No.
 
