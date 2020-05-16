Irish Times 50 Greatest Irish Film Actors List

The 50 greatest Irish film actors of all time – in order Is Jamie Dornan better than Donal McCann? Ruth Negga superior to Brenda Fricker?

As the list is confined to actors with a reasonable portfolio of cinematic work, there are a few notable exclusions such as Micheál MacLiammóir and a number of well known TV actors.However there are also notable exceptions, the most glaring of which IMO is Spike Milligan, who qualifies for inclusion using all the criteria the adjudicators applied. Considering how few Irish actors gained international success until relatively recently the list has perhaps an understandable leaning towards more recent and contemporary actors, but overlooking the likes of Kieron Moore and T.P. McKenna in favour of some of the more recent people included looks decidedly odd. Patrick Bergin, who had considerable international success during the 1990s, but whose career has since waned also missed out on a placing.I also think that placing Maureen O'Hara at number 1 ahead of Peter O'Toole, Richard Harris and Daniel Day-Lewis is odd, but perhaps because I loathe the stage "Oirishry" of The Quiet Man with a vengeance.The full list is contained in the link above, but I have provided the top 20 below.I'd be interested in other posters' opinions on other names who missed out who should be included.