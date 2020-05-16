Irish Times 50 Greatest Irish Film Actors List

www.irishtimes.com

The 50 greatest Irish film actors of all time – in order

Is Jamie Dornan better than Donal McCann? Ruth Negga superior to Brenda Fricker?
As the list is confined to actors with a reasonable portfolio of cinematic work, there are a few notable exclusions such as Micheál MacLiammóir and a number of well known TV actors.
However there are also notable exceptions, the most glaring of which IMO is Spike Milligan, who qualifies for inclusion using all the criteria the adjudicators applied. Considering how few Irish actors gained international success until relatively recently the list has perhaps an understandable leaning towards more recent and contemporary actors, but overlooking the likes of Kieron Moore and T.P. McKenna in favour of some of the more recent people included looks decidedly odd. Patrick Bergin, who had considerable international success during the 1990s, but whose career has since waned also missed out on a placing.
I also think that placing Maureen O'Hara at number 1 ahead of Peter O'Toole, Richard Harris and Daniel Day-Lewis is odd, but perhaps because I loathe the stage "Oirishry" of The Quiet Man with a vengeance. :)
The full list is contained in the link above, but I have provided the top 20 below.
I'd be interested in other posters' opinions on other names who missed out who should be included.
1. Maureen O’Hara
2. Daniel Day-Lewis
3. Richard Harris
4. Peter O’Toole
5. Colin Farrell
6. Saoirse Ronan
7. Liam Neeson
8. Maureen O’Sullivan
9. Michael Fassbender
10. Ruth Negga
11. Barry Fitzgerald
12. Cillian Murphy
13. Stephen Rea
14. Cyril Cusack
15. Pierce Brosnan
16. Peggy Cummins
17. Gabriel Byrne
18. Brendan Gleeson
19. Una O’Connor
20. Kenneth Branagh
 
A more complex question arises over whether we are assessing actors purely on their performance in films. We lean towards a qualified “yes”.
I guess the only thing that seems really out of place is the high rating of Farrell and low rating of Murphy. If they were swapped would anyone blink? I'd have Ronan in the top 5 and I think there's a large gap between that top 5 and the rest of the pack.
 
If only I had the Farrellers eyebrows, they would help emphasise how much they are raised at him being placed above Fassbender, Rea,Gleeson, Ronan etc etc
 
Two quibbles I would have with the top 50 list.

1. No sign of Adrian Dunbar who is a fantastic actor, Blood and Line of Duty for a start.

2. I think Daniel Day Lewis is an excellent actor but, although he has an Irish background and lives in Ireland, he's not Irish.
 
Day-Lewis has an Irish Passport. So he's a citizen which is good enough for me.
 
Time for a bit of shameless name dropping here. :D
Dunbar is from Enniskillen, where I now live and I happen know one of his brothers, but he is mainly a TV actor so that is probably why he is excluded. Though he did produce and act in the film Hear My Song, which was based on the life of the Derry singer Joe Locke. I previously lived in Derry, and also met Joe Locke a few times.
 
Fair enough.

I met him once, he's a friend of a family member, nice fella.

And I suppose my quibble was a bit silly as Adrian Dunbar could say he is a UK citizen if he wants. I'd never have put Maureen top of the list at all, but that's just a personal opinion.
 
Dunbar is unashamedly Irish, I can assure you. :)

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar attacked for describing RUC as 'sectarian' by murdered officer's daughter

The daughter of a slain RUC officer has lambasted actor Adrian Dunbar for criticising the force.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
 
That is a seriously under-rated film in my view. Dunbar was excellent in that- did he not write the script as well? Couple of faces in background of scenes that have gone on to do well since..

It also has Tara Fitzgerald in it, looking particularly fetching it has to be said.
 
These lists are a bit weird because you have to go a fair way down past the television and film actors to get to the real actors, although Richard Harris knew a thing or two about the boards :)
 
Never realised Sam Neill was born up north. Watched hunt for the wilderpeople recently, good stuff

No 16 - Peggy Cummings was in one of the best film noirs, Gun Crazy, great movie.

Would have had Cillian Murphy higher & would drop Kenneth Branagh off the list altogether, but that's just personal taste I guess
 
Thank God Liam Cunningham isn’t on the list. I hate his frowning frowny face. :mad:
 
In fairness, this list in particular is dedicated to film actors so thesps won't be included among them.

Harris and O'Toole we're more at home in the theatre though. Harris was a mine of good stories too.
 
