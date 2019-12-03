Irish Times goes into full panic mode. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophising again.

TruthInTheNews
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2016
- Messages
- 1,538
The Irish Times has gone into full panic mode over the prospect of Irish Unity. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophises about the implications of a United Ireland and in the process discredits himself.
Take this passage:
The people of the Republic simply will not vote for any form of Irish unity in which the unionist and loyalist people of the North are dragged against their wishes into an all-Ireland republic by an Anschluss plebiscite. That would be a recipe for repeating the Troubles or even for civil war…….nationalist Ireland cannot impose unity on unionist Ireland.
Unfortunately for Mr. McDowell, the people of the Republic already voted in favour of dragging Unionists into a United Ireland against their wishes when they approved the adoption of the Good Friday Agreement by referendum. The GFA is an internationally recognised agreement that mandates the reunification of Ireland by simple majority vote with or without the consent of Unionists. There is no provision for a Unionist veto
How does Mr. McDowell think Nationalists are going to react if West Brit politicians like himself tell Nationalists that they cannot have unity because it might upset a minority of Unionists? This is the ultimate in hypocrisy. McDowell spent years condemning the IRA and Sinn Fein because they refused to respect the wishes of the majority. Now he wants to make excuses for Unionists.
Mr. McDowell needs to understand that West Brit politicians who put the interests of the Brits before their own countrymen and women will be crushed at the ballot box. No mercy for West Brit traitors.
Take this passage:
The people of the Republic simply will not vote for any form of Irish unity in which the unionist and loyalist people of the North are dragged against their wishes into an all-Ireland republic by an Anschluss plebiscite. That would be a recipe for repeating the Troubles or even for civil war…….nationalist Ireland cannot impose unity on unionist Ireland.
Unfortunately for Mr. McDowell, the people of the Republic already voted in favour of dragging Unionists into a United Ireland against their wishes when they approved the adoption of the Good Friday Agreement by referendum. The GFA is an internationally recognised agreement that mandates the reunification of Ireland by simple majority vote with or without the consent of Unionists. There is no provision for a Unionist veto
How does Mr. McDowell think Nationalists are going to react if West Brit politicians like himself tell Nationalists that they cannot have unity because it might upset a minority of Unionists? This is the ultimate in hypocrisy. McDowell spent years condemning the IRA and Sinn Fein because they refused to respect the wishes of the majority. Now he wants to make excuses for Unionists.
Mr. McDowell needs to understand that West Brit politicians who put the interests of the Brits before their own countrymen and women will be crushed at the ballot box. No mercy for West Brit traitors.
Let's not be throwing shapes on issue of Irish unity
Confederal model is only viable approach in North for foreseeable future
www.irishtimes.com
Last edited: