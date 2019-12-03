Irish Times goes into full panic mode. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophising again.

The Irish Times has gone into full panic mode over the prospect of Irish Unity. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophises about the implications of a United Ireland and in the process discredits himself.

The people of the Republic simply will not vote for any form of Irish unity in which the unionist and loyalist people of the North are dragged against their wishes into an all-Ireland republic by an Anschluss plebiscite. That would be a recipe for repeating the Troubles or even for civil war…….nationalist Ireland cannot impose unity on unionist Ireland.

Unfortunately for Mr. McDowell, the people of the Republic already voted in favour of dragging Unionists into a United Ireland against their wishes when they approved the adoption of the Good Friday Agreement by referendum. The GFA is an internationally recognised agreement that mandates the reunification of Ireland by simple majority vote with or without the consent of Unionists. There is no provision for a Unionist veto

How does Mr. McDowell think Nationalists are going to react if West Brit politicians like himself tell Nationalists that they cannot have unity because it might upset a minority of Unionists? This is the ultimate in hypocrisy. McDowell spent years condemning the IRA and Sinn Fein because they refused to respect the wishes of the majority. Now he wants to make excuses for Unionists.

Mr. McDowell needs to understand that West Brit politicians who put the interests of the Brits before their own countrymen and women will be crushed at the ballot box. No mercy for West Brit traitors.

Let's not be throwing shapes on issue of Irish unity

Confederal model is only viable approach in North for foreseeable future
Strangely you are closer to McDowell than you think.

All this claptrap about "west brits" or "nationalist Ireland" or "loyalists" can mean nothing after a united ireland.

If you want it to happen you have to change your language and mindset as well.
 
Strangely you are closer to McDowell than you think.

All this claptrap about "west brits" or "nationalist Ireland" or "loyalists" can mean nothing after a united ireland.

If you want it to happen you have to change your language and mindset as well.
Why what do you want to do with people who say they are "loyalists" ??
 
I think there needs to be a grassroots campaign lobby group in support of Irish Unity set up. The group would not contest elections but lever power by withholding votes en block from politicians like McDowell or Flanagan if they are against unification. This has been very successful in the US with the NRA.
 
McSlaggart said:
Why what do you want to do with people who say they are "loyalists" ??
Ask them what are they loyal to?

It's a sign of insecurity and we have to remove that of course.
 
McSlaggart said:
Why what do you want to do with people who say they are "loyalists" ??
Most of them will emigrate, like the white South Africans did. Moderate Unionists will stay. Commonwealth membership should keep them happy.

Stormont and the other trappings of the failed state will go. The PSNI will be absorbed into the Gardai.
 
If anything talks on the future of Northern Ireland will require a new vernacular, and perhaps give birth to one. The process from Anglo-Irish Treaty to Good Friday/Belfast Agreement threw up an interesting phrase now extant, that of 'Island of Ireland' as a term to describe the physical entirety of the community on the island which was found acceptable to all sides.

There are indeed a small but peculiar crew in Ireland who remain dismayed it seems at the birth of the Republic and the departure from Union. I can think of no reason why they should be overly heeded at this stage. They are entitled to their views of course but they aren't entitled either to protection from ridicule for them.
 
I wouldn't want to force them to live in Ireland against their will, so I guess that just leaves ethnic cleansing. Can I have Tyrone?
 
TruthInTheNews said:
Most of them will emigrate, like the white South Africans did. Moderate Unionists will stay. Commonwealth membership should keep them happy.

Stormont and the other trappings of the failed state will go. The PSNI will be absorbed into the Gardai.
Might be an ideal time to reform the Gardai while absorbing them into the PSNI.
 
TruthInTheNews said:
Most of them will emigrate, like the white South Africans did. Moderate Unionists will stay. Commonwealth membership should keep them happy.

Stormont and the other trappings of the failed state will go. The PSNI will be absorbed into the Gardai.
Yes, that could be, but most will stay if they are already prospering. The biggest emigration will be by people who are depending on social security, that will become social welfare.

The state doesn't like poor peeps, and so they will all have to adjust to that.
 
There is a sinister and hidden agenda with McDowell for quiet some time.....his friends in unionism...british intelligence....and those within the Irish government that do not wan't a border poll....will be urging him to spout the same line over and over again.
 
Let's see if the dogwhistle across the bare hillside of southern Unionism produces a distant answering bark from around the rural Meath area.
 
Insofar as nordies will be "returning" after unity, this lady wrote an eye opener. Still, the world-renowned tolerance, good humour and patience of nordies will come in very handy when dealing with the civll service...


Good Lord, Ireland, you make it hard: An emigrant's battle to become Irish again

How many hoops must a returning citizen go through? I nearly took up smoking again
...
On July 9th, before I had even started looking for a job and a new house in Dublin, I applied for a carer’s allowance. A humongous form requiring my seed, breed and generation needed to be filled in, accompanied by three months of statements from both my UK bank accounts and a signed GP’s report. Believing I had done all they required, I sent these off to the Carer’s Allowance Unit, Ballinalee Road, Longford.

I checked the waiting times: 15 weeks before I would hear whether I would be entitled to anything. Gulp. I’d have to wait.

Ten weeks later I got a letter from a “deciding officer” in Longford. They now wanted six months of my UK bank accounts, proof of reregistration of my British car, proof of change of my UK driving licence to an Irish one, and proof of the sale of my London house. Otherwise my application (already 10 weeks old) would be null and void.

I replied, outlining my situation to the deciding officer. My letter pointed out that the original buyers of my London house had pulled out in August and that the sale, to new buyers, was now scheduled for early November. Could they, please, I asked, keep my application active? So far, silence.

....
 
