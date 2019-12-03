Irish Times goes into full panic mode. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophising again.

Let's not be throwing shapes on issue of Irish unity Confederal model is only viable approach in North for foreseeable future

The Irish Times has gone into full panic mode over the prospect of Irish Unity. West Brit in Chief Michael McDowell catastrophises about the implications of a United Ireland and in the process discredits himself.Take this passage:Unfortunately for Mr. McDowell, the people of the Republic already voted in favour of dragging Unionists into a United Ireland against their wishes when they approved the adoption of the Good Friday Agreement by referendum. The GFA is an internationally recognised agreement that mandates the reunification of Ireland by simple majority vote with or without the consent of Unionists. There is no provision for a Unionist vetoHow does Mr. McDowell think Nationalists are going to react if West Brit politicians like himself tell Nationalists that they cannot have unity because it might upset a minority of Unionists? This is the ultimate in hypocrisy. McDowell spent years condemning the IRA and Sinn Fein because they refused to respect the wishes of the majority. Now he wants to make excuses for Unionists.Mr. McDowell needs to understand that West Brit politicians who put the interests of the Brits before their own countrymen and women will be crushed at the ballot box. No mercy for West Brit traitors.