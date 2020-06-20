Irish Times says not supporting BLM is grounds for divorce

Roe is a writer and Fulbright Scholar with an MA in Sexuality Studies from San Francisco State University. She’s currently undertaking a PhD in Gendered and Sexual Citizenship at the Open University and Oxford University Click to expand...

Your husband has demonstrated racism, insensitivity, a lack of empathy, a lack of curiosity, an unwillingness to listen to and respect people’s lived experience, a wilful ignoring of facts and evidence, and the arrogance to presume that he has nothing to learn and that he knows better than people actually affected by an issue. He is contributing to the dehumanisation of and racism against black people. And he’s not respecting your emotions or demonstrating a desire to engage with you on issues important to you. This is the person he’s choosing to be. Click to expand...

I believe that you married your husband because he has some good qualities. Click to expand...

Your husband can choose to learn and do better, or choose to remain actively, wilfully racist. And if he chooses the latter, you’ll have to decide whether you want to stay with him and silently endorse his racism. The right choice is obvious in both instances. Don’t let him convince you otherwise. Click to expand...

Is my husband racist? He says Black Lives Matter is irrelevant. Ask Roe: He says there are more horrifying things going on in the world

The Irish Times has a relationships columnist called Roe McDermott. Her advice to her correspondents often seems to come more from the pages of critical theory textbooks than the lived experience of real people, which perhaps is unsurprising given her bio says thatCool.I usually ignore Ms McDermott’s columns but the IT have published one today that is really quite extraordinary. The writer is a woman who is worried her husband is a racist. Not because he shouts abuse at black people on the street or paints swastikas on walls or has a selection of golliwogs in their bedroom. No, because he made a joke about BLM on Facebook, and thinks the movement has been blown out of proportion.In response, Ms McDermott in essence states that the husband requires to be re-educated. He has a lot of learning to do:She very graciously allows thatHowever, if he fails to repent for his ideological errors, the advice is clear:Is this sensible, helpful family advice from the newspaper of record? Or a bizarre overreaction to what amounts to, at most, a thought crime?