Irish Travellers - Ethnic or cultural group?

ruserious
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2011
- Messages
- 29,548
The Irish government currently does not recognise Travellers as a separate ethnic group, but rather a social/cultural group. This is in contrast to the UK where Irish travellers are afforded separate status on official census.
The debate focuses on whether travellers are indeed separated from the general Irish population. Travellers are known to have existed in Ireland from at least the 12th Century and traveller culture to reproduce mainly within the community has meant that travellers come from a rather small gene poll compared to the rest of the country.
The UN has called on the government to officially recognise travellers as an ethnic group but not all travellers are happy with that, as it promotes a difference many have tried to overcome for equal opportunity rights.
Of course there is a political dimension in Ireland not affording ethnic status so far, as this would place Travellers in line for extra funding from the government.
Travellers don't need 'separation' - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ie
So whats the politics.ie consensus, ethnic or cultural group?
The debate focuses on whether travellers are indeed separated from the general Irish population. Travellers are known to have existed in Ireland from at least the 12th Century and traveller culture to reproduce mainly within the community has meant that travellers come from a rather small gene poll compared to the rest of the country.
The UN has called on the government to officially recognise travellers as an ethnic group but not all travellers are happy with that, as it promotes a difference many have tried to overcome for equal opportunity rights.
Of course there is a political dimension in Ireland not affording ethnic status so far, as this would place Travellers in line for extra funding from the government.
Travellers don't need 'separation' - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ie
So whats the politics.ie consensus, ethnic or cultural group?