Irish Travellers - Ethnic or cultural group?

If they were born in Ireland then they are Irish.



If their wasn't such a stigma attached to their culture and stuff then nobody would care less really and the younger generations who just want to live like the rest of us would integrate into society within a few generations, just like Irish people that go to Australia or America, their kids and grandkids are no longer Irish but are integrated into their societies.



I'm not making excuses for some of the going's on that are associated with the traveling community but any slander is as good as being racist... Like it or not, the world will eventually dilute itself into a single race and we will all be the same as we are now. Humans.