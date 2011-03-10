Irish Travellers - Ethnic or cultural group?

ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
The Irish government currently does not recognise Travellers as a separate ethnic group, but rather a social/cultural group. This is in contrast to the UK where Irish travellers are afforded separate status on official census.

The debate focuses on whether travellers are indeed separated from the general Irish population. Travellers are known to have existed in Ireland from at least the 12th Century and traveller culture to reproduce mainly within the community has meant that travellers come from a rather small gene poll compared to the rest of the country.
The UN has called on the government to officially recognise travellers as an ethnic group but not all travellers are happy with that, as it promotes a difference many have tried to overcome for equal opportunity rights.
Of course there is a political dimension in Ireland not affording ethnic status so far, as this would place Travellers in line for extra funding from the government.

Travellers don't need 'separation' - Analysis, Opinion - Independent.ie

So whats the politics.ie consensus, ethnic or cultural group?
 


ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
[/quote]


Pests?[/QUOTE]

ohh controversial... :eek:
 
Cabbage/Turnip

Cabbage/Turnip

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 23, 2010
Messages
1,409

Pests?[/QUOTE]

ohh controversial... :eek:[/QUOTE]

CYP will be sniffing around soon enough... to be honest i cant stand them i admire some of there traditions i.e a good boxing match to sort out issues but the modern pav is just out to rip you off leave a mess
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
Cabbage/Turnip said:
CYP will be sniffing around soon enough... to be honest i cant stand them i admire some of there traditions i.e a good boxing match to sort out issues but the modern pav is just out to rip you off leave a mess
Click to expand...
While that type of 'Pav' certainly exists, I don't know if it's fair to label all with the same brush...
 
O

Odyessus

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
12,890
ruserious said:
While that type of 'Pav' certainly exists, I don't know if it's fair to label all with the same brush...
Click to expand...

What percentage of Travellers would you estimate are not in receipt of welfare and possessors of criminal records or prisoners?
 
Cabbage/Turnip

Cabbage/Turnip

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 23, 2010
Messages
1,409
ruserious said:
While that type of 'Pav' certainly exists, I don't know if it's fair to label all with the same brush...
Click to expand...
of course not... but lets be fair the majority fit the sterotype.. I am biased had nothing but trouble with them growing up but i think civil soceity has been way too easy on them for fear of being called something...They are involved in all the biggest gang feuds drug dealing and ghettoization of estates in the country. yes a minority created this but does that mean there culture should not be held accountable to the minority since they control it all.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
Cabbage/Turnip said:
of course not... but lets be fair the majority fit the sterotype.. I am biased had nothing but trouble with them growing up but i think civil soceity has been way too easy on them for fear of being called something...They are involved in all the biggest gang feuds drug dealing and ghettoization of estates in the country. yes a minority created this but does that mean there culture should not be held accountable to the minority since they control it all.
Click to expand...
By the same logic you should be in full support of the bank bailout. Caused by a few bankers but the rest of the population should be held accountable.
 
O

Odyessus

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
12,890
ruserious said:
By the same logic you should be in full support of the bank bailout. Caused by a few bankers but the rest of the population should be held accountable.
Click to expand...

You have not answered my question. Let me repeat it:


What percentage of Travellers would you estimate are not in receipt of welfare and possessors of criminal records or prisoners?



P.S. I refer to adult Travellers of course.
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Moderator
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
88,661
Odyessus said:
You have not answered my question. Let me repeat it:


What percentage of Travellers would you estimate are not in receipt of welfare and possessors of criminal records or prisoners?



P.S. I refer to adult Travellers of course.
Click to expand...
I love how you connect being in receipt of welfare with having a criminal record or being in jail. :rolleyes:
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
Odyessus said:
You have not answered my question. Let me repeat it:


What percentage of Travellers would you estimate are not in receipt of welfare and possessors of criminal records or prisoners?



P.S. I refer to adult Travellers of course.
Click to expand...
You seem to think that I'm supporting Travellers. I just possed a question in the OP. Anyway I have no idea, I suppose much higher than the general population, perhaps even 75%. Being on welfare however should not cause prejudice persay, given the times we are in. All that said, punishment should be given to those breaking the law and not the whole traveller society.
 
Cabbage/Turnip

Cabbage/Turnip

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 23, 2010
Messages
1,409
ruserious said:
By the same logic you should be in full support of the bank bailout. Caused by a few bankers but the rest of the population should be held accountable.
Click to expand...
possibly if you look at things that black and white... but as travellers are tribal by nature and are organised into big family groups and decisions are made via the leader of there family the rest of the family can speak out to stop it bu they dont because they gain too much from ripping people off so they be held accountable. how can i tell sean fitzpatrick to stop lending money
 
T

Think.Thank

Active member
Joined
Aug 6, 2010
Messages
124
If they were born in Ireland then they are Irish.

If their wasn't such a stigma attached to their culture and stuff then nobody would care less really and the younger generations who just want to live like the rest of us would integrate into society within a few generations, just like Irish people that go to Australia or America, their kids and grandkids are no longer Irish but are integrated into their societies.

I'm not making excuses for some of the going's on that are associated with the traveling community but any slander is as good as being racist... Like it or not, the world will eventually dilute itself into a single race and we will all be the same as we are now. Humans.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,548
Think.Thank said:
If they were born in Ireland then they are Irish.

If their wasn't such a stigma attached to their culture and stuff then nobody would care less really and the younger generations who just want to live like the rest of us would integrate into society within a few generations, just like Irish people that go to Australia or America, their kids and grandkids are no longer Irish but are integrated into their societies.

I'm not making excuses for some of the going's on that are associated with the traveling community but any slander is as good as being racist... Like it or not, the world will eventually dilute itself into a single race and we will all be the same as we are now. Humans.
Click to expand...
Yes Irish in a political sense, but Irish in a genetic sense is what ethnicity refers to. Same way Obama is American but has Kenyan ethnicity.
 
Cabbage/Turnip

Cabbage/Turnip

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 23, 2010
Messages
1,409
Think.Thank said:
If they were born in Ireland then they are Irish.

If their wasn't such a stigma attached to their culture and stuff then nobody would care less really and the younger generations who just want to live like the rest of us would integrate into society within a few generations, just like Irish people that go to Australia or America, their kids and grandkids are no longer Irish but are integrated into their societies.

I'm not making excuses for some of the going's on that are associated with the traveling community but any slander is as good as being racist... Like it or not, the world will eventually dilute itself into a single race and we will all be the same as we are now. Humans.
Click to expand...
oh go away with your s..hite... there will still be extremists in religion and they will keep blowing people up based on religion so this whole everyone in the world will be the same is fairy nonsense. culture/religions make people different and sometimes makes them dangerous and deadly so what are you talking about unless you are suggesting the whole world becomes one culture which again is utter nonsense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top