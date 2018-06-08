Irish University Rankings: Horrifying Collapse

Irish Universities spew out an almost daily media barrage telling us how great they are. About to discover the cure for cancer, about to locate of Atlantis, about to find life on Titan etc etc etc. It's embarrassing, and of course reality is radically different.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/cash-crisis-irish-universities-fall-further-down-the-world-rankings-list-36985445.html

Trinity College Dublin has dropped from 88th to 104th, while the country's largest university, UCD, is down 25 places to 193rd, perilously close to being edged out of the top 200.
The solution? Of course they want more money. Always more money.

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/irish-universities-qs-world-university-rankings-2019

‘Irish universities are the engines of creativity and the producers of Ireland’s future top talent. The fall in rankings is a warning light to Government that the quality talent pipeline will be jeopardised unless the funding deficit is addressed’
Nope. It's because you're shït.

Throwing more money at these dysfunctional institutions would simply reward failure. A better strategy would be mass firings of administrators and idiot academic staff. Our top universities have been hiring idiots for years, and reality is finally beginning to catch up. University administration is a disaster for staff and students alike. These people are fücking idiot fantasists who think they are running fortune 500 companies not teaching colleges.

Rewarding failure by simply giving the same clowns more of our money is not viable option. Mass firings or Ceaucesceau style machine gun executions are required before handing these proven incompetents more taxpayer cash.

Brexit offers unique opportunities to Irish higher education to attract students. In fact, there is large scale building iof student housing partly in anticipation of an influx of foreign students. The collapse in rankings threatens to undermine this and cost the state dear.

We have put up with fourth rate Irish university staff for too long. Now that they are officially fifth rate, time to take action.
 


Big world out there. Let's be honest, there are billions of students in the world. Ireland is a tiny dot.
 
Is it any wonder they have dropped in the rankings. When academic institutions become agents of flabby, status quo leftism, decline is the only possible future.

The Irish academic institutions, like so many others are dominated by marxists who don't tolerate conflicting opinions.
 
Niall996 said:
Big world out there. Let's be honest, there are billions of students in the world. Ireland is a tiny dot.
Dublin will be the largest anglophone city in the entire EU.

We are small, but not insignificant. Unfortunately overpaid idiots at our institutions of higher education are undermining the country.
 
flavirostris said:
Is it any wonder they have dropped in the rankings. When academic institutions become agents of flabby, status quo leftism, decline is the only possible future.

The Irish academic institutions, like so many others are dominated by marxists who don't tolerate conflicting opinions.
TCD is particular badly afflicted, sadly.
 
Volatire said:
TCD is particular badly afflicted, sadly.
There needs to be a cleansing of the Augean stables type purge of the universities. Too many smug, useless leftists.
 
Rte just like Irish Universities have become nothing but liberal finishing schools, independent thought is to be decried and rooted out.

They are only going one way, typical of course they are blaming "funding".

A lot of the "thought" police dept's should be disbanded......
 
Well if the clowns in Trinity are too busy forcing kids into "Consent" classes and only building unisex toilets (when Oxford said no) is anyone surprised ?

 
Overpaid, self regarding, mediocre, leftist propaganda spewing academics want more money to allow them to continue with and justify their ineptitude.
The old maxim "the more left the more inept" for academics obviously still applies. The answer is always more money, forget reform. No wonder the decline is occurring.
 
Volatire said:
Dublin will be the largest anglophone city in the entire EU.

We are small, but not insignificant. Unfortunately overpaid idiots at our institutions of higher education are undermining the country.
Is it realistic to expect to have two universities in the top 200 in the world? Seems a high bar. There are surely thousands of good universities around the world?
 
Volatire said:
Irish Universities spew out an almost daily media barrage telling us how great they are. About to discover the cure for cancer, about to locate of Atlantis, about to find life on Titan etc etc etc. It's embarrassing, and of course reality is radically different.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/cash-crisis-irish-universities-fall-further-down-the-world-rankings-list-36985445.html



The solution? Of course they want more money. Always more money.

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/irish-universities-qs-world-university-rankings-2019



Nope. It's because you're shït.

Throwing more money at these dysfunctional institutions would simply reward failure. A better strategy would be mass firings of administrators and idiot academic staff. Our top universities have been hiring idiots for years, and reality is finally beginning to catch up. University administration is a disaster for staff and students alike. These people are fücking idiot fantasists who think they are running fortune 500 companies not teaching colleges.

Rewarding failure by simply giving the same clowns more of our money is not viable option. Mass firings or Ceaucesceau style machine gun executions are required before handing these proven incompetents more taxpayer cash.

Brexit offers unique opportunities to Irish higher education to attract students. In fact, there is large scale building iof student housing partly in anticipation of an influx of foreign students. The collapse in rankings threatens to undermine this and cost the state dear.

We have put up with fourth rate Irish university staff for too long. Now that they are officially fifth rate, time to take action.
You are making the mistake of believing the Indo! If they publish it, I'd question it.. Ask Liam Lawlor about that Prostitute he died with in the back of the car in Russia? You can't obviously, as he's dead. But it didn't stop the Indo just inventing shiite.
It never happened of course, except of course in Indo fantasy land..
 
Volatire said:
Dublin will be the largest anglophone city in the entire EU.

We are small, but not insignificant. Unfortunately overpaid idiots at our institutions of higher education are undermining the country.
So what? Where's the biggest Francohphone or German/Italian/Spanish speaking universities? There are Anglophone unis in the US/Canada/Oz/SA and NZ if that's what someone wants. There are a billion point two in India. A billion plus in China. There will be 2 billion in African is twenty years. Why would university in a country of five million rank even in the top one hundred and does it matter a damn in employment?
 
I wonder how far you'd get in an Irish university if you were anti-feminist, critical of the EU or sceptical about immigration or multiculturalism.

Not very far, I'm thinking.
 
Volatire said:
Irish Universities spew out an almost daily media barrage telling us how great they are. About to discover the cure for cancer, about to locate of Atlantis, about to find life on Titan etc etc etc. It's embarrassing, and of course reality is radically different.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/cash-crisis-irish-universities-fall-further-down-the-world-rankings-list-36985445.html



The solution? Of course they want more money. Always more money.

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/irish-universities-qs-world-university-rankings-2019



Nope. It's because you're shït.

Throwing more money at these dysfunctional institutions would simply reward failure. A better strategy would be mass firings of administrators and idiot academic staff. Our top universities have been hiring idiots for years, and reality is finally beginning to catch up. University administration is a disaster for staff and students alike. These people are fücking idiot fantasists who think they are running fortune 500 companies not teaching colleges.

Rewarding failure by simply giving the same clowns more of our money is not viable option. Mass firings or Ceaucesceau style machine gun executions are required before handing these proven incompetents more taxpayer cash.

Brexit offers unique opportunities to Irish higher education to attract students. In fact, there is large scale building iof student housing partly in anticipation of an influx of foreign students. The collapse in rankings threatens to undermine this and cost the state dear.

We have put up with fourth rate Irish university staff for too long. Now that they are officially fifth rate, time to take action.
this, of course, is your only concern, fvcking building. It's not really whether the next generation are adequately educated, it's houses lads and your antreprinooooooorial spirih in da construction game, innit.
 
