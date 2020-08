PBP voter said: Why does no other country use this model? Click to expand...

Well, most countries actually have meaningful local government. Water is actually something that mostly is quite local (group water schemes etc.). In most places in Europe it is local government or municipalities that control it (or sometimes subcontract it out). In that case, it can be easily paid for out of local taxation (or there can be specific charges). IMO it's a bit crazy to have a unified national body for water provision.However, Irish local government unusually has no real taxation powers (apart from business rates) and gets a slice of property tax now with a marginal degree of control over the rate for that. It mostly has to depend on handouts from central government.With proper local government, local people might complain about shoddy water infrastructure, local politicians might raise taxes specifically in response. However, no one really has any responsibility in our case. They can't raise tax. Local government has virtually no powers left now. Raising taxes usually needs the justification to be explained to a local electorate. Why bother if you can't do that anyway? Or worry about the local water supply?And a single unified national body was easier to oppose as we saw!Otherwise the same battle would have needed to be fought in local authorities around the country over time. Crumbling water infrastructure v a rise in local taxes and what form those taxes should take (exemptions for the low-paid etc.). As a country, we seem to like to do everything at a national level though.