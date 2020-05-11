Irish Woman reports Severe Sexual Assault near Praia da Luz in 2004

Rape victim asks Madeleine McCann detectives to review her case Exclusive: Irish woman says an earlier assault by new McCann suspect is similar to that on her

Waiving her anonymity, arguably for the greater good, and reported in the Guardian, an Irish woman with credibility has reported a meticulously planned assault in her own apartment ( she was working in Portugal) by a lone man with the techniques of a burglar ‘half an hour’ from Praia da Luz in 2004.The man spoke English with a German accent. She reports ‘about thirty’ police officers arrived to investigate, at the time but she has not been contacted since! Someone ( not clear who) expressed concern to her that publicity would upset tourists.Comment: It seems remarkable if none of ‘thirty officers’ would think 3 years later ‘remember that assault by someone who entered an apartment with a sleeping woman at night?’ Were the near misses, and similar offences along that coast being linked up? How widespread was the concern for the tourism trade?