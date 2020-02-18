Given the current circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Is Aer Lingus being irresponsible and unethical?



Unethical - Aer Lingus is doing anything and everything that it can to avoid giving refunds to passengers, unless they actually cancel a flight.



One example - an Irish citizen booked a return flight to the US months ago, and is still being told that they won't be giving the citizen a refund, even though the passenger will not be allowed to board the flight next weekend as the US is refusing to allow most non-US citizens to enter the US.



The Aer Lingus rule appears to be "so long as we show a flight as still scheduled we won't refund your fare, even if you will be denied boarding when you get to the airport".



Irresponsible - what is the point of essentially forcing people to go on with travel when there are so many advisories saying don't travel if it isn't essential?



One example - travel hasn't been banned yet between Canada and the ROI. Thus someone in the ROI who booked a vacation flight to Canada can still go ahead with it, despite all of the travel advisories. That risks potentially spreading the virus further, AND there is a large risk that once the person gets to Canada they may end up being stuck there if an actual ban is enforced at either end.



Is Aer Lingus so short of money that they won't do the right things in these circumstances?