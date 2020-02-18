Is Aer Lingus being irresponsible and unethical?

Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
11,157
Given the current circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Is Aer Lingus being irresponsible and unethical?

Unethical - Aer Lingus is doing anything and everything that it can to avoid giving refunds to passengers, unless they actually cancel a flight.

One example - an Irish citizen booked a return flight to the US months ago, and is still being told that they won't be giving the citizen a refund, even though the passenger will not be allowed to board the flight next weekend as the US is refusing to allow most non-US citizens to enter the US.

The Aer Lingus rule appears to be "so long as we show a flight as still scheduled we won't refund your fare, even if you will be denied boarding when you get to the airport".

Irresponsible - what is the point of essentially forcing people to go on with travel when there are so many advisories saying don't travel if it isn't essential?

One example - travel hasn't been banned yet between Canada and the ROI. Thus someone in the ROI who booked a vacation flight to Canada can still go ahead with it, despite all of the travel advisories. That risks potentially spreading the virus further, AND there is a large risk that once the person gets to Canada they may end up being stuck there if an actual ban is enforced at either end.

Is Aer Lingus so short of money that they won't do the right things in these circumstances?
 


Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
11,157
This is from the Aer Lingus website:

"We request that only those due to fly with us in the next 72 hours contact our call centre. While we have expanded our call centre and social media teams in recent days, we know that guests experiencing flight disruption are having difficulty getting through to us. We want to ensure that our social media and call centre teams can deal with those experiencing flight disruption with imminent travel plans."

This seems to be a deliberate policy to avoid dealing with customers who want to discuss what they can do, not have flights more than 72 hours away.

If you do have a flight within 72 hours and do get hold of them, they've got you cornered - all they are currently only offering to change your flight to another date. That's all. They are not offering refunds to those who want to do the right things (like not engaging in non-essential travel) and have no idea when they'll be able to travel again.

And as for those who are booked on a flight but won't be allowed to board it due to US travel restrictions they are sticking to the mantra "we haven't cancelled this flight".
 
NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,946
I'd imagine a lot of the flights are getting canceled. Can't imagine that Aer Lingus will fly half or quarter full planes of US citizens every day, they would just cancel a few and roll them into one flight That said, it's absurd to suggest they won't give a refund to passengers who won't actually be allowed to board.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
11,157
NYCKY said:
I'd imagine a lot of the flights are getting canceled. Can't imagine that Aer Lingus will fly half or quarter full planes of US citizens every day, they would just cancel a few and roll them into one flight That said, it's absurd to suggest they won't give a refund to passengers who won't actually be allowed to board.
Click to expand...

Their stance appears to be "it's not us who isn't allowing you to board". It's the US officials.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
51,270
Presumably when people booked their tickets they had the option to buy a more expensive ticket which allowed them to cancel or change for free, but they did not choose that option?

Why then should the airline be out of pocket for an event which is equally out of their control?
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
8,684
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Presumably when people booked their tickets they had the option to buy a more expensive ticket which allowed them to cancel or change for free, but they did not choose that option?

Why then should the airline be out of pocket for an event which is equally out of their control?
Click to expand...
Well, I had a business in the media/advertising field. I usually took a deposit of 50% when commissioned to do a job.

I can tell you what the reaction would have been had I told a client that I was unable to complete the contract because a complicated piece of computerised equipment had stopped working, and that reaction would have been comprised of two words, the second being 'you'.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top