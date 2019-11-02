Is California a failing state?

silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,099
a state which has routine outbreaks of medieval diseases, homelessness is out of control, most homeless in the US live in the State, sh1tting on the streets is actually a thing, a problem which has made some local businesses close down. now they ave rolling power cuts to add to the spice, at least thy have the weather.

for a State that like to lecture everyone else on how they should live, they need to get their act together, their policies have encouraged this

www.theatlantic.com

Medieval Diseases Are Infecting California’s Homeless

Typhus, tuberculosis, and other illnesses are spreading quickly through camps and shelters.
www.theatlantic.com www.theatlantic.com


nfectious diseases—some that ravaged populations in the Middle Ages—are resurging in California and around the country, and are hitting homeless populations especially hard.

Los Angeles recently experienced an outbreak of typhus—a disease spread by infected fleas on rats and other animals—in downtown streets. Officials briefly closed part of City Hall after reporting that rodents had invaded the building.
Click to expand...


www.latimes.com

California has the most homeless people of any state. But L.A. is still a national model

L.A. officials are the subject of criticism for what many residents see as a failure to handle the homeless problem. But across the country, L.A. is considered to be a model for getting people into housing.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com

California accounts for most of the country’s homeless population, and it’s growing. In 2018, there were 129,972 people on the streets on any given night statewide. The most recent count conducted in Los Angeles County revealed that there were nearly 59,000 homeless people in 2019, while there were 9,784 homeless people in San Francisco, including in jails, hospitals and rehab centers — a jump of 30% from 2017.
Click to expand...
 


firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
30,488
I'd imagine that if all the states in the US were to suddenly declare independence the most successful would be California and New York followed by Texas.
The homelessness is due to the influx of people from the other states looking to make their fortune ala the american dream and failing but preferring to remain homeless in California than return to butthole Alabama or some such.

Vancouver is the same in Canada. A big homeless problem because it attracts people from rural canadian back waters some of whom dont succeed.

That the US system of abandoning those who fail to their fate mixed with a cruel lack of healthcare encourages the outbreak of disease is not really a shocker.
God forbid social safety nets are put in place for the collective good lest we become commies.

California is more a victim of it's own success mixed with massive social inequality that's rampant in the US.

They even base their religion on it now with this prosperity gospel garbage.
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
11,250
It's the greatest place in the world if you are into tech, or if you want to be an actor/director etc. It's one of the more left wing states in the USA though and high spending has left the finances in trouble.
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,021
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
Well, I've been all the way from the Oregon line to San Clemente (not on one trip, I'll admit), from the Redwoods to the desert. The length of the State must be over a thousand miles. The variety, of people, of climate, of conditions is vast. Wouldn't generalise from snapshots.

Move on: what should be done about 'it'? One recent suggestion is a partition into three new states. I'm assuming the 'three' is because two would be too neat, and wouldn't necessarily maintain the political balance of the Senate, or because no politician in a sane mind would take on the long-term problems of the Los Angeles sprawl.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,898
Last edited:
Last edited:
From a recent Forbes report.

“State and local unfunded pension liabilities are pegged at $5 trillion nationwide, with California accounting for about a fifth of that total. States where unfunded pension liabilities are the worst (states like Illinois, New York, and California) are the places where there is the least amount of political will and interest in addressing the issue”

Are all the above States Democrat controlled?

“ In the five years from 2011 to 2016, the most recent half decade for which IRS migration data is available, California had a net loss of more than 243,000 people, with an annual income in excess of $7.7 billion, to other states”

Expenses increase and income decrease, how is that going to work out?
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,613
Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
13,340
Last edited:
Last edited:
The best of states and the worst of states, California has it all, a disturbing vision of what may await the rest of us. As climate change tightens its grip, they will have to ease up on new housing developments that are at high risk of promptly catching fire. It‘s time to build up in those allegedly left-wing urban enclaves which are really havens of the privileged.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,613
GabhaDubh said:
And that is something to boast about.
Click to expand...
My pension fund is outside the eurozone. Because we've seen that they don't care if it goes wrong.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,898
Ardillaun said:
The best of states and the worst of states, California has it all, a disturbing vision of what may await the rest of us. As climate change tightens its grip, they will have to ease up on new housing developments that are at high risk of promptly catching fire. It‘s time to build up in those allegedly left-wing urban enclaves which are really havens of the privileged.
Click to expand...
If you read between the lines of California Governor regarding the utility company PG&E there is a hint of the State Nationalizing the Company.
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,099
firefly123 said:
I'd imagine that if all the states in the US were to suddenly declare independence the most successful would be California and New York followed by Texas.
The homelessness is due to the influx of people from the other states looking to make their fortune ala the american dream and failing but preferring to remain homeless in California than return to butthole Alabama or some such.

Vancouver is the same in Canada. A big homeless problem because it attracts people from rural canadian back waters some of whom dont succeed.

That the US system of abandoning those who fail to their fate mixed with a cruel lack of healthcare encourages the outbreak of disease is not really a shocker.
God forbid social safety nets are put in place for the collective good lest we become commies.

California is more a victim of it's own success mixed with massive social inequality that's rampant in the US.

They even base their religion on it now with this prosperity gospel garbage.
Click to expand...
they are making policy failures though, they closed a lot of their mental facilities. they have passed laws like Prop 47 that makes crimes under a grand unenforceable causing a large increase in crime. California is self inflicting
 
Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
13,340
Drought and fire top the list of problems now. The state may have to take the old ‘draconian measures’ to reduce the damage they will cause.
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,021
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
Ardillaun said:
Drought and fire top the list of problems now. The state may have to take the old ‘draconian measures’ to reduce the damage they will cause.
Click to expand...
Too true. Key word there, now.

But that's because earthquakes, mud-slides, quality as well as quantity of water, rising sea levels, air pollution, vulcanism — you name it, they've got it, or potentially so — haven't forced themselves to the top of the current agenda.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,986
Twitter
No
A state which is really reminiscent of the luxurious towns that sat on the fringes of the slopes of Vesuvius. Such a bizarre place. The poster-child state for the American Dream which is now an American Lottery.

Any day at any time the movement of tectonic plates along the San Andreas fault line could end up with a large chunk of the state sailing off slowly toward Hawaii.

In the depression era it was the promised land of Goshen for the beleaguered refugees from the despair of the mid-west dust bowl. The hopeless have seen California as a possible land of validation in life for all it's existence. Visions of orchards of orange trees growing profusely everywhere, milk and honey surely to follow.

I'd like to see at least some of it. The Redwoods. San Francisco because I've heard it is the most European of American cities and I'm curious whether I could see that in any way if I went there.

Maybe I could do a bit of waitressing before breaking into superstardom in Hollywood :)
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
19,099
Ardillaun said:
That‘s a problem across the world.
Click to expand...
not many cities have people openly defecating in the streets and are incentives to commit crime by a lack of laws
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,986
Twitter
No
There are a few in India. Large areas of South Korea stink of human excrement I am assured by someone who spent some considerable time there.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,986
Twitter
No
Logically it is because those living on the streets can be relatively sure most of the year that they aren't going to die of hypothermia overnight. That's attractive for the homeless as a concept in the same way that the Snowbirds from the colder Northern states head to Florida for as much of the winter they can afford.

Mind you Florida has its issues with the nearby environment too, so the edges of both shining seas in the US may turn out to be temporarily in place. Last time I flew into Florida on a clear daylight flight I got a good glimpse at that peninsula and how flat it is to the sea.

It was very entertaining some days later in a bar to hear a chap trying to sell coastal land as building plots. Fair play to him, he'll probably make money somewhere but I wouldn't be signing any long leases along that coastal strip.
 
Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
13,340
silverharp said:
not many cities have people openly defecating in the streets and are incentives to commit crime by a lack of laws
Click to expand...
No, but both the UK and Ireland have also overdone the pseudo-community care model in psychiatry which leaves many sick people with nowhere to go.,
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,021
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
Hold the front page!

I now see Pacific Gas and Electric admits that at least three of the twelve wild-fires over the last week were caused by failures of its equipment. This has then meant 'Public Safety Preventative Shutoffs' for its customers — if that reads, as I read it, the company doesn't trust its own network.

Moreover, Pacific Gas and Electric teeters on the verge of bankruptcy, because it caused previous wild-fires.

Governor Gavin Newson has now announced he, too, is ready to pull the plug: Pacific Gas and Electric have until next mid-summer to sort out its financial mess (which, again I'm guessing, means guaranteeing the security of its supply) or be taken over by the State.

This one, then, is not entirely a 'natural disaster'. 'Tis marvellous, the workings of a (capitalist) wheel-barrow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom