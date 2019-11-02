Is California a failing state?

silverharp
a state which has routine outbreaks of medieval diseases, homelessness is out of control, most homeless in the US live in the State, sh1tting on the streets is actually a thing, a problem which has made some local businesses close down. now they ave rolling power cuts to add to the spice, at least thy have the weather.
for a State that like to lecture everyone else on how they should live, they need to get their act together, their policies have encouraged this
Medieval Diseases Are Infecting California’s Homeless
Typhus, tuberculosis, and other illnesses are spreading quickly through camps and shelters.
www.theatlantic.com
nfectious diseases—some that ravaged populations in the Middle Ages—are resurging in California and around the country, and are hitting homeless populations especially hard.
Los Angeles recently experienced an outbreak of typhus—a disease spread by infected fleas on rats and other animals—in downtown streets. Officials briefly closed part of City Hall after reporting that rodents had invaded the building.
California has the most homeless people of any state. But L.A. is still a national model
L.A. officials are the subject of criticism for what many residents see as a failure to handle the homeless problem. But across the country, L.A. is considered to be a model for getting people into housing.
www.latimes.com
California accounts for most of the country’s homeless population, and it’s growing. In 2018, there were 129,972 people on the streets on any given night statewide. The most recent count conducted in Los Angeles County revealed that there were nearly 59,000 homeless people in 2019, while there were 9,784 homeless people in San Francisco, including in jails, hospitals and rehab centers — a jump of 30% from 2017.