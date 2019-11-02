Is California a failing state?

A state which is really reminiscent of the luxurious towns that sat on the fringes of the slopes of Vesuvius. Such a bizarre place. The poster-child state for the American Dream which is now an American Lottery.Any day at any time the movement of tectonic plates along the San Andreas fault line could end up with a large chunk of the state sailing off slowly toward Hawaii.In the depression era it was the promised land of Goshen for the beleaguered refugees from the despair of the mid-west dust bowl. The hopeless have seen California as a possible land of validation in life for all it's existence. Visions of orchards of orange trees growing profusely everywhere, milk and honey surely to follow.I'd like to see at least some of it. The Redwoods. San Francisco because I've heard it is the most European of American cities and I'm curious whether I could see that in any way if I went there.Maybe I could do a bit of waitressing before breaking into superstardom in Hollywood