Is China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea down to an inferiority complex stemming from historic weakness?

P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
As an example of Imperialist western powers' abuse, Chinese government propaganda keeps reviving historic accounts of the early 19th century opium trade imposed on China by UK commercial interests and the resulting widespread addiction spread by opium dens. But this propaganda ignores the fact that although opium was generally legal in western countries and the British Empire, its use was barely noticed. So either widespread addiction in China was a peculiarly Chinese phenomenon or the huge population of China of hundreds of millions made the addiction of a small minority look widespread.

Such propaganda develops a theme that past abuse of China by Imperialist foreign devils justifies China's aggressive militaristic behaviour in the South China Sea that bullies neighbouring countries and threatens the right of free passage for international shipping. Chinese who believe the propaganda,possibly a majority,are suffering from a nationalistic inferiority complex.

The origins of this militaristic behaviour could be a legacy of the Communist Party's extremely violent history under Chairman Mao. Many of the leaders of the party since Chairman Mao were active in the long revolutionary civil war and many were involved in the violent collectivisation of agriculture in the 1950s that contributed to a famine that led to the deaths of forty million people. The Cultural Revolution in the 1960s that attacked middle class values involved considerable violence.

Many among the leadership in recent decades suffered under the Cultural Revolution that deprived them of education when the universities and centres of learning were destroyed. President Xi's father who was close to Chairman Mao fell out of favour politically in the Cultural Revolution, with the consequence that Xi,like many other middle class youth,was sent to a remote farming area for reeducation in forced manual labour.

This interruption of Xi's education must have limited his intellectual development. The top liberal in the Communist Party who died this year,author of many books, had a low opinion of Xi's leadership.

President Xi's leadership quality is somewhat opaque. It is difficult to know if he is a statist who wants to impose a lot more control over the private sector.He seems to be a control freak going by his control of leadership positions in key areas of the economy and the military and by the government policy of forcing nationalistic education on muslim children.To his credit,he cracked down hard on corruption among Communist Party officials.

The key issue for the West is how far is he prepared to go in risking a war with the USA, the UK and France in the South China Sea.
 
Last edited:


tsarbomb

tsarbomb

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 25, 2013
Messages
5,182
It's a very important waterway and militarising those man-made islands puts their air force within striking distance of more distant targets.

The Chinese coast is very exposed to bombing should a war happen. Any rational leader would want a buffer zone to protect it.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,241
tsarbomb said:
It's a very important waterway and militarising those man-made islands puts their air force within striking distance of more distant targets.

The Chinese coast is very exposed to bombing should a war happen. Any rational leader would want a buffer zone to protect it.
Click to expand...
They should be allowed get away with it.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
32,043
Twitter
No
Well it ain't the South Carolinan Sea we are talking about so the Chinese would seem on the face of it perfectly entitled to maneouver in the South China Sea.

The real question might be 'What entitlement does the US navy have to be maneouvering or patrolling the South China Sea?'

The answer to that question is 'probably less than the Chinese Navy'.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,241
Lumpy Talbot said:
Well it ain't the South Carolinan Sea we are talking about so the Chinese would seem on the face of it perfectly entitled to maneouver in the South China Sea.

The real question might be 'What entitlement does the US navy have to be maneouvering or patrolling the South China Sea?'

The answer to that question is 'probably less than the Chinese Navy'.
Click to expand...
It's international waters so the answer is "as much right as the Chinese Navy"
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
tsarbomb said:
It's a very important waterway and militarising those man-made islands puts their air force within striking distance of more distant targets.

The Chinese coast is very exposed to bombing should a war happen. Any rational leader would want a buffer zone to protect it.
Click to expand...
It would be insane for the US to attack China except in response to an attack on the US military or its allies. China's recklessness is apparent from its ineffectual resistance to North Korea's nuclear weapons programme and allowing technical assistance of commercial Chinese companies such as the makers of trucks for NK's mobile missile transportation.
US military activity in the region is designed to support traditional allies Japan,Australia, the Phillipines and Thailand,reassure other countries faced with Chinese militaristic bullying and keep the South China Sea sea lanes open.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
57,484
Lumpy Talbot said:
Well it ain't the South Carolinan Sea we are talking about so the Chinese would seem on the face of it perfectly entitled to maneouver in the South China Sea.

The real question might be 'What entitlement does the US navy have to be maneouvering or patrolling the South China Sea?'

The answer to that question is 'probably less than the Chinese Navy'.
Click to expand...
To protect its Pacific Allies in the midst of this territorial dispute including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Australia is an ally that is part of the Five Eyes intel sharing group and is close by. The South China sea I think is transitted by 15% of world trade.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
tsarbomb said:
It's a very important waterway and militarising those man-made islands puts their air force within striking distance of more distant targets.

The Chinese coast is very exposed to bombing should a war happen. Any rational leader would want a buffer zone to protect it.
Click to expand...
Are you a Chinese fifth columnist?
 
tsarbomb

tsarbomb

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 25, 2013
Messages
5,182
Patslatt1 said:
It would be insane for the US to attack China except in response to an attack on the US military or its allies.
US military activity in the region is designed to support traditional allies Japan,Australia, the Phillipines and Thailand,reassure other countries faced with Chinese militaristic bullying and keep the South China Sea sea lanes open.
Click to expand...
China has a long history of being attacked from the sea and most of its population is located along the coast. The US Navy operating in the area doesn't exactly give them much security when you consider how powerful it is. No leader of a great power would leave so much of their country essentially defenceless.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
Lumpy Talbot said:
Well it ain't the South Carolinan Sea we are talking about so the Chinese would seem on the face of it perfectly entitled to maneouver in the South China Sea.

The real question might be 'What entitlement does the US navy have to be maneouvering or patrolling the South China Sea?'

The answer to that question is 'probably less than the Chinese Navy'.
Click to expand...
An occasional US navy ship patrol is needed to assert freedom of navigation there in the face of Chineses militaristic bullying.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
57,484
tsarbomb said:
China has a long history of being attacked from the sea and most of its population is located along the coast. The US Navy operating in the area doesn't exactly give them much security when you consider how powerful it is. No leader of a great power would leave so much of their country essentially defenceless.
Click to expand...
But that was before they were a nuclear power. Noone is interested in attacking them first.
 
P

Patslatt1

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Messages
4,681
tsarbomb said:
China has a long history of being attacked from the sea and most of its population is located along the coast. The US Navy operating in the area doesn't exactly give them much security when you consider how powerful it is. No leader of a great power would leave so much of their country essentially defenceless.
Click to expand...
So Japan and South Korea should become full on militaristic powers with nuclear weapons given that their populations are extremely concentrated?
 
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,649
Patslatt1 said:
It would be insane for the US to attack China except in response to an attack on the US military or its allies. China's recklessness is apparent from its ineffectual resistance to North Korea's nuclear weapons programme and allowing technical assistance of commercial Chinese companies such as the makers of trucks for NK's mobile missile transportation.
US military activity in the region is designed to support traditional allies Japan,Australia, the Phillipines and Thailand,reassure other countries faced with Chinese militaristic bullying and keep the South China Sea sea lanes open.
Click to expand...
I think that there is more than one bully in that area
 
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,649
Patslatt1 said:
So Japan and South Korea should become full on militaristic powers with nuclear weapons given that their populations are extremely concentrated?
Click to expand...
They have American military bases
They are nuclear powers in all but name
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
32,043
Twitter
No
Clanrickard said:
It's international waters so the answer is "as much right as the Chinese Navy"
Click to expand...
Sure. So when a Chinese or Russian sub or surface military vessel turns up in international waters, say off California, the Gulf of Mexico, or the east coast of the US will you be grabbing your gilet jaune to protect their right to travel through international waters?

Since when did the US have any rights in the South China sea beyond maritime law rights to pass through it?

It is about time the Chinese and Russians pointed out that the US military does not have the right to decide what are their waters, nor do they have the right to sound off about Chinese or Russian vessels in international waters.

Of all the superpowers, the USA has the least right to impose their view anywhere near the South China seas.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,241
Lumpy Talbot said:
It is about time the Chinese and Russians pointed out that the US military does not have the right to decide what are their waters, nor do they have the right to sound off about Chinese or Russian vessels in international waters.
Click to expand...
You clearly don't understand what is going on do you? There are clearly understood interantional definitions of what of what constitutes international waters. The South China Sea is such. The Chinese have been building "islands" in the South China Sea and designating these as territorial waters. Now do you see the issue?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top