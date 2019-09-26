Is China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea down to an inferiority complex stemming from historic weakness?

As an example of Imperialist western powers' abuse, Chinese government propaganda keeps reviving historic accounts of the early 19th century opium trade imposed on China by UK commercial interests and the resulting widespread addiction spread by opium dens. But this propaganda ignores the fact that although opium was generally legal in western countries and the British Empire, its use was barely noticed. So either widespread addiction in China was a peculiarly Chinese phenomenon or the huge population of China of hundreds of millions made the addiction of a small minority look widespread.



Such propaganda develops a theme that past abuse of China by Imperialist foreign devils justifies China's aggressive militaristic behaviour in the South China Sea that bullies neighbouring countries and threatens the right of free passage for international shipping. Chinese who believe the propaganda,possibly a majority,are suffering from a nationalistic inferiority complex.



The origins of this militaristic behaviour could be a legacy of the Communist Party's extremely violent history under Chairman Mao. Many of the leaders of the party since Chairman Mao were active in the long revolutionary civil war and many were involved in the violent collectivisation of agriculture in the 1950s that contributed to a famine that led to the deaths of forty million people. The Cultural Revolution in the 1960s that attacked middle class values involved considerable violence.



Many among the leadership in recent decades suffered under the Cultural Revolution that deprived them of education when the universities and centres of learning were destroyed. President Xi's father who was close to Chairman Mao fell out of favour politically in the Cultural Revolution, with the consequence that Xi,like many other middle class youth,was sent to a remote farming area for reeducation in forced manual labour.



This interruption of Xi's education must have limited his intellectual development. The top liberal in the Communist Party who died this year,author of many books, had a low opinion of Xi's leadership.



President Xi's leadership quality is somewhat opaque. It is difficult to know if he is a statist who wants to impose a lot more control over the private sector.He seems to be a control freak going by his control of leadership positions in key areas of the economy and the military and by the government policy of forcing nationalistic education on muslim children.To his credit,he cracked down hard on corruption among Communist Party officials.



The key issue for the West is how far is he prepared to go in risking a war with the USA, the UK and France in the South China Sea.