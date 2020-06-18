Is delayed Dublin MRI scan "rationing by queue"?

Patslatt1

An acquaintance who has undiagnosed cardiovascular health problems was given a date for a Dublin MRI scan-several months into next year!!! Let's hope she is still alive by then.
In the past, such delays suggested scans were used as an indirect form of "rationing by queue",a phrase commonly used about the UK's NHS, national health service. Years ago,I read that MRI machines were sitting idle in some hospitals and maybe they are still idle.
MRI scans have been around for decades, so they should no longer be a scarce novelty to be rationed by public hospitals and the HSE.
Maybe if the public health budget money followed the patient instead of being handed on a plate to public hospitals as a leading oncologist advocated, such prolonged waiting for tests wouldn't be so extreme.
 


He is lucky, a teenager with Down syndrome was recently given a date for her MRI scan....2029.
It can't get any worse than that.......until you factor in Stephen Donnelly is now in charge, cheered on by Fine Gael.
 
Patslatt1

james toney said:
He is lucky, a teenager with Down syndrome was recently given a date for her MRI scan....2029.
It can't get any worse than that.......until you factor in Stephen Donnelly is now in charge, cheered on by Fine Gael.
What's Donnelly's CV?
 
Patslatt1

james toney said:
He is lucky, a teenager with Down syndrome was recently given a date for her MRI scan....2029.
It can't get any worse than that.......until you factor in Stephen Donnelly is now in charge, cheered on by Fine Gael.
2029, are you sure?
 
james toney

Patslatt1 said:
2029, are you sure?
It's true... 2029 was the new date given by Crumlin hospital.
It was in the media recently, as the girls mother rightly kicked up a fuss....when that happens the minister and his spin unit move quickly to rearrange a new date, they can't have that bad PR,mother and daughter on radio and television,ect.
 
