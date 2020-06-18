Is delayed Dublin MRI scan "rationing by queue"?

An acquaintance who has undiagnosed cardiovascular health problems was given a date for a Dublin MRI scan-several months into next year!!! Let's hope she is still alive by then.

In the past, such delays suggested scans were used as an indirect form of "rationing by queue",a phrase commonly used about the UK's NHS, national health service. Years ago,I read that MRI machines were sitting idle in some hospitals and maybe they are still idle.

MRI scans have been around for decades, so they should no longer be a scarce novelty to be rationed by public hospitals and the HSE.

Maybe if the public health budget money followed the patient instead of being handed on a plate to public hospitals as a leading oncologist advocated, such prolonged waiting for tests wouldn't be so extreme.