Is Eamonn Ryan the most deluded Irish politician ever?

Disillusioned democrat said: In what way did the Greens "take on" the Civil Service? Jesus wept.....they slotted right into the groove, supped at the trough and sat by as FF ruined the country. There's 3 stags in Meath and a "long life" bulb importer who owe much to the Green Party, but beyond that they were just an appendage of FF. Click to expand...

Ah now DD, the Green Party didn't deliver on all its promises. They did manage to give Ireland the Civil partnership bill.And the Planning Act 2010 which requires that county plans comply with regional plans whereas before they only had to consider them (preventing rogue councils from overzoning contrary to regional guidelines). An 80% tax on gains from rezoning land was introduced.Remember now, this Bill was opposed by Fine Gael because it “essentially amounts to watering down the powers afforded to councillors in regard to planning”, as Lucinda Creighton put it. Minister Hogan wants to “review” key elements with a view to removing some of its shackles.VRT and motor tax were changed to an emissions based system which has flipped the balance of new cars from heavy to light polluters.The greens pressed for water usage taxes which Fine Gael and Labour opposed in opposition but now support.Again greens proposed a site valuation tax which is highly progressive and equitable unlike the unfair flat rate property tax that this government supports and have made such a mess of implementing. The greens proposed a Landfill tax which Phil Hogan has now made law.Reccyling rates increased, organic farms multiplied, broadband connections increased. ESB and Eirgrid were directed towards investing in their grids to achieve 40% of electricity generated from wind power by 2020.And best not to mention those pesky independent planning investigations into "irregularities" .......