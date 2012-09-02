Is Eamonn Ryan the most deluded Irish politician ever?

Disillusioned democrat








I just read Eamonn Ryan's "article" in the SBP and, Sweet Jesus, I have to wonder if he needs help. He's claiming that he senior civil service are back in power after he single handedly wrested control from them in his last stint as a minister in the government that ruined the country.

I couldn't understand what the purpose of his column was...either taking the entire blame for the phuckup his government made of the country OR trying to claim he was the last minister to stand up to the "Sir Humphrey" characters in the civil service, but either way I have to say he does seem to have lost the plot entirely.
 


ger12








The "permanent government" were taken on by the Greens and didn't like it one little bit.

It's a very reasoned and well written piece.
 
Cirio








The amount of self-serving op-ed that emanates from that one household is something to behold. Straight to landfill.
 
dresden8








Yes, we know.

Civil servants destroyed the country. Highly paid ministers and advisors were only along for the ride.

No way it's FF's or the Green's fault. At all at all.

(But to be fair, many senior civil servants are overpromoted arseholes.)
 


im axeled






the smirker is best left to his delissionaled self (sorry no spell check)
 
ger12








O.K., disappointing OP. He wrote a couple of things like - The system is full of hard working people that operate in a conservative culture. Where the Dept Finance holds too much power.

He acknowledges politicians got thing wrong when they tried to change the system for short term political gain. He interestingly said that there is a wasteful tendency in our system which seeks to protect its own outdated working arrangements instead of adopting more radical policy solutions in the public interest.

He suggests integrating the social welfare spend with the taxation functions of the Revenue Commissioners. Tax some universal payments. He comments extensively on the property tax (favors the site evaluation tax). And has included some well deserved digs at the present coalition.
 


jmcc






He's just a civilian now - a person of no consequence and of no electoral support.

Regards...jmcc
 


ibis






He's just a civilian now - a person of no consequence and of no electoral support.

Regards...jmcc
Much like Declan Ganley, one might think?
 
carlovian








Ryan showed no embarassment at the damage the last government did.

In fact he seemed to be more ff than ff themselves. He should get back to supporting willie odea
and leave the running of the country to others.
 
Mushroom








The "permanent government" were taken on by the Greens and didn't like it one little bit.
Care to remind me who won that particular battle?
 
Disillusioned democrat








The "permanent government" were taken on by the Greens and didn't like it one little bit.

It's a very reasoned and well written piece.
In what way did the Greens "take on" the Civil Service? Jesus wept.....they slotted right into the groove, supped at the trough and sat by as FF ruined the country. There's 3 stags in Meath and a "long life" bulb importer who owe much to the Green Party, but beyond that they were just an appendage of FF.
 


venusian






I just read Eamonn Ryan's "article" in the SBP and, Sweet Jesus, I have to wonder if he needs help. He's claiming that he senior civil service are back in power after he single handedly wrested control from them in his last stint as a minister in the government that ruined the country.

I couldn't understand what the purpose of his column was...either taking the entire blame for the phuckup his government made of the country OR trying to claim he was the last minister to stand up to the "Sir Humphrey" characters in the civil service, but either way I have to say he does seem to have lost the plot entirely.
I reccomend some weedkiller!
 


carruthers






The vegetables gave us a few beauts alright, but Ryan doesn't even compare to the Artist formerly known as Gogarty.
 
dresden8








So many opinions, so little sense.

What are we to do at all, at all?
I'm interested tonic in you opinion of his statements that all minister's were useless motherfnckers in the face of the civil service.

Especially in your opinion of how useless your FF ministers were.
 
ger12








In what way did the Greens "take on" the Civil Service? Jesus wept.....they slotted right into the groove, supped at the trough and sat by as FF ruined the country. There's 3 stags in Meath and a "long life" bulb importer who owe much to the Green Party, but beyond that they were just an appendage of FF.
Ah now DD, the Green Party didn't deliver on all its promises. They did manage to give Ireland the Civil partnership bill.

And the Planning Act 2010 which requires that county plans comply with regional plans whereas before they only had to consider them (preventing rogue councils from overzoning contrary to regional guidelines). An 80% tax on gains from rezoning land was introduced.

Remember now, this Bill was opposed by Fine Gael because it “essentially amounts to watering down the powers afforded to councillors in regard to planning”, as Lucinda Creighton put it. Minister Hogan wants to “review” key elements with a view to removing some of its shackles.

VRT and motor tax were changed to an emissions based system which has flipped the balance of new cars from heavy to light polluters.

The greens pressed for water usage taxes which Fine Gael and Labour opposed in opposition but now support.

Again greens proposed a site valuation tax which is highly progressive and equitable unlike the unfair flat rate property tax that this government supports and have made such a mess of implementing. The greens proposed a Landfill tax which Phil Hogan has now made law.

Reccyling rates increased, organic farms multiplied, broadband connections increased. ESB and Eirgrid were directed towards investing in their grids to achieve 40% of electricity generated from wind power by 2020.

And best not to mention those pesky independent planning investigations into "irregularities" .......
 
