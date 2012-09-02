Is Eamonn Ryan the most deluded Irish politician ever?

Disillusioned democrat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2010
- Messages
- 16,182
I just read Eamonn Ryan's "article" in the SBP and, Sweet Jesus, I have to wonder if he needs help. He's claiming that he senior civil service are back in power after he single handedly wrested control from them in his last stint as a minister in the government that ruined the country.
I couldn't understand what the purpose of his column was...either taking the entire blame for the phuckup his government made of the country OR trying to claim he was the last minister to stand up to the "Sir Humphrey" characters in the civil service, but either way I have to say he does seem to have lost the plot entirely.
