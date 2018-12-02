Is France Falling Apart Thread?

France fuel protests: Macron calls urgent security meeting - BBC News
Thread title is self-explanatory.Have to admit a bias here. Though a mild Francophile my loathing of Macron knows no bounds so his current discomfort is as predictable as it is welcome. His vapid bleatings recently about what constituted patriotism and nationalism exposed him as an empty-headed cipher and quotes included in BBC link suggest the French people have finally rumbled him as the elitist/globalist spiv that he is. As you sow so shall ye reap and it seems Macron is on a collision course with Karma.Just wondering how bad posters think it will get and whether Macron might be toast.The idiot is not for turning and says he is going to press on with his dumb carbon taxes. Reports of the riots are dramatic and suggest a furious populace. Place de la Concorde bound? Well the French? They do have a bloody history when it comes to this sort of thing.
