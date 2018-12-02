Is France Falling Apart Thread?

Definitely a critical moment for Macron, for sure. TBH I'm surprised it didn't happen earlier, I predicted this sort of unrest was inevitable from when he presented his actual program as opposed to the aspirational slogans he was elected on.



For people who are discussing whether the violence is from within the Gilets Jaunes or not, the vast majority of the protestors seem not to want violence, to such an extent that I suspect some degree of deliberate provocation by outside agents, but on the other hand there were a couple of protesters interviewed on TV yesterday who seemed surprisingly neutral about the violence. I do think it's a tiny minority though.



The problem as someone has said above is that there are no leaders, and no clear line of negotiation possible. Some of the claims about people being desperate and having nothing are almost laughable though. Especially when they are destroying shops and hairdressers and overturning cars, and leaving those people with nothing, literally.



In short, Macron is in difficulty, and I don't think this is going to go well for him. Meanwhile I have to do a 200km journey this evening, and I don't know if the road is going to be open. I had to do a long detour last week.