Is Irish Left comparable with Nazi Ideology?

Yes. The Irish Left does not recognise Israel's right to exist, but it surpasses itself when it doesn't even recognise the Jews' right for self determination.
While it does recognise other nations to do so.
The Irish Left holds a two-dimensional concept with no depth, that is, of the conflict. Somewhat childish concept, according to which Israel is to blame for everything that is bad and wrong in the whole world.
The Irish left does its best to demonise and delegitimise Israel, its right to exist and its right for self defence.
The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.
Well, it seems it's not just Hamas we have to live with, maybe it's even more unfortunate that we have to live with this anomaly from the Left too.
