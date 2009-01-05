Is Irish Left comparable with Nazi Ideology?

yanshuf

Yes. The Irish Left does not recognise Israel's right to exist, but it surpasses itself when it doesn't even recognise the Jews' right for self determination.

While it does recognise other nations to do so.

The Irish Left holds a two-dimensional concept with no depth, that is, of the conflict. Somewhat childish concept, according to which Israel is to blame for everything that is bad and wrong in the whole world.

The Irish left does its best to demonise and delegitimise Israel, its right to exist and its right for self defence.

The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.

Well, it seems it's not just Hamas we have to live with, maybe it's even more unfortunate that we have to live with this anomaly from the Left too.
 


T

tmesis2008

yanshuf said:
The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.
Another Troll has escaped.
 
W

wysiwyg

yanshuf said:
Yes. The Irish Left does not recognise Israel's right to exist, but it surpasses itself when it doesn't even recognise the Jews' right for self determination.

While it does recognise other nations to do so.

The Irish Left holds a two-dimensional concept with no depth, that is, of the conflict. Somewhat childish concept, according to which Israel is to blame for everything that is bad and wrong in the whole world.

The Irish left does its best to demonise and delegitimise Israel, its right to exist and its right for self defence.

The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.

Well, it seems it's not just Hamas we have to live with, maybe it's even more unfortunate that we have to live with this anomaly from the Left too.
I'd consider myself on the "Irish Left", and I have no problem accepting Isreal's right to exist, and the right of the Jewish nation to self determination and a future of safety and prosperity.
 
H

hopi watcher

yanshuf said:
Yes. The Irish Left does not recognise Israel's right to exist, but it surpasses itself when it doesn't even recognise the Jews' right for self determination.

While it does recognise other nations to do so.

The Irish Left holds a two-dimensional concept with no depth, that is, of the conflict. Somewhat childish concept, according to which Israel is to blame for everything that is bad and wrong in the whole world.

The Irish left does its best to demonise and delegitimise Israel, its right to exist and its right for self defence.

The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.
Well, it seems it's not just Hamas we have to live with, maybe it's even more unfortunate that we have to live with this anomaly from the Left too.
Your problem is that you hold the view that the Jews are a nation, that's not so. It's like saying that all faiths are a nation and all are entitled to a home land. Every state accommodates peoples of all faiths and none and that's the way it ought to be. A person can travel from the far side of the world and instantly gain citizenship of Israel if they are of the Jewish faith, while an individual who has family connections that have lived in the area for centuries cannot. These people were forcibly exiled to make way for the incoming foreigners. That injustice must be addressed.
Regardless of what Hamas do or have done, the indiscriminate force used by a powerful army cannot be justified . To bomb a civilian area in the manner that has occurred is criminal. Those in Gazza have no means of defending themsleves against such bombing.
 
D

Duth Ealla

Well done Yanshuf. Your very first post falls foul of Godwin's law. Your opening post was the losing argument.

But to continue in your vein. You classify the entire spectrum of the Irish left as one grouping and then question whether they have a genetic defect and state they must be an anomaly of human evolution.

Yeah kinda heard that one before. Well done my crazy eugenics obsessed friend.
 
W

wysiwyg

hopi watcher said:
Your problem is that you hold the view that the Jews are a nation, that's not so. It's like saying that all faiths are a nation and all are entitled to a home land. Every state accommodates peoples of all faiths and none and that's the way it ought to be. A person can travel from the far side of the world and instantly gain citizenship of Israel if they are of the Jewish faith, while an individual who has family connections that have lived in the area for centuries cannot. These people were forcibly exiled to make way for the incoming foreigners. That injustice must be addressed.
Regardless of what Hamas do or have done, the indiscriminate force used by a powerful army cannot be justified . To bomb a civilian area in the manner that has occurred is criminal. Those in Gazza have no means of defending themsleves against such bombing.
I would disagree with you in part.. while I cannot accept what is happening in Gaza at the moment.. I do accept that the Jewish "people" constitute a "nation" and have as much right to a historical homeland as Irish people for example..
 
M

Mazzy Maz

Yanshuf, you've been the target of plenty of intentionally provocative threads and posts recently. You're not doing yourself any favours by responding in kind IMO.

Comparing the Irish left to the Nazi's is about as constructive as people comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.
 
R

Riadach

As politically opposed as I am to the ideology of Zionist, or any idealogy which claims a national homeland on the basis of a non-continuous ancestral ownership, Yanshuf is one Jew who I would happily help return to the Levant. I think if all of us do a whip around and pay for his aliyah, and perhaps we would be able to find a nice kibbutz for him in the Negev Desert with no internet access. Anyone else willing to put their hands in their pockets?
 
B

baldur0300

yanshuf said:
The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.
Anomaly in the human social evolution? Built-in genetic defect? Hmmmm ........ interesting choice of terms. Who exactly is supposed to be comparable to Nazi ideology again?
 
H

hopi watcher

wysiwyg said:
I would disagree with you in part.. while I cannot accept what is happening in Gaza at the moment.. I do accept that the Jewish "people" constitute a "nation" and have as much right to a historical homeland as Irish people for example..
You cannot compare the nationality status as defined by what country a person was born in as against what religion they choose to follow. This confusion is at the heart of this problem. What happens if other religious groups started to lay claim to territory in order to create a religious state that is set up and out in accordance with the beliefs of a single religion? Such a situation will always carry the seeds for chaos.
 
P

Parnella

Quote:
Originally Posted by yanshuf
The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.

tmesis2008 said:
Another Troll has escaped.
NO, unfortunately he is still with us.

The Irish "left" are of course guilty of genocide, invading sovereign nations and trying to starve a people because they disagree with who they democratically elected. WHAT A MORONIC THREAD.

It is also noticeable that that the ZionNazis CHOOSE to brand anyone who disagrees with their butchery as "left wing". PATHETIC.
 
D

Duth Ealla

hopi watcher said:
You cannot compare the nationality status as defined by what country a person was born in as against what religion they choose to follow. This confusion is at the heart of this problem. What happens if other religious groups started to lay claim to territory in order to create a religious state that is set up and out in accordance with the beliefs of a single religion? Such a situation will always carry the seeds for chaos.
The thing is Hopi that the religion and ethnic identifty of the jewish people are closely intertwined. While there have been a few large scale non-semitic people's who became Jewish i.e east Africans generally there havebeen few converstions to the Jewish fate. Its not exactly been regarded as a way to better yourself for oh about a millenium.

So I dont agree with your point on this being a homeland for a religious group but it is, IMHO, rather a homeland for an ethnic group very strongly defined by its religion.
 
5

5intheface

Riadach said:
As politically opposed as I am to the ideology of Zionist, or any idealogy which claims a national homeland on the basis of a non-continuous ancestral ownership, Yanshuf is one Jew who I would happily help return to the Levant. I think if all of us do a whip around and pay for his aliyah, and perhaps we would be able to find a nice kibbutz for him in the Negev Desert with no internet access. Anyone else willing to put their hands in their pockets?
I've put my hands in my pocket, Riadach. Is he gone yet?
 
H

hopi watcher

Duth Ealla said:
The thing is Hopi that the religion and ethnic identifty of the jewish people are closely intertwined. While there have been a few large scale non-semitic people's who became Jewish i.e east Africans generally there havebeen few converstions to the Jewish fate. Its not exactly been regarded as a way to better yourself for oh about a millenium.

So I dont agree with your point on this being a homeland for a religious group but it is, IMHO, rather a homeland for an ethnic group very strongly defined by its religion.
But the problem remains that this artificial entity was parachuted in on top of a resident community who were never asked or consulted about it and who found that they were exiled to make way for an influx of people who were Jews and on that criteria alone. They were litrerally swamped with no regard whatever for their way of life or belief system.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

The left, when it comes to Israel, adopted just the sort of racist behaviour you would expect them to oppose. They want to condemn Israel, while at the same time ignoring the wild west actions of groups like hamas, who only pause from killing each other to launch rocket attacks on Israel. They even kill their own people for negotiating with Israel. And the left ignores all this and supports this and invites hamas leaders to speak at their meetings and show support to these leaders. The left, who generally support national liberation movements, while at the same time saying Israel doesn't have the right to self-determination. They want to deny Jewish people the right accorded to every other people in the world and in the process deny the central precepts of the United nations. Well if nationalism is not the solution for Israelis then you can't say it's the solution for the palestinians either. And if you support the Palestinian movement for self-determination and you don't support Israel's self-determination then you should see something wrong with that hypocrisy. The left don't seem to see that. They adopt just the sort of racist behaviour you would expect them to oppose
 
M

Munion

Considering the Israeli Labour party is in coalition atm and it's leader is the current Defense Minister. Would it not be more correct to ask

Is the Israeli Left comparable with Nazi ideology?
 
X

Xipe Totec

israeli propogandists in the media always try to distract from their nations despicable behaviour behaviour with red-herrings distractions.
this thread is an example of this; it should be rightfully ignored.

Munion said:
Considering the Israeli Labour party is in coalition atm and it's leader is the current Defense Minister. Would it not be more correct to ask

Is the Israeli Left comparable with Nazi ideology?
haha
 
D

Duth Ealla

hopi watcher said:
But the problem remains that this artificial entity was parachuted in on top of a resident community who were never asked or consulted about it and who found that they were exiled to make way for an influx of people who were Jews and on that criteria alone. They were litrerally swamped with no regard whatever for their way of life or belief system.
There were and are certainly many wrongs inflicted on the Palestinian people.

I noticed another person posted that Hamas where engaged in a no. of skirmishes with Fatah. I guess the Israeli aim is to Smash Hamas in the strip and allow Fatah to do the rest. I would think that Hamas knows who its real opponent is in the coming months.

As a leftist I feel great sympathy for Palestinians but I recognise Israeli states right to exist but not on another man's wound.

There is much that we in Ireland could learn from Israel regarding their amazing restoration of Hebrew as a community language and many other areas.

I believe that many debates on this are very simply reduced to the black and white; you wrong, me right level. (Not referring to you).

There is also a danger of projecting our conflict and issues onto this conflict. That can be a dangerous approach as it leads to commentators to ignore the opposing positions reasons and often valid motivations.
 
Y

yanshuf

Riadach:

Yanshuf is one Jew who I would happily help return to the Levant. I think if all of us do a whip around and pay for his aliyah, and perhaps we would be able to find a nice kibbutz for him in the Negev Desert with no internet access. Anyone else willing to put their hands in their pockets?
You do know that I am Israeli, or you try to ignore that fact, as most facts about Israel?
 
M

myksav

yanshuf said:
Yes. The Irish Left does not recognise Israel's right to exist, but it surpasses itself when it doesn't even recognise the Jews' right for self determination.

While it does recognise other nations to do so.

The Irish Left holds a two-dimensional concept with no depth, that is, of the conflict. Somewhat childish concept, according to which Israel is to blame for everything that is bad and wrong in the whole world.

The Irish left does its best to demonise and delegitimise Israel, its right to exist and its right for self defence.

The Irish left is an anomaly in the human social evolution, and it's best shown in the conspiracy theories it makes up. It must be a built-in genetic defect that makes people here behave like Hamas is the most humane terror group on earth.

Well, it seems it's not just Hamas we have to live with, maybe it's even more unfortunate that we have to live with this anomaly from the Left too.
HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaHahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

Ye gods, little fishes and fluffly kittens, but you're a funny little boy, Yanshuf.
 
