Is it okay to call this state "Southern Ireland"?

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
59,252
I've noticed some on social media get tetchy when the Republic of Ireland is referred to as "Southern Ireland".

Do you mind it being called that? Personally I don't mind, and I am a southerner.
 


Ardillaun

Ardillaun

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
13,077
Telephone operators in North America used to be fond of it. If there was a Northern Ireland there had to be a Southern Ireland.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
11,115
I suppose that in the sense that there is something called Northern Ireland, it more or less predicts a Southern Ireland, but I'm from the midwest and would rear up at being referred to as being from the West of Ireland. Then theres the 'Ancient East' of the country that's recently been invented and the Sunny South East which is of an earlier vintage.
The West of Ireland gives me an idea though.
Given that we're the South because someone or other, looking at you here BTB, wanted something called 'Northern Ireland', and that's not strictly accurate as the most Northerly point is in the Republic, why not call ourselves 'The Rest of Ireland'
Problem solved.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom