Is it okay to call this state "Southern Ireland"?

I suppose that in the sense that there is something called Northern Ireland, it more or less predicts a Southern Ireland, but I'm from the midwest and would rear up at being referred to as being from the West of Ireland. Then theres the 'Ancient East' of the country that's recently been invented and the Sunny South East which is of an earlier vintage.

The West of Ireland gives me an idea though.

Given that we're the South because someone or other, looking at you here BTB, wanted something called 'Northern Ireland', and that's not strictly accurate as the most Northerly point is in the Republic, why not call ourselves 'The Rest of Ireland'

Problem solved.