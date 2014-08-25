Is Joe Duffy's Whine-line just a distraction to let people vent and feel like they've done something?

Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,128
Is Joe Duffy's Whine-line just a distraction to let people vent and feel like they've done something?

I had the misfortune of two work-related "road trips" over past two weeks and subconsciously got listening to Joe Duffy's show for probably the first time ever over the two days. I had heard many references to the show before, but had never really tuned in.

Now that I have a have to ask - what possible value dies the show have and/or why does it appeal to people.

Sweet mother of god, it was awful - just whiny victim types trying to out do themselves with tales of woe - college student can't find accommodation, life assurance policies that have become worthless, etc....now these are real issues, but the PURPOSE of the show seemed to be to get people to vent on air and make them, feel like they've achieved something as opposed to getting any clear point across about who is responsible and what could be done.

Is the purpose of the show to provide the audience with examples of people who are worse off then them so the can feel more content with their own life, is it to give a false sense that people care/are interested/will do something, is it a conduit to Dail Eireann to make sure the relevant powers that be swing into action and right wrongs?

I really was left with an uncomfortable sense of (a) having overheard someone's private business in a pub/restaurant and (b) the futility of the show in really trying to help.

Does anyone understand the appeal/value of Joe Duffy?
 


Casablanca

Casablanca

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 21, 2011
Messages
7,328
It's purpose is to attract listeners and advertisers in the same was as tabloid papers do: by appealing to peoples base interests. The JNLR figures suggest it does this very well.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,128
Casablanca said:
It's purpose is to attract listeners and advertisers in the same was as tabloid papers do: by appealing to peoples base interests. The JNLR figures suggest it does this very well.
Click to expand...
Should that be the purpose of the license funded national broadcaster? Unless there's a public interest (and by that I mean non-ghoulish) then there really should be no place for it on RTE.
 
Lonewolfe

Lonewolfe

Well-known member
Joined
May 4, 2011
Messages
17,171
The show has successfully tackled some issues particularly those around rip off companies and ponzi schemes, fraudsters etc.

However, with regard to how we are governed and the many scandals in the corridors of power, Joe knows how to rise the listeners' blood, almost to the point of combustion, before quickly smothering the rage with a bucket of ice-cold RTE reality; "shure, we can't go out on the streets wrecking the place".
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,535
The last time I listened to Joe Duffy was about 3 years or so when the Rubberbandits were on being lectured to by some complete idiot whose only real ability was to completely miss the point of what the lads were saying.

Duffy was utterly pathetic doing his level best to up the level of outrage with stupid comments in the backgrounds. Blindboy from the Rubberbandits was extremely funny and eloquent in comparison to Duffy and some of his ignorant guests.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4y_24liaq0

It's a truly amateur attempt by a man who has no real ability in broadcasting to make an issue over nothing. Even Willie O'Dea came out of it looking good!

Well worth a listen.
 
R

realistic1

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2008
Messages
11,263
Disillusioned democrat said:
I had the misfortune of two work-related "road trips" over past two weeks and subconsciously got listening to Joe Duffy's show for probably the first time ever over the two days. I had heard many references to the show before, but had never really tuned in.

Now that I have a have to ask - what possible value dies the show have and/or why does it appeal to people.

Sweet mother of god, it was awful - just whiny victim types trying to out do themselves with tales of woe - college student can't find accommodation, life assurance policies that have become worthless, etc....now these are real issues, but the PURPOSE of the show seemed to be to get people to vent on air and make them, feel like they've achieved something as opposed to getting any clear point across about who is responsible and what could be done.

Is the purpose of the show to provide the audience with examples of people who are worse off then them so the can feel more content with their own life, is it to give a false sense that people care/are interested/will do something, is it a conduit to Dail Eireann to make sure the relevant powers that be swing into action and right wrongs?

I really was left with an uncomfortable sense of (a) having overheard someone's private business in a pub/restaurant and (b) the futility of the show in really trying to help.

Does anyone understand the appeal/value of Joe Duffy?
Click to expand...

If the show has any impact in making real change in this Flawed State, it would be gone long ago. It serves as a way for people to vent their anger & frustration, and the same misfortunes think they have accomplished something. The real winners are the Political leaders who should have these people at their front doors but instead are been manipulated by a 300k presenter. I nearly puked one day when some misfortune was crying about how she had nothing and Joes reply was "I can feel your pain and my hands on my heart" sort of bull ************************.
 
R

realistic1

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2008
Messages
11,263
Disillusioned democrat said:
That's another feature of the show - Joe on €300k is part of the problem, not the solution. I had to laugh/cry at his excoriation of "greedy landlords" when talking to lady trying to find accommodation.
Click to expand...
yes spot on! I wonder how many of his colleagues and Political masters are these same "greedy landlords"??
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,458
Disillusioned democrat said:
I had the misfortune of two work-related "road trips" over past two weeks and subconsciously got listening to Joe Duffy's show for probably the first time ever over the two days. I had heard many references to the show before, but had never really tuned in.

Now that I have a have to ask - what possible value dies the show have and/or why does it appeal to people.

Sweet mother of god, it was awful - just whiny victim types trying to out do themselves with tales of woe - college student can't find accommodation, life assurance policies that have become worthless, etc....now these are real issues, but the PURPOSE of the show seemed to be to get people to vent on air and make them, feel like they've achieved something as opposed to getting any clear point across about who is responsible and what could be done.

Is the purpose of the show to provide the audience with examples of people who are worse off then them so the can feel more content with their own life, is it to give a false sense that people care/are interested/will do something, is it a conduit to Dail Eireann to make sure the relevant powers that be swing into action and right wrongs?

I really was left with an uncomfortable sense of (a) having overheard someone's private business in a pub/restaurant and (b) the futility of the show in really trying to help.

Does anyone understand the appeal/value of Joe Duffy?
Click to expand...
Only one station available in the car, eh?
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
I helps Pravda/RTE maintain the pretence of being accountable to the people. It is a pressure release valve, for people who have a grievance.

The presenter is a Montrose Millionaire..... "so, how are you coping with this recession".

Fiver Friday - spend a fiver in your local community - from a quango that puts people in jail if people don't pay a levy for the upkeep of the Largesse in Montrose.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,972
Disillusioned democrat said:
I had the misfortune of two work-related "road trips" over past two weeks and subconsciously got listening to Joe Duffy's show for probably the first time ever over the two days. I had heard many references to the show before, but had never really tuned in.

Now that I have a have to ask - what possible value dies the show have and/or why does it appeal to people.

Sweet mother of god, it was awful - just whiny victim types trying to out do themselves with tales of woe - college student can't find accommodation, life assurance policies that have become worthless, etc....now these are real issues, but the PURPOSE of the show seemed to be to get people to vent on air and make them, feel like they've achieved something as opposed to getting any clear point across about who is responsible and what could be done.

Is the purpose of the show to provide the audience with examples of people who are worse off then them so the can feel more content with their own life, is it to give a false sense that people care/are interested/will do something, is it a conduit to Dail Eireann to make sure the relevant powers that be swing into action and right wrongs?

I really was left with an uncomfortable sense of (a) having overheard someone's private business in a pub/restaurant and (b) the futility of the show in really trying to help.

Does anyone understand the appeal/value of Joe Duffy?
Click to expand...
Presumably it serves the same purpose/has the same appeal as starting a whiny thread on an anonymous internet forum
 
Goa Tse

Goa Tse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 27, 2010
Messages
2,211
It's a sounding board for busybodies and coffin-dodgers. It's the equivalent of the confession box, except "Jeeow" is de High Priest of RTE.

If the average caller is an indicator of the calibre of who they let on the air, can you imagine the ones they reject?

Actually feck that. I imagine they reject the coherent ones that make sense.
 
Last edited:
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,128
Crazy horse 6

Crazy horse 6

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 15, 2011
Messages
13,374
Has he ever done a show on people sent to prison for non payment of the licence fee? Thought not.
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,128
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Presumably it serves the same purpose/has the same appeal as starting a whiny thread on an anonymous internet forum
Click to expand...
Again - at least we're not paying license fees to pay someone €300k to host p.ie, and p.ie not using up prime time national interest, license funded airtime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top