Is Joe Duffy's Whine-line just a distraction to let people vent and feel like they've done something?



I had the misfortune of two work-related "road trips" over past two weeks and subconsciously got listening to Joe Duffy's show for probably the first time ever over the two days. I had heard many references to the show before, but had never really tuned in.



Now that I have a have to ask - what possible value dies the show have and/or why does it appeal to people.



Sweet mother of god, it was awful - just whiny victim types trying to out do themselves with tales of woe - college student can't find accommodation, life assurance policies that have become worthless, etc....now these are real issues, but the PURPOSE of the show seemed to be to get people to vent on air and make them, feel like they've achieved something as opposed to getting any clear point across about who is responsible and what could be done.



Is the purpose of the show to provide the audience with examples of people who are worse off then them so the can feel more content with their own life, is it to give a false sense that people care/are interested/will do something, is it a conduit to Dail Eireann to make sure the relevant powers that be swing into action and right wrongs?



I really was left with an uncomfortable sense of (a) having overheard someone's private business in a pub/restaurant and (b) the futility of the show in really trying to help.



Does anyone understand the appeal/value of Joe Duffy?