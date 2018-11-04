Is Micheál Martin anti American, given his attacks on Donald Trump.

redneck
The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, has regularily attacked Donald Trump. Last year he attacked Mr Trump's knowledge of Ireland. He also ridiculed him in the Dáil during the US presidential election in 2016. Usually these sort of attacks are the staple of the Irish left wing parties.
There is a lot to complain about Donald Trump's policies. I am not a fan. But to me these attacks by Mr Martin show an immaturity in some ways, given the amount of American investment in Ireland.
FF leader sharply criticises Donald Trumpâs knowledge of Ireland
MicheÃ¡l Martin: I've no difficulty with Fianna FÃ¡il members protesting Donald Trump's Ireland visit | Irish Examiner
