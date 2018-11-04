Is Micheál Martin anti American, given his attacks on Donald Trump.

"We've made our view very clear, we don't agree with the policies of president Trump at all, and we've articulated that.



"So I've no difficulty with members of the party articulating their opposition to the policies of president Trump."



"That said, he is president of the United States, he is democratically elected by the people, and we respect that. We respect the long-standing tradition between our two democracies.



"The president of the US is welcome to visit Ireland, and we welcome the opportunity to talk to him and articulate our position on a number of issues that we're currently not happy with," Mr Martin concluded.