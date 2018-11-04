Is Micheál Martin anti American, given his attacks on Donald Trump.

redneck

redneck

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, has regularily attacked Donald Trump. Last year he attacked Mr Trump's knowledge of Ireland. He also ridiculed him in the Dáil during the US presidential election in 2016. Usually these sort of attacks are the staple of the Irish left wing parties.
There is a lot to complain about Donald Trump's policies. I am not a fan. But to me these attacks by Mr Martin show an immaturity in some ways, given the amount of American investment in Ireland.

FF leader sharply criticises Donald Trumpâs knowledge of Ireland
MicheÃ¡l Martin: I've no difficulty with Fianna FÃ¡il members protesting Donald Trump's Ireland visit | Irish Examiner
 


"We've made our view very clear, we don't agree with the policies of president Trump at all, and we've articulated that.

"So I've no difficulty with members of the party articulating their opposition to the policies of president Trump."

"That said, he is president of the United States, he is democratically elected by the people, and we respect that. We respect the long-standing tradition between our two democracies.

"The president of the US is welcome to visit Ireland, and we welcome the opportunity to talk to him and articulate our position on a number of issues that we're currently not happy with," Mr Martin concluded.
Clearly Anti-American. He's not taking a nuanced view that takes into account the differences in position between his party and the US govt while being mindful of the Irish/American relationship at all. Is that even an attack? No. Is this a garbage OP? Yes.
 
Sync said:
Clearly Anti-American. He's not taking a nuanced view that takes into account the differences in position between his party and the US govt while being mindful of the Irish/American relationship at all. Is that even an attack? No. Is this a garbage OP? Yes.
Anti American, only in opposition. Real politik will kick in if he ever becomes Taoiseach.
 
Sync said:
Clearly Anti-American. He's not taking a nuanced view that takes into account the differences in position between his party and the US govt while being mindful of the Irish/American relationship at all. Is that even an attack? No. Is this a garbage OP? Yes.
A lot of the Irish establishment sneer at America. And yes there is a lot to sneer at. But I would guess Mr Trump will probably get re-elected.
 
redneck said:
A lot of the Irish establishment sneer at America. And yes there is a lot to sneer at. But I would guess Mr Trump will probably get re-elected.
The quote in the link you offered is pretty much what every leader has said about Trump. May, Varadkar, Macron, all of them. Your OP is ridiculous.
 
It's Donald Trump who is Anti American. He won the presidency with the help of Russian money. He espouses a fascist ideology and is anti democratic.
Democracy is fundamental to the American body politics with checks and balances. Of all the countries to have had a civil war, the US must surely be the most unlikely since its politics is built on the ultimate compromise in politics.

Fascists like Trump don't compromise.
 
The US has invested heavily in Ireland. Why are so many Irish parties and politicians seemingly so against the US?
 
The Irish govt invest heavily in education. Why are so many people seemingly so against nuanced thought?
 
Down in Cork, Apple corporation are a big employer. Somebody should tell M.Martin this.
 
redneck said:
The US has invested heavily in Ireland. Why are so many Irish parties and politicians seemingly so against the US?
You do know that Ireland has also invested heavily in the US?
 
The amount of mud thrown at America by FF is not nice.
 
redneck said:
Down in Cork, Apple corporation are a big employer. Somebody should tell M.Martin this.
If Apple had been founded by Trump it would have gone bankrupt decades ago, dragging dozens of large and small suppliers down with it.

If Martin's against that kind of thing then more power to him.
 
Martin is part of the globalist consensus in Leinster House. Dev is rolling over in his grave.
 
redneck said:
The US has invested heavily in Ireland. Why are so many Irish parties and politicians seemingly so against the US?
Do you suggest money should buy Silence.. Is that what you would like to see?
 
M.Martin sneers a lot at Sinn Féin and at America under Trump. The US electorate gave Mr Trump his victory in 2016, even though he lost the popular vote. The N.I nationalist electorate gave S.F a mandate too. Even though FF and FG seemingly do not recognize this

www.thesun.ie

Michael Martin slams Donald Trump's comments about American congresswomen

MICHEAL Martin has slammed US President Donald Trump’s comments about congresswomen in America as “outrageous”. Trump had told them to “go back” to their “crime infested” countries. Fianna Fail lea…
www.thesun.ie www.thesun.ie
 
Last edited:
Typical response from Micheal Martin.
They don't call him Bandwagon Mick for nothing
 
redneck said:
The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, has regularily attacked Donald Trump. Last year he attacked Mr Trump's knowledge of Ireland. He also ridiculed him in the Dáil during the US presidential election in 2016. Usually these sort of attacks are the staple of the Irish left wing parties.
There is a lot to complain about Donald Trump's policies. I am not a fan. But to me these attacks by Mr Martin show an immaturity in some ways, given the amount of American investment in Ireland.

FF leader sharply criticises Donald Trumpâs knowledge of Ireland
MicheÃ¡l Martin: I've no difficulty with Fianna FÃ¡il members protesting Donald Trump's Ireland visit | Irish Examiner
So you can't attack Lard Arse without attacking America?

What a load of bollocks.
 
owedtojoy said:
So you can't attack Lard Arse without attacking America?

What a load of bollocks.
Look I don't like Mr Trump, I don't like his anti enviromental policies and his personal life. I don't like his Middle East policy in particular. Just is there not enough going on in this country for Martin to attack.
M.Martin also attacks N.I nationalists a lot too. Why does'nt Martin spend more time on looking after Cork, for example. Apple corp are based there.
 
