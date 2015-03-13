Is Micheál Martin the Worst Opposition Leader in the History of the State?

With FG and Labour down about 10% each on the GE result, and a SF underfire from every angle, one would expect FF to have recovered from their 17% in 2011.



Yet four years on and FF are still stuck on 17% according to the latest RedC poll.



There is literally ample bundles of ammo SF have been allowed to use against the government at the behest of FF.



With a General Election one year away, there is literally not one policy Martin has come up with that sticks out from memory.



Has his position been compromised from his role in the previous FF regime?



Has there ever been a worse leader of the opposition?