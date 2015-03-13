Is Micheál Martin the Worst Opposition Leader in the History of the State?

With FG and Labour down about 10% each on the GE result, and a SF underfire from every angle, one would expect FF to have recovered from their 17% in 2011.

Yet four years on and FF are still stuck on 17% according to the latest RedC poll.

There is literally ample bundles of ammo SF have been allowed to use against the government at the behest of FF.

With a General Election one year away, there is literally not one policy Martin has come up with that sticks out from memory.

Has his position been compromised from his role in the previous FF regime?

Has there ever been a worse leader of the opposition?
 


I said this in another thread, and some one reply to it , who do you put in instead of him.
 
I agree that he had failed miserably to make FF in anyway relevant over the lifetime of this govt, and I certainly won't defend him, BUT in all fairness what could be do? FF had signed up to a lot of what this govt have done e.g. water charges, FF had agreed to implement them only at a higher rate, so saying that they now opposed them would just have looked stupid. They were/are very much caught between a rock and a hard place. Personally I'm delighted that they are, but it's not as if it was ever going to be easy for Martin.
 
Martin will make history by being only FF leader never to become Taoiseach
 
This Fianna Fail party in general, and not just it's leader, have been the least credible opposition party in the history of the state. There is practically nothing that they can criticise the government on that will not be viewed as anything but utter hypocrisy.
 
Michael Noonan would be a good contender, he was the worst leader FG ever had and nearly buried the party in 2002.
 
How could he oppose something he inherently supports?

He's certainly the worst guy at pretending to be in opposition!
 
Noonan promised to compensate Eircom shareholders and the taxi drivers in early 2002. He was rightly ridiculed for coming out with such hare brained populist idiocy.
 
In answer to the Op , he is. However, tbh, I don't think it would have mattered if they had gone and got Obama. It's the party which carries the can for the meltdown. It's the party the core of people hold responsible. Now don't get me wrong, Martin was very much part and parcel of that rump who ruined the country but I just don't see that FF have Any other option for leadership. Nothing is emerging. willie and Eamon still there to the fore. Nothing new. Nothing inventive. Nothing fresh. But sure, who else have they got?
 
As for Martin while I detest FF, I think FF will do much better than many people are predicting in the next election. He is far better at election debates than the other leaders plus I expect FF to come out with all sorts of populist nonsense in their election manifesto.
 
John McGuinness or Dara Calleary perhaps.
 
I have it on good authority that FF will abolish LPT, Water charges,and give free creche facilities to all working mother, this will be a winner for hard pressed families,esp in Dublin
 
Your probably right on McGuinness he wouldn't have the populist appeal amongst the FF grassroots, he also has some principles which wouldn't go down well amongst an unprincipled party like FF.
 
